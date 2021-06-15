Redux middleware for calling an API.
This middleware receives Redux Standard API-calling Actions (RSAAs) and dispatches Flux Standard Actions (FSAs) to the next middleware.
RSAAs are identified by the presence of an
[RSAA] property, where
RSAA is a
String constant defined in, and exported by
redux-api-middleware. They contain information describing an API call and three different types of FSAs, known as the request, success and failure FSAs.
The following is a minimal RSAA action:
import { createAction } from `redux-api-middleware`;
createAction({
endpoint: 'http://www.example.com/api/users',
method: 'GET',
types: ['REQUEST', 'SUCCESS', 'FAILURE']
})
Upon receiving this action,
redux-api-middleware will
check that it is indeed a valid RSAA action;
dispatch the following request FSA to the next middleware;
{
type: 'REQUEST'
}
make a GET request to
http://www.example.com/api/users;
if the request is successful, dispatch the following success FSA to the next middleware;
{
type: 'SUCCESS',
payload: {
users: [
{ id: 1, name: 'John Doe' },
{ id: 2, name: 'Jane Doe' },
]
}
}
if the request is unsuccessful, dispatch the following failure FSA to the next middleware.
{
type: 'FAILURE',
payload: error // An ApiError object
error: true
}
We have tiptoed around error-handling issues here. For a thorough walkthrough of the
redux-api-middleware lifecycle, see Lifecycle below.
See the 2.0 Release Notes, and Upgrading from v1.0.x for details on upgrading.
See the 3.0 Release Notes, and Upgrading from v2.0.x for details on upgrading.
redux-api-middleware is available on npm.
$ npm install redux-api-middleware --save
To use it, wrap the standard Redux store with it. Here is an example setup. For more information (for example, on how to add several middlewares), consult the Redux documentation.
Note:
redux-api-middleware depends on a global Fetch being available, and may require a polyfill for your runtime environment(s).
import { createStore, applyMiddleware, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { apiMiddleware } from 'redux-api-middleware';
import reducers from './reducers';
const reducer = combineReducers(reducers);
const createStoreWithMiddleware = applyMiddleware(apiMiddleware)(createStore);
export default function configureStore(initialState) {
return createStoreWithMiddleware(reducer, initialState);
}
const store = configureStore(initialState);
You can create an API call by creating an action using
createAction and passing the following options to it.
endpoint (Required)
The URL endpoint for the API call.
It is usually a string, be it a plain old one or an ES2015 template string. It may also be a function taking the state of your Redux store as its argument, and returning such a string.
method (Required)
The HTTP method for the API call.
It must be one of the strings
GET,
HEAD,
POST,
PUT,
PATCH,
DELETE or
OPTIONS, in any mixture of lowercase and uppercase letters.
body
The body of the API call.
redux-api-middleware uses the Fetch API to make the API call.
body should hence be a valid body according to the fetch specification. In most cases, this will be a JSON-encoded string or a
FormData object.
It may also be a function taking the state of your Redux store as its argument, and returning a body as described above.
headers
The HTTP headers for the API call.
It is usually an object, with the keys specifying the header names and the values containing their content. For example, you can let the server know your call contains a JSON-encoded string body in the following way.
createAction({
// ...
headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }
// ...
})
It may also be a function taking the state of your Redux store as its argument, and returning an object of headers as above.
options
The fetch options for the API call. What options are available depends on what fetch implementation is in use. See MDN fetch or node-fetch for more information.
It is usually an object with the options keys/values. For example, you can specify a network timeout for node.js code in the following way.
createAction({
// ...
options: { timeout: 3000 }
// ...
})
It may also be a function taking the state of your Redux store as its argument, and returning an object of options as above.
credentials
Whether or not to send cookies with the API call.
It must be one of the following strings:
omit is the default, and does not send any cookies;
same-origin only sends cookies for the current domain;
include always send cookies, even for cross-origin calls.
fetch
A custom Fetch implementation, useful for intercepting the fetch request to customize the response status, modify the response payload or skip the request altogether and provide a cached response instead.
If provided, the fetch option must be a function that conforms to the Fetch API. Otherwise, the global fetch will be used.
