$ npm install --save redux-analytics

Usage

First, add some analytics metadata to your actions using the Flux Standard Action pattern:

const action = { type : 'MY_ACTION' , meta : { analytics : { type : 'my-analytics-event' , payload : { some : 'data' , more : 'stuff' } } } };

Note that the analytics metadata must also be a Flux Standard Action. If this isn't the case, an error will be printed to the console.

Then, write the middleware to handle the presence of this metadata:

import analytics from 'redux-analytics' ; import track from 'my-awesome-analytics-library' ; const middleware = analytics( ( { type, payload } ) => track(type, payload));

If you need to expose shared analytics data to multiple events, your entire state tree is provided as the second argument.

import analytics from 'redux-analytics' ; import track from 'my-awesome-analytics-library' ; const middleware = analytics( ( { type, payload }, state ) => { track(type, { ...state.analytics, ...payload }); });

If you'd like to use a different meta property than analytics , a custom selector function can be provided as the second argument.

The selector function is only invoked if the action has a meta property, and is provided the entire action as an argument. If the selector returns a falsy value, it will be ignored.

const select = ( { meta } ) => meta.foobar; const middleware = analytics( ( { type, payload } ) => track(type, payload), select); const action = { type : 'MY_ACTION' , meta : { foobar : { type : 'my-analytics-event' } } };

