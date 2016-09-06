Async queue middleware for Redux.
npm install --save redux-async-queue
If you used ES modules
import ReduxAsyncQueue from 'redux-async-queue' // no changes here 😀
If you use CommonJS
var ReduxAsyncQueue = require('redux-async-queue').default
If you need a UMD version
var ReduxAsyncQueue = window.ReduxAsyncQueue.default
ReduxAsyncQueue middleware makes queueing redux actions painless. This allows you to fire multiple actions simultaneously and have them execute asynchronously in order.
The middleware will search for any action that has the
queue property. It will then add the
callback function to the corresponding queue. The
queue key specifies to which queue this callback belongs. You may have several different queues for any given application.
For example, let's say we are making burgers (because they're delicious!). We can only make one burger at a time, but our friends keep coming up and saying they want one. You have 10 requests, but can only make one at a time. Here is how we'd write that delicious example out with the ReduxAsyncQueue middleware.
// This is the name of the queue. This does not need to match the action 'type' in 'makeBurger()'
// You could for example call this `MAKE_FOOD` if you were also going to be cooking up some
// sweet potato fries and wanted them in the same queue even though they are different actions.
const MAKE_BURGER = 'MAKE_BURGER';
function makeBurger(ingredients) {
return {
type: MAKE_BURGER,
payload: ingredients,
};
}
function queueMakeBurger(burgerStyle) {
return {
queue: MAKE_BURGER,
callback: (next, dispatch, getState) => {
getIngredients(burgerStyle).then(ingredients => {
dispatch(makeBurger(ingredients));
next();
});
}
}
}
// Call the queue from your container / smart component
dispatch(queueMakeBurger(burgerStyle));
You'll notice the
next() call within
callback. That is the key to letting ReduxAsyncQueue know that you are ready to start making the next burger. If you do not call
next() then the queue will not work.
To enable ReduxAsyncQueue, use
applyMiddleware():
import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import ReduxAsyncQueue from 'redux-async-queue';
import reducer from './reducers/index';
const store = createStore(
reducer,
applyMiddleware(ReduxAsyncQueue)
);
MIT