Examples:
createAction({
// ...
fetch: async (...args) => {
// `fetch` args may be just a Request instance or [URI, options] (see Fetch API docs above)
const res = await fetch(...args);
const json = await res.json();
return new Response(
JSON.stringify({
...json,
// Adding to the JSON response
foo: 'bar'
}),
{
// Custom success/error status based on an `error` key in the API response
status: json.error ? 500 : 200,
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
}
}
);
}
// ...
})
createAction({
// ...
fetch: async (...args) => {
const res = await fetch(...args);
const returnRes = res.clone(); // faster then above example with JSON.stringify
const json = await res.json(); // we need json just to check status
returnRes.status = json.error ? 500 : 200;
return returnRes;
}
// ...
})
createAction({
// ...
fetch: async (...args) => {
const cached = await getCache('someKey');
if (cached) {
// where `cached` is a JSON string: '{"foo": "bar"}'
return new Response(cached,
{
status: 200,
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
}
}
);
}
// Fetch as usual if not cached
return fetch(...args);
}
// ...
})
In some cases, the data you would like to fetch from the server may already be cached in your Redux store. Or you may decide that the current user does not have the necessary permissions to make some request.
You can tell
redux-api-middleware to not make the API call through
bailout property. If the value is
true, the RSAA will die here, and no FSA will be passed on to the next middleware.
A more useful possibility is to give
bailout a function. At runtime, it will be passed the state of your Redux store as its only argument, if the return value of the function is
true, the API call will not be made.
The
types property controls the output of
redux-api-middleware. The simplest form it can take is an array of length 3 consisting of string constants (or symbols), as in our example above. This results in the default behavior we now describe.
When
redux-api-middleware receives an action, it first checks whether it has an
[RSAA] property. If it does not, it was clearly not intended for processing with
redux-api-middleware, and so it is unceremoniously passed on to the next middleware.
It is now time to validate the action against the RSAA definition. If there are any validation errors, a request FSA will be dispatched (if at all possible) with the following properties:
type: the string constant in the first position of the
types array;
payload: an
InvalidRSAA object containing a list of said validation errors;
error: true.
redux-api-middleware will perform no further operations. In particular, no API call will be made, and the incoming RSAA will die here.
Now that
redux-api-middleware is sure it has received a valid RSAA, it will try making the API call. If everything is alright, a request FSA will be dispatched with the following property:
type: the string constant in the first position of the
types array.
But errors may pop up at this stage, for several reasons:
redux-api-middleware has to call those of
bailout,
endpoint,
body,
options and
headers that happen to be a function, which may throw an error;
fetch may throw an error: the RSAA definition is not strong enough to preclude that from happening (you may, for example, send in a
body that is not valid according to the fetch specification — mind the SHOULDs in the RSAA definition);
a network failure occurs (the network is unreachable, the server responds with an error,...).
If such an error occurs, a failure FSA will be dispatched containing the following properties:
type: the string constant in the last position of the
types array;
payload: a
RequestError object containing an error message;
error: true.
redux-api-middleware receives a response from the server with a status code in the 200 range, a success FSA will be dispatched with the following properties:
type: the string constant in the second position of the
types array;
payload: if the
Content-Type header of the response is set to something JSONy (see Success type descriptors below), the parsed JSON response of the server, or undefined otherwise.
If the status code of the response falls outside that 200 range, a failure FSA will dispatched instead, with the following properties:
type: the string constant in the third position of the
types array;
payload: an
ApiError object containing the message
`${status} - ${statusText}`;
error: true.
It is possible to customize the output of
redux-api-middleware by replacing one or more of the string constants (or symbols) in
types by a type descriptor.
A type descriptor is a plain JavaScript object that will be used as a blueprint for the dispatched FSAs. As such, type descriptors must have a
type property, intended to house the string constant or symbol specifying the
type of the resulting FSAs.
They may also have
payload and
meta properties, which may be of any type. Functions passed as
payload and
meta properties of type descriptors will be evaluated at runtime. The signature of these functions should be different depending on whether the type descriptor refers to request, success or failure FSAs — keep reading.
If a custom
payload and
meta function throws an error,
redux-api-middleware will dispatch an FSA with its
error property set to
true, and an
InternalError object as its
payload.
A noteworthy feature of
redux-api-middleware is that it accepts Promises (or function that return them) in
payload and
meta properties of type descriptors, and it will wait for them to resolve before dispatching the FSA — so no need to use anything like
redux-promise.
You can use
redux-thunk to compose effects, dispatch custom actions on success/error, and implement other types of complex behavior.
See the Redux docs on composition for more in-depth information, or expand the example below.
export function patchAsyncExampleThunkChainedActionCreator(values) {
return async (dispatch, getState) => {
const actionResponse = await dispatch(createAction({
endpoint: "...",
method: "PATCH",
body: JSON.stringify(values),
headers: {
"Accept": "application/json",
"Content-Type": "application/json",
},
types: [PATCH, PATCH_SUCCESS, PATCH_FAILED]
}));
if (actionResponse.error) {
// the last dispatched action has errored, break out of the promise chain.
throw new Error("Promise flow received action error", actionResponse);
}
// you can EITHER return the above resolved promise (actionResponse) here...
return actionResponse;
// OR resolve another asyncAction here directly and pass the previous received payload value as argument...
return await yourOtherAsyncAction(actionResponse.payload.foo);
};
}
To test
redux-api-middleware calls inside our application, we can create a fetch mock in order to simulate the response of the call. The
fetch-mock and
redux-mock-storepackages can be used for this purpose as shown in the following example:
actions/user.js
export const USER_REQUEST = '@@user/USER_REQUEST'
export const USER_SUCCESS = '@@user/USER_SUCCESS'
export const USER_FAILURE = '@@user/USER_FAILURE'
export const getUser = () => createAction({
endpoint: 'https://hostname/api/users/',
method: 'GET',
headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' },
types: [
USER_REQUEST,
USER_SUCCESS,
USER_FAILURE
]
})
actions/user.test.js
// This is a Jest test, fyi
import configureMockStore from 'redux-mock-store'
import { apiMiddleware } from 'redux-api-middleware'
import thunk from 'redux-thunk'
import fetchMock from 'fetch-mock'
import {getUser} from './user'
const middlewares = [ thunk, apiMiddleware ]
const mockStore = configureMockStore(middlewares)
describe('async user actions', () => {
// If we have several tests in our test suit, we might want to
// reset and restore the mocks after each test to avoid unexpected behaviors
afterEach(() => {
fetchMock.reset()
fetchMock.restore()
})
it('should dispatch USER_SUCCESS when getUser is called', () => {
// We create a mock store for our test data.
const store = mockStore({})
const body = {
email: 'EMAIL',
username: 'USERNAME'
}
// We build the mock for the fetch request.
// beware that the url must match the action endpoint.
fetchMock.getOnce(`https://hostname/api/users/`, {body: body, headers: {'content-type': 'application/json'}})
// We are going to verify the response with the following actions
const expectedActions = [
{type: actions.USER_REQUEST},
{type: actions.USER_SUCCESS, payload: body}
]
return store.dispatch(actions.getUser()).then(() => {
// Verify that all the actions in the store are the expected ones
expect(store.getActions()).toEqual(expectedActions)
})
})
})
payload and
meta functions will be passed the RSAA action itself and the state of your Redux store.
For example, if you want your request FSA to have the URL endpoint of the API call in its
payload property, you can model your RSAA on the following.
// Input RSAA
createAction({
endpoint: 'http://www.example.com/api/users',
method: 'GET',
types: [
{
type: 'REQUEST',
payload: (action, state) => ({ endpoint: action.endpoint })
},
'SUCCESS',
'FAILURE'
]
})
// Output request FSA
{
type: 'REQUEST',
payload: { endpoint: 'http://www.example.com/api/users' }
}
If you do not need access to the action itself or the state of your Redux store, you may as well just use a static object. For example, if you want the
meta property to contain a fixed message saying where in your application you're making the request, you can do this.
// Input RSAA
createAction({
endpoint: 'http://www.example.com/api/users',
method: 'GET',
types: [
{
type: 'REQUEST',
meta: { source: 'userList' }
},
'SUCCESS',
'FAILURE'
]
})
// Output request FSA
{
type: 'REQUEST',
meta: { source: 'userList' }
}
By default, request FSAs will not contain
payload and
meta properties.
Error request FSAs might need to obviate these custom settings though.
redux-api-middleware will try to dispatch an error request FSA, but it might not be able to (it may happen that the invalid RSAA does not contain a value that can be used as the request FSA
type property, in which case
redux-api-middleware will let the RSAA die silently).
meta, but will ignore the user-provided
payload, which is reserved for the default error object.
payload and
meta functions will be passed the RSAA action itself, the state of your Redux store, and the raw server response.
For example, if you want to process the JSON response of the server using
normalizr, you can do it as follows.
import { Schema, arrayOf, normalize } from 'normalizr';
const userSchema = new Schema('users');
// Input RSAA
createAction({
endpoint: 'http://www.example.com/api/users',
method: 'GET',
types: [
'REQUEST',
{
type: 'SUCCESS',
payload: (action, state, res) => {
const contentType = res.headers.get('Content-Type');
if (contentType && ~contentType.indexOf('json')) {
// Just making sure res.json() does not raise an error
return res.json().then(json => normalize(json, { users: arrayOf(userSchema) }));
}
}
},
'FAILURE'
]
})
// Output success FSA
{
type: 'SUCCESS',
payload: {
result: [1, 2],
entities: {
users: {
1: {
id: 1,
name: 'John Doe'
},
2: {
id: 2,
name: 'Jane Doe'
}
}
}
}
}
The above pattern of parsing the JSON body of the server response is probably quite common, so
redux-api-middleware exports a utility function
getJSON which allows for the above
payload function to be written as
(action, state, res) =>
getJSON(res)
.then(json => normalize(json, { users: arrayOf(userSchema) }));
By default, success FSAs will not contain a
meta property, while their
payload property will be evaluated from
(action, state, res) => getJSON(res)
payload and
meta functions will be passed the RSAA action itself, the state of your Redux store, and the raw server response — exactly as for success type descriptors. The
error property of dispatched failure FSAs will always be set to
true.
For example, if you want the status code and status message of a unsuccessful API call in the
meta property of your failure FSA, do the following.
createAction({
endpoint: 'http://www.example.com/api/users/1',
method: 'GET',
types: [
'REQUEST',
'SUCCESS',
{
type: 'FAILURE',
meta: (action, state, res) => {
if (res) {
return {
status: res.status,
statusText: res.statusText
};
} else {
return {
status: 'Network request failed'
}
}
}
}
]
})
By default, failure FSAs will not contain a
meta property, while their
payload property will be evaluated from
(action, state, res) =>
getJSON(res)
.then(json => new ApiError(res.status, res.statusText, json))
Note that failure FSAs dispatched due to fetch errors will not have a
res argument into
meta or
payload. The
res parameter will exist for completed requests that have resulted in errors, but not for failed requests.
The following objects are exported by
redux-api-middleware.
createAction(apiCall)
Function used to create RSAA action. This is the preferred way to create a RSAA action.
RSAA
A JavaScript
String whose presence as a key in an action signals that
redux-api-middleware should process said action.
apiMiddleware
The Redux middleware itself.
createMiddleware(options)
A function that creates an
apiMiddleware with custom options.
The following
options properties are used:
fetch - provide a
fetch API compatible function here to use instead of the default
window.fetch
ok - provide a function here to use as a status check in the RSAA flow instead of
(res) => res.ok
isRSAA(action)
A function that returns
true if
action has an
[RSAA] property, and
false otherwise.
validateRSAA(action)
A function that validates
action against the RSAA definition, returning an array of validation errors.
isValidRSAA(action)
A function that returns
true if
action conforms to the RSAA definition, and
false otherwise. Internally, it simply checks the length of the array of validation errors returned by
validateRSAA(action).
InvalidRSAA
An error class extending the native
Error object. Its constructor takes an array of validation errors as its only argument.
InvalidRSAA objects have three properties:
name: 'InvalidRSAA';
validationErrors: the argument of the call to its constructor; and
message: 'Invalid RSAA'.
InternalError
An error class extending the native
Error object. Its constructor takes a string, intended to contain an error message.
InternalError objects have two properties:
name: 'InternalError';
message: the argument of the call to its constructor.
RequestError
An error class extending the native
Error object. Its constructor takes a string, intended to contain an error message.
RequestError objects have two properties:
name: 'RequestError';
message: the argument of the call to its constructor.
ApiError
An error class extending the native
Error object. Its constructor takes three arguments:
ApiError objects have five properties:
name: 'ApiError';
status: the first argument of the call to its constructor;
statusText: the second argument of the call to its constructor;
response: to the third argument of the call to its constructor; and
message : `${status} - ${statusText}`.
getJSON(res)
A function taking a response object as its only argument. If the response object contains a JSONy
Content-Type, it returns a promise resolving to its JSON body. Otherwise, it returns a promise resolving to undefined.
For convenience, we recall here the definition of a Flux Standard Action.
An action MUST
type property.
An action MAY
error property,
payload property,
meta property.
An action MUST NOT
type,
payload,
error and
meta.
type
The
type of an action identifies to the consumer the nature of the action that has occurred. Two actions with the same
type MUST be strictly equivalent (using
===). By convention,
type is usually a string constant or a
Symbol.
payload
The optional
payload property MAY be any type of value. It represents the payload of the action. Any information about the action that is not the
type or status of the action should be part of the
payload field.
By convention, if
error is true, the
payload SHOULD be an error object. This is akin to rejecting a Promise with an error object.
error
The optional
error property MAY be set to
true if the action represents an error.
An action whose
error is true is analogous to a rejected Promise. By convention, the
payload SHOULD be an error object.
If
error has any other value besides
true, including
undefined and
null, the action MUST NOT be interpreted as an error.
meta
The optional
meta property MAY be any type of value. It is intended for any extra information that is not part of the payload.
The definition of a Redux Standard API-calling Action below is the one used to validate RSAA actions. As explained in Lifecycle,
[RSAA] property will be passed to the next middleware without any modifications;
[RSAA] property that fail validation will result in an error request FSA.
A Redux Standard API-calling Action MUST
[RSAA] property.
A Redux Standard API-calling Action MAY
[RSAA] (but will be ignored by redux-api-middleware).
The
[RSAA] property MUST
endpoint property,
method property,
types property.
The
[RSAA] property MAY
body property,
headers property,
options property,
credentials property,
bailout property,
fetch property,
ok property.
The
[RSAA] property MUST NOT
endpoint,
method,
types,
body,
headers,
options,
credentials,
bailout,
fetch and
ok.
endpoint
The
endpoint property MUST be a string or a function. In the second case, the function SHOULD return a string.
method
The
method property MUST be one of the strings
GET,
HEAD,
POST,
PUT,
PATCH,
DELETE or
OPTIONS, in any mixture of lowercase and uppercase letters.
body
The optional
body property SHOULD be a valid body according to the fetch specification, or a function. In the second case, the function SHOULD return a valid body.
headers
The optional
headers property MUST be a plain JavaScript object or a function. In the second case, the function SHOULD return a plain JavaScript object.
options
The optional
options property MUST be a plain JavaScript object or a function. In the second case, the function SHOULD return a plain JavaScript object.
The options object can contain any options supported by the effective fetch implementation.
See MDN fetch or node-fetch.
credentials
The optional
credentials property MUST be one of the strings
omit,
same-origin or
include.
bailout
The optional
bailout property MUST be a boolean or a function.
fetch
The optional
fetch property MUST be a function that conforms to the Fetch API.
ok
The optional
ok property MUST be a function that accepts a response object and returns a boolean indicating if the request is a success or failure
types
The
types property MUST be an array of length 3. Each element of the array MUST be a string, a
Symbol, or a type descriptor.
A type descriptor MUST
type property, which MUST be a string or a
Symbol.
A type descriptor MAY
payload property, which MAY be of any type,
meta property, which MAY be of any type.
A type descriptor MUST NOT
type,
payload and
meta.
CALL_API symbol is replaced with the
RSAA string as the top-level RSAA action key.
CALL_API is aliased to the new value as of 2.0, but this will ultimately be deprecated.
redux-api-middleware no longer brings its own
fetch implementation and depends on a global
fetch to be provided in the runtime
options config is added to pass your
fetch implementation extra options other than
method,
headers,
body and
credentials
apiMiddleware no longer returns a promise on actions without [RSAA]
CALL_API alias has been removed
fetch would dispatch a
REQUEST FSA followed by another
REQUEST FSA with an error flag
fetch will dispatch a
REQUEST FSA followed by a
FAILURE FSA
