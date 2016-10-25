openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
raa

redux-async-await

by Eyas
1.0.1 (see all)

redux middleware to es7 async/await syntax action and promise action

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

849

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-async-await

Build Status

redux middleware deal with es7 async/await syntax action and promise action

install

npm i -S redux-async-await

usage

// apply middleware
import {createStore, applyMiddleware} from 'redux';
import asyncAwait from 'redux-async-await';
const store = applyMiddleware(asyncAwait)(createStore)(yourRootReducer);

------------
// **actions.js**
// use async/await
export async function getInfo(id){
  const data = await fetch('/getUserInfo/' + id).then(res => res.json())
  return {
    type: 'GET_USERINFO',
    data
  }
}
// use Promise
export function getList(){
  return fetch('/getList').then(res => res.json()).then(data => ({
    type: 'GET_LIST',
    data
  }))
}

----------------
// dispatch
try{
  const data = await store.dispatch(getInfo(20)) // resolve, data === action.data
} catch(e) {
  console.log(e) // reject
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial