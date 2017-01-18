Assertions for redux actions testing.

This library adds assertions for redux actions testing.

It use redux-mock-store to mock redux store.

Supported Assertion Frameworks/Libraries:

If you have not found assertion framework/library that you are using - please add comment into this issue.

What it does:

Allows to avoid retesting nested action creators

It allows to test only actions that need to be tested.

Example:

We have two actions (A, B). Each one makes async http requests.

Action A makes a request and if the result is successful it triggers Action B.

Action B is also used as an independent action.

Action B can be tested separately.

Therefore, we don't need to test it again in Action A.

Actions:

function actionA ( ) { return dispatch => { dispatch(actionAStart()); return api.getA().then( response => { dispatch(actionAFinish(response)); dispatch(actionB()); }).catch( err => { dispatch(actionAFailure(err)); }); }; } function actionB ( ) { return dispatch => { dispatch(actionBStart()); return api.getB().then( response => { dispatch(actionBFinish(response)); }).catch( err => { dispatch(actionBFailure(err)); }); }; }

Without:

const expectedActions = [ { type : action_a_start }, { type : action_a_success }, { type : action_b_start }, { type : action_b_success } const store = mockStore({ todos : [] }); store.dispatch(actionA()).then( () => { expect(store.getActions()).toEqual(expectedActions); }).then(done).catch(done);

With:

expect(actionA()).withState({ todos : [] }).toDispatch([ { type : action_a_start }, { type : action_a_success }, actionB() ], done);

Reduces repetitive code of test methods

It reduces boilerplate of test methods and makes testing fluent.

Without:

const store = mockStore( ); const expectedActions = [ { type : types.FETCH_TODOS_REQUEST }, ]; store.dispatch(fetchData()).then( () => { const actions = store.getActions(); expect(actions).toEqual(expectedActions); }).then(done).catch(done);

With:

const expectedActions = [ ]; expect(fetchData()).toDispatchActions(expectedActions, done);

With using customised store state:

expect(fetchData()).withState({ }).toDispatchActions(expectedActions, done);

Simplifies initial setup

It provides singe-time global configuration for middlewares and initial store state.

Without:

const middlewares = [thunk]; const mockStore = configureStore(middlewares); const store = mockStore({

With:

registerMiddlewares([ thunk ]); registerInitialStoreState( ); registerInitialStoreState(buildInitialStoreState( ));

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install

Redux middlewares registration

import { registerMiddlewares } from 'redux-actions-assertions' ; var registerMiddlewares = require ( 'redux-actions-assertions' ).registerMiddlewares; registerMiddlewares([ ]);

Default initial store state registration

By using state object or function:

import { registerInitialStoreState } from 'redux-actions-assertions' ; var registerInitialStoreState = require ( 'redux-actions-assertions' ).registerInitialStoreState; registerInitialStoreState( );

By using your root reducer: