redux-actions-assertions

by redux-things
1.3.0

Simplify testing of redux action and async action creators

Overview

Readme

redux-actions-assertions

Assertions for redux actions testing.

This library adds assertions for redux actions testing.
It use redux-mock-store to mock redux store.

Supported Assertion Frameworks/Libraries:

If you have not found assertion framework/library that you are using - please add comment into this issue.

What it does:

Allows to avoid retesting nested action creators

It allows to test only actions that need to be tested.

Example:
We have two actions (A, B). Each one makes async http requests.
Action A makes a request and if the result is successful it triggers Action B.
Action B is also used as an independent action.
Action B can be tested separately.
Therefore, we don't need to test it again in Action A.

Actions:

function actionA() {
  return dispatch => {
    dispatch(actionAStart());
    return api.getA().then(response => {
        dispatch(actionAFinish(response));
        dispatch(actionB());
      }).catch(err => {
        dispatch(actionAFailure(err));
      });
    };
}

function actionB() {
  return dispatch => {
    dispatch(actionBStart());
    return api.getB().then(response => {
        dispatch(actionBFinish(response));
      }).catch(err => {
        dispatch(actionBFailure(err));
      });
    };
}

Without:

const expectedActions = [
  { type: action_a_start },
  { type: action_a_success },   
  { type: action_b_start }, // retesting of action B
  { type: action_b_success } // retesting of action B];
const store = mockStore({ todos: [] });
store.dispatch(actionA()).then(() => {
  expect(store.getActions()).toEqual(expectedActions);
}).then(done).catch(done);

With:

expect(actionA()).withState({ todos: [] }).toDispatch([
  { type: action_a_start },
  { type: action_a_success },
  actionB() // just executing tested action
], done);

Reduces repetitive code of test methods

It reduces boilerplate of test methods and makes testing fluent.

Without:

const store = mockStore(/* initial state */);
const expectedActions = [
  { type: types.FETCH_TODOS_REQUEST },
  /* All expected triggered action objects */
];
store.dispatch(fetchData()).then(() => {
  const actions = store.getActions();
  expect(actions).toEqual(expectedActions);
}).then(done).catch(done);

With:

const expectedActions = [
  /*All expected triggered action objects or action creator functions*/
];
expect(fetchData()).toDispatchActions(expectedActions, done);

With using customised store state:

expect(fetchData()).withState({/*custom state*/}).toDispatchActions(expectedActions, done);

Simplifies initial setup

It provides singe-time global configuration for middlewares and initial store state.

Without:

const middlewares = [thunk];
const mockStore = configureStore(middlewares);
const store = mockStore({ /*initial store object*});

With:

registerMiddlewares([ thunk ]);
// to set custom initial state 
registerInitialStoreState(/*object of function*/);
// to generate initial state of your application
registerInitialStoreState(buildInitialStoreState(/*your root reducer*/));

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install --save-dev redux-actions-assertions

Redux middlewares registration

// using ES6 modules
import { registerMiddlewares } from 'redux-actions-assertions';

// using CommonJS modules
var registerMiddlewares = require('redux-actions-assertions').registerMiddlewares;

// registration
registerMiddlewares([
  /* Here you need to list your middlewares */
]);

Default initial store state registration

By using state object or function:

// using ES6 modules
import { registerInitialStoreState } from 'redux-actions-assertions';

// using CommonJS modules
var registerInitialStoreState = require('redux-actions-assertions').registerInitialStoreState;

// registration
registerInitialStoreState(/* default initial state object or function */);

By using your root reducer:

// using ES6 modules
import { buildInitialStoreState, registerInitialStoreState } from 'redux-actions-assertions';

// using CommonJS modules
var reduxActionsAssertions = require('redux-actions-assertions');
var registerInitialStoreState = reduxActionsAssertions.registerInitialStoreState;

// registration
registerInitialStoreState(buildInitialStoreState(/* root reducer function */));

