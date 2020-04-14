A higher order component for declarative data loading in React and Redux.

Install

Install via NPM

npm install --save redux-autoloader

Register reducer in your root reducer

The reducer must be mounted at reduxAutoloader .

import { reducer as reduxAutoloaderReducer } from 'redux-autoloader' ; const rootReducer = combineReducers({ ... reduxAutoloader: reduxAutoloaderReducer, ... });

Register saga

import { saga as reduxAutoloaderSaga } from 'redux-autoloader' ; ... sagaMiddleware.run(reduxAutoloaderSaga); ...

Peer dependencies

react

redux

react-redux

redux-saga

Try demo locally

git clone https://github.com/woltapp/redux-autoloader.git cd redux-autoloader npm install npm start

What problem does the library solve?

Attaching an API end-point to a view is such a common task that we decided to create a module to remove unnecessary boilerplate from most of the views and to greatly speed up the development. With redux-autoloader you can decorate any component and automatically load data from an API. The higher order component will provide you the props for handling the state; whether it returned data, is currently loading or returned an error. Moreover, the data can be automatically reloaded both periodically or manually. The library removes the tedious work of writing the logic of handling common request/success/failure state, registering refreshing and cache invalidation.

Examples

Super simple data loader

import { reduxAutoloader } from 'redux-autoloader' ; ... const ExampleComponent = ({ data, error, isLoading, }) = ( < div > {isLoading && 'Loading data'} {error ? JSON.stringify(error) : ( < div > Your data: {JSON.stringify(data)} </ div > )} </ div > ); const ConnectedComponent = reduxAutoloader({ name : 'example-loader-1' , apiCall : yourDataFech, })(ExampleComponent);

Set cache expiration and prevent excessive page loads

const ConnectedComponent = reduxAutoloader({ name : 'example-loader-2' , apiCall : yourDataFech, reloadOnMount : false , cacheExpiresIn : 60000 , })(ExampleComponent);

Set auto-refresh

const ConnectedComponent = reduxAutoloader({ name : 'example-loader-3' , apiCall : yourDataFech, autoRefreshInterval : 5000 , })(ExampleComponent);

Reload (refresh) when prop changes

const ConnectedComponent = reduxAutoloader({ name : 'example-loader-3' , apiCall : yourDataFech, reload : ( props, nextProps ) => props.myProp !== nextProps.myProp, })(ExampleComponent);

API Documentation

reduxAutoloader(options, mapStateToProps) takes options (Object) as first (required) argument and mapStateToProps (Function) as second (optional) argument.

Options

name (String|Function -> String): A unique name for the loader (string) or a function that returns a name. If you make multiple loaders with the same name, they will share the same data (state). - always required - example: name: 'all-users' - example: name: props => `user-loader-${props.userId}`

apiCall (Function -> Promise): A function that returns a promise, which is usually an API call. If you want to provide arguments for the function, simply wrap it in a function that gets props as an argument. If left undefined, reduxAutoloader can be used simply as a connector to the data state. - example: apiCall: props => fetchUser(props.userId) - default: undefined

startOnMount (Bool): Control the behavior of the loader on mount. Set to false if you do not want load on mount and you don't want to start autorefreshing automatically (if autoRefreshInterval is set). - default: true (enable refresh on mount and start auto refreshing)

autoRefreshInterval (Number|Function -> Number): Provide an integer in milliseconds to define the interval of automatic refreshing. You can define also a function to return interval dynamically based on props. If set to 0 or undefined , automatic refresh won't be started. - default: 0 (no auto refreshing) - example: autoRefreshInterval: props => props.interval

loadOnInitialize (Bool): Control whether to load the data immediately after initialization (component mounted). - default: true

cacheExpiresIn (Number): Set the data expiration time, leavy empty for no expiration. If set, cache expiration will be checked on componentWillMount . Use with reloadOnMount: false to e.g. prevent excessive page loads. - default: 0 (no expiration)

reloadOnMount (Bool): Control whether reload is done always on component re-mount. default: true

resetOnUnmount (Bool): Control whether to completely reset data-loader state on unmount. default: true

reload (Function -> Bool): This function is run when the decorated component receives new props. The function takes props (current props) as first argument and nextProps as second. When the function returns true , it performs a refresh on the data loader. Compared to reinitialize (below), this won't reset the loader state. - example: reload: (props, nextProps) => props.userId !== nextProps.userId - default: () => false - ! NOTE ! setting reload: () => true or any other function that returns always true will cause an infinite loop (do not do this!)

reinitialize (Function -> Bool): This function is run when the decorated component receives new props. The function takes props (current props) as first argument and nextProps as second. When the function returns true , it resets the data loader; effectively re-mounting the component with a clean loader state. - example: reinitialize: (props, nextProps) => props.userId !== nextProps.userId - default: () => false - ! NOTE ! setting reinitialize: () => true or any other function that returns always true will cause an infinite loop (do not do this!)

pureConnect (Bool): This library uses connect() from react-redux under hood. Set pureConnect: false if you wish to prevent connect() from controlling component updates based on props. default: true

renderUninitialized (Bool): Render wrapped component when the loader state has not yet been initialized. default: false



mapStateToProps

mapStateToProps is an optional function to provide if you want to select only some props of the loader state or wish to rename them.

Example:

const ConnectedComponent = reduxAutoloader(options, state => ({ isLoadingUsers : state.isLoading, users : state.data, }));

Props

Props provided to the wrapped component.

isLoading (Bool): true if apiCall is triggered and not yet resolved.

(Bool): if is triggered and not yet resolved. isRefreshing (Bool): true if loader is auto-refreshing.

(Bool): if loader is auto-refreshing. data (any): Resolved data received from the apiCall Promise.

(any): Resolved data received from the apiCall Promise. dataReceivedAt (Number): Datetime as UNIX epoch when data was received.

(Number): Datetime as UNIX epoch when data was received. error (any): Rejected data received from the apiCall Promise.

(any): Rejected data received from the apiCall Promise. errorReceivedAt (Number): Datetime as UNIX epoch when error was received.

(Number): Datetime as UNIX epoch when error was received. refresh (Function): Call to refresh (reload) data immediately.

(Function): Call to refresh (reload) data immediately. startAutoRefresh (Function): Call to start auto-refreshing. Takes refreshInterval as first optional argument. Takes options object as second argument. Set options={ loadImmediately: false } to start refreshing but skip first load.

(Function): Call to start auto-refreshing. Takes as first optional argument. Takes object as second argument. Set to start refreshing but skip first load. stopAutoRefresh (Function): Call to stop auto-refreshing.

License

MIT