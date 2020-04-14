A higher order component for declarative data loading in React and Redux.
npm install --save redux-autoloader
The reducer must be mounted at
reduxAutoloader.
import { reducer as reduxAutoloaderReducer } from 'redux-autoloader';
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
...
reduxAutoloader: reduxAutoloaderReducer,
...
});
import { saga as reduxAutoloaderSaga } from 'redux-autoloader';
...
sagaMiddleware.run(reduxAutoloaderSaga);
...
git clone https://github.com/woltapp/redux-autoloader.git
cd redux-autoloader
npm install
npm start
Attaching an API end-point to a view is such a common task that we decided
to create a module to remove unnecessary boilerplate from most of the views
and to greatly speed up the development.
With
redux-autoloader you can decorate any component and automatically
load data from an API. The higher order component will provide you the props for
handling the state; whether it returned data, is currently loading or returned
an error. Moreover, the data can be automatically reloaded both periodically
or manually. The library removes the tedious work of writing the logic of
handling common request/success/failure state, registering refreshing
and cache invalidation.
import { reduxAutoloader } from 'redux-autoloader';
...
const ExampleComponent = ({
data, // provided by reduxAutoloader
error, // provided by reduxAutoloader
isLoading, // provided by reduxAutoloader
}) = (
<div>
{isLoading && 'Loading data'}
{error ? JSON.stringify(error) : (
<div>
Your data: {JSON.stringify(data)}
</div>
)}
</div>
);
const ConnectedComponent = reduxAutoloader({
name: 'example-loader-1', // A unique name for the loader
apiCall: yourDataFech, // A function that returns a promise
})(ExampleComponent);
const ConnectedComponent = reduxAutoloader({
name: 'example-loader-2',
apiCall: yourDataFech,
reloadOnMount: false, // Prevent triggering reload on mount, default: true
cacheExpiresIn: 60000, // Set cache expiration time: data will be
// loaded on mount after 1 minute even if reloadOnMount=false
})(ExampleComponent);
const ConnectedComponent = reduxAutoloader({
name: 'example-loader-3',
apiCall: yourDataFech,
autoRefreshInterval: 5000, // Set loader to automatically refetch data every 5 seconds.
// Can be stopped by calling props.stopRefresh().
})(ExampleComponent);
const ConnectedComponent = reduxAutoloader({
name: 'example-loader-3',
apiCall: yourDataFech,
reload: (props, nextProps) => props.myProp !== nextProps.myProp, // Watch when `myProp`
// changes and reload
})(ExampleComponent);
reduxAutoloader(options, mapStateToProps) takes
options (Object) as
first (required) argument and
mapStateToProps (Function) as second (optional) argument.
name (String|Function -> String): A unique name for the loader (string) or a function that
returns a name. If you make multiple loaders with the same name, they will share the same
data (state). - always required - example:
name: 'all-users' - example:
name: props => `user-loader-${props.userId}`
apiCall (Function -> Promise): A function that returns a promise, which is usually
an API call. If you want to provide arguments for the function, simply wrap it in a function
that gets
props as an argument. If left undefined,
reduxAutoloader can be used
simply as a connector to the data state. - example:
apiCall: props => fetchUser(props.userId) - default:
undefined
startOnMount (Bool): Control the behavior of the loader on mount. Set to
false
if you do not want load on mount and you don't want to start autorefreshing automatically
(if
autoRefreshInterval is set). - default:
true (enable refresh on mount and start auto refreshing)
autoRefreshInterval (Number|Function -> Number): Provide an integer in milliseconds to define
the interval of automatic refreshing. You can define also a function to return interval dynamically based on
props. If set to
0 or
undefined, automatic refresh won't be started. - default:
0 (no auto refreshing) - example:
autoRefreshInterval: props => props.interval
loadOnInitialize (Bool): Control whether to load the data immediately after initialization
(component mounted). - default:
true
cacheExpiresIn (Number): Set the data expiration time, leavy empty for no expiration.
If set, cache expiration will be checked on
componentWillMount. Use with
reloadOnMount: false to
e.g. prevent excessive page loads. - default:
0 (no expiration)
reloadOnMount (Bool): Control whether reload is done always on component re-mount.
true
resetOnUnmount (Bool): Control whether to completely reset data-loader state on unmount.
true
reload (Function -> Bool): This function is run when the decorated component
receives new props. The function takes
props (current props) as first argument
and
nextProps as second. When the function returns
true, it performs a refresh on the
data loader. Compared to
reinitialize (below), this won't reset the loader state. - example:
reload: (props, nextProps) => props.userId !== nextProps.userId - default:
() => false - ! NOTE ! setting
reload: () => true or any other function that returns
always true will cause an infinite loop (do not do this!)
reinitialize (Function -> Bool): This function is run when the decorated component
receives new props. The function takes
props (current props) as first argument
and
nextProps as second. When the function returns
true, it resets the data loader; effectively
re-mounting the component with a clean loader state. - example:
reinitialize: (props, nextProps) => props.userId !== nextProps.userId - default:
() => false - ! NOTE ! setting
reinitialize: () => true or any other function that returns
always true will cause an infinite loop (do not do this!)
pureConnect (Bool): This library uses
connect() from
react-redux under hood. Set
pureConnect: false if you wish to prevent
connect() from controlling component updates based on props.
true
renderUninitialized (Bool): Render wrapped component when the loader state has not yet been initialized.
false
mapStateToProps is an optional function to provide if you want to
select only some props of the loader state or wish to rename them.
Example:
const ConnectedComponent = reduxAutoloader(options, state => ({
isLoadingUsers: state.isLoading,
users: state.data,
}));
Props provided to the wrapped component.
isLoading (Bool):
true if
apiCall is triggered and not yet resolved.
isRefreshing (Bool):
true if loader is auto-refreshing.
data (any): Resolved data received from the apiCall Promise.
dataReceivedAt (Number): Datetime as UNIX epoch when data was received.
error (any): Rejected data received from the apiCall Promise.
errorReceivedAt (Number): Datetime as UNIX epoch when error was received.
refresh (Function): Call to refresh (reload) data immediately.
startAutoRefresh (Function): Call to start auto-refreshing. Takes
refreshInterval as first optional argument. Takes
options object as second argument. Set
options={ loadImmediately: false } to start refreshing but skip first load.
stopAutoRefresh (Function): Call to stop auto-refreshing.
MIT