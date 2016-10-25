redux middleware deal with es7 async/await syntax action and promise action
npm i -S redux-async-await
// apply middleware
import {createStore, applyMiddleware} from 'redux';
import asyncAwait from 'redux-async-await';
const store = applyMiddleware(asyncAwait)(createStore)(yourRootReducer);
// **actions.js**
// use async/await
export async function getInfo(id){
const data = await fetch('/getUserInfo/' + id).then(res => res.json())
return {
type: 'GET_USERINFO',
data
}
}
// use Promise
export function getList(){
return fetch('/getList').then(res => res.json()).then(data => ({
type: 'GET_LIST',
data
}))
}
// dispatch
try{
const data = await store.dispatch(getInfo(20)) // resolve, data === action.data
} catch(e) {
console.log(e) // reject
}