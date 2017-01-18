Assertions for redux actions testing.
This library adds assertions for redux actions testing.
It use redux-mock-store to mock redux store.
If you have not found assertion framework/library that you are using - please add comment into this issue.
It allows to test only actions that need to be tested.
Example:
We have two actions (A, B). Each one makes async http requests.
Action A makes a request and if the result is successful it triggers Action B.
Action B is also used as an independent action.
Action B can be tested separately.
Therefore, we don't need to test it again in Action A.
Actions:
function actionA() {
return dispatch => {
dispatch(actionAStart());
return api.getA().then(response => {
dispatch(actionAFinish(response));
dispatch(actionB());
}).catch(err => {
dispatch(actionAFailure(err));
});
};
}
function actionB() {
return dispatch => {
dispatch(actionBStart());
return api.getB().then(response => {
dispatch(actionBFinish(response));
}).catch(err => {
dispatch(actionBFailure(err));
});
};
}
Without:
const expectedActions = [
{ type: action_a_start },
{ type: action_a_success },
{ type: action_b_start }, // retesting of action B
{ type: action_b_success } // retesting of action B];
const store = mockStore({ todos: [] });
store.dispatch(actionA()).then(() => {
expect(store.getActions()).toEqual(expectedActions);
}).then(done).catch(done);
With:
expect(actionA()).withState({ todos: [] }).toDispatch([
{ type: action_a_start },
{ type: action_a_success },
actionB() // just executing tested action
], done);
It reduces boilerplate of test methods and makes testing fluent.
Without:
const store = mockStore(/* initial state */);
const expectedActions = [
{ type: types.FETCH_TODOS_REQUEST },
/* All expected triggered action objects */
];
store.dispatch(fetchData()).then(() => {
const actions = store.getActions();
expect(actions).toEqual(expectedActions);
}).then(done).catch(done);
With:
const expectedActions = [
/*All expected triggered action objects or action creator functions*/
];
expect(fetchData()).toDispatchActions(expectedActions, done);
With using customised store state:
expect(fetchData()).withState({/*custom state*/}).toDispatchActions(expectedActions, done);
It provides singe-time global configuration for middlewares and initial store state.
Without:
const middlewares = [thunk];
const mockStore = configureStore(middlewares);
const store = mockStore({ /*initial store object*});
With:
registerMiddlewares([ thunk ]);
// to set custom initial state
registerInitialStoreState(/*object of function*/);
// to generate initial state of your application
registerInitialStoreState(buildInitialStoreState(/*your root reducer*/));
Using npm:
$ npm install --save-dev redux-actions-assertions
// using ES6 modules
import { registerMiddlewares } from 'redux-actions-assertions';
// using CommonJS modules
var registerMiddlewares = require('redux-actions-assertions').registerMiddlewares;
// registration
registerMiddlewares([
/* Here you need to list your middlewares */
]);
By using state object or function:
// using ES6 modules
import { registerInitialStoreState } from 'redux-actions-assertions';
// using CommonJS modules
var registerInitialStoreState = require('redux-actions-assertions').registerInitialStoreState;
// registration
registerInitialStoreState(/* default initial state object or function */);
By using your root reducer:
// using ES6 modules
import { buildInitialStoreState, registerInitialStoreState } from 'redux-actions-assertions';
// using CommonJS modules
var reduxActionsAssertions = require('redux-actions-assertions');
var registerInitialStoreState = reduxActionsAssertions.registerInitialStoreState;
// registration
registerInitialStoreState(buildInitialStoreState(/* root reducer function */));