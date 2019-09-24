openbase logo
rai

redux-async-initial-state

by Alexandr Subbotin
0.3.0 (see all)

Redux middleware that helps you load redux initial state asynchronously

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Redux Async Initial State

Redux middleware for async loading of initial app state.

build status npm version

npm install --save redux-async-initial-state

What? Why?

With redux it is quite simple to synchronously load initial state, i.e. from localStorage:

...
const initialState = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('state'));
const store = storeCreator(reducer, initialState);

But it becomes quite complicated to do it asynchronously, i.e. from server or from async storage, like in React Native. This middleware do it for you.

Usage

  1. Add package
npm install --save redux-async-initial-state
  1. Change your reducer and add middleware:

before:

import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux'
import * as reducers from 'reducers'

const reducer = combineReducers(reducers)
const store = createStore(reducer)

After


import { createStore, applyMiddleware, combineReducers, compose } from 'redux';
import * as reducers from 'reducers';
import * as asyncInitialState from 'redux-async-initial-state';

// We need outerReducer to replace full state as soon as it loaded
const reducer = asyncInitialState.outerReducer(combineReducers({
  ...reducers,
  // We need innerReducer to store loading state, i.e. for showing loading spinner
  // If you don't need to handle loading state you may skip it
  asyncInitialState: asyncInitialState.innerReducer,
}));

// Load state function
// Should return promise that resolves application state
const loadStore = () => {
  return new Promise(resolve => {
    fetch('/store')
      .then(response => response.json())
      .then(resolve);
  });
}

const store = createStore(
  reducer,
  compose(applyMiddleware(asyncInitialState.middleware(loadStore)))
);

Partial replace

In case when you're loading only part of your store initially, you can add getCurrentState argument in loadStore function. So, if you have some complex shape of your reducer and you need to replace only some of keys in your store (currentUser in example below):

const loadStore = (getCurrentState) => {
  return new Promise(resolve => {
    fetch('/current_user.json')
      .then(response => response.json())
      .then(user => {
        resolve({
          // reuse state that was before loading current user
          ...getCurrentState(),
          // and replace only `currentUser` key
          currentUser: user
        })
      });
  });
}

Reducer

The shape of innerReducer is:

{
  loaded: false,
  loading: false,
  error: false
}

You can add it to you reducer if you want to handle loading state, i.e. to show loading spinner. Here is React example (it uses reducer, described above):

import React from 'react';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';

@connect(state => ({
  loading: state.asyncInitialState.loading,
}))
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  render() {
    if (this.props.loading) {
      return <div>Loading...</div>
    }
    return ...;
  }
}

