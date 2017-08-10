openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

redux-autoform

by redux-autoform
0.13.1-experimental (see all)

Create Redux-Forms dynamically out of metadata

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

113

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Logo

Build Status npm version codecov Coverage Status

NPM NPM

Beta version disclaimer

redux-autoform is under active development. APIs will change and things may still not work as expected. If you find any issue, please report it. We'll do my best to fix it.

Introduction

Redux-Autoform is an UI agnostic library for dynamically generating redux-form out of metadata.

Supported UI frameworks

Demos

Docs

Docs are available here.

Installing

npm install redux-autoform

Using

AutoForm (source)

The main React component.

import { AutoForm } from 'redux-autoform';

The AutoForm props are listed here.

The 2 most important props AutoForm should receive is the schema and the componentFactory.

The schema represents the application domain. All entities, layouts and their metadata is contained in the schema. More information here.

The ComponentFactory is responsible for determining which React component to use for a given field metadata. redux-autoform doesn't have any built-in factory, for that you can use either Bootstrap (beta state) or Material-UI (beta state).

Assuming Bootstrap, you can get the factories like this:

import { EditComponentFactory, DetailsComponentFactory } from 'redux-autoform-bootstrap-ui';

Either one of these factories now should be passed as prop Autoform as described in the docs.

Localization

AutoForm doesn't directly depend on localization, but both the Bootstrap and Material-UI factories do. So, if you're using these, this is what you should do:

  • Install numbro. This is the library used for number localization.
  • Install moment. This is the library used for datetime localization.
// import moment and numbro
import moment from 'moment';
import numbro from 'numbro';
 // import the localizers
 import { momentLocalizer, numbroLocalizer } from 'redux-autoform';
// if you are using react-widgets, which is used by default on the standard factories, you need to import it's localizer too:
import reactWidgetsMomentLocalizer from 'react-widgets/lib/localizers/moment';
// set up the localizers
momentLocalizer(moment);
numbroLocalizer(numbro);

reactWidgetsMomentLocalizer(moment); // THIS IS ONLY IMPORTANT WHEN USING BOOTSTRAP

Styles

The styling will depend on the UI you're using:

Building and running the demo locally

Redux-Autoform provides a really minimalist demo. In order to run the demo, run:

npm run start

Now the demo should be available here: http://localhost:4000/.

Running the tests

npm run test // will run the Karma tests PhantomJS
// OR
npm run test-chrome // will run the Karma tests on Chrome

Contributing

Pull-requests are really really welcome. If you don't know what to contribute with, please check the issues.

We'll be more than glad to invite frequent contributors to join the organization. If you need help understanding the project, please post an issue and I'll do my best to reply and make sure you understand everything you need.

In order to make a pull request:

  1. Fork it.
  2. Create your feature-branch git checkout -b your-new-feature-branch
  3. Commit your change git commit -am 'Add new feature'
  4. Push to the branch git push origin your-new-feature-branch
  5. Create new Pull Request with master branch

License

redux-autoform is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial