Analytics middleware for Redux.
$ npm install --save redux-analytics
Want to customise your metadata further? Check out redux-tap.
First, add some
analytics metadata to your actions using the Flux Standard Action pattern:
const action = {
type: 'MY_ACTION',
meta: {
analytics: {
type: 'my-analytics-event',
payload: {
some: 'data',
more: 'stuff'
}
}
}
};
Note that the
analytics metadata must also be a Flux Standard Action. If this isn't the case, an error will be printed to the console.
Then, write the middleware to handle the presence of this metadata:
import analytics from 'redux-analytics';
import track from 'my-awesome-analytics-library';
const middleware = analytics(({ type, payload }) => track(type, payload));
If you need to expose shared analytics data to multiple events, your entire state tree is provided as the second argument.
import analytics from 'redux-analytics';
import track from 'my-awesome-analytics-library';
const middleware = analytics(({ type, payload }, state) => {
track(type, { ...state.analytics, ...payload });
});
If you'd like to use a different meta property than
analytics, a custom selector function can be provided as the second argument.
The selector function is only invoked if the action has a
meta property, and is provided the entire action as an argument. If the selector returns a falsy value, it will be ignored.
// Given the following middleware configuration:
const select = ({ meta }) => meta.foobar;
const middleware = analytics(({ type, payload }) => track(type, payload), select);
// You can then format a trackable action like this:
const action = {
type: 'MY_ACTION',
meta: {
foobar: {
type: 'my-analytics-event'
}
}
};
@pavelvolek and @arturmuller for providing the initial inspiration with redux-keen.