Unfortunately I (timche) don't have the required time anymore to maintain this library and give it the necessary attention. Therefore I'm looking for maintainers that are willing to take care of this library on a long-term basis.
Requirements:
It's also possible to join redux-utilities, an umbrella organization of complementing redux utility libraries like this one, to take care of few or all libraries. Please let me know if you are interested in that.
Please send me an email (adress on my profile) with the subject "redux-actions" and some information about you, if you want to be a maintainer.
Flux Standard Action utilities for Redux
$ npm install --save redux-actions
or
$ yarn add redux-actions
The npm package provides a CommonJS build for use in Node.js, and with bundlers like Webpack and Browserify. It also includes an ES modules build that works well with Rollup and Webpack2's tree-shaking.
The UMD build exports a global called
window.ReduxActions if you add it to your page via a
<script> tag. We don’t recommend UMD builds for any serious application, as most of the libraries complementary to Redux are only available on npm.
import { createActions, handleActions, combineActions } from 'redux-actions';
const defaultState = { counter: 10 };
const { increment, decrement } = createActions({
INCREMENT: (amount = 1) => ({ amount }),
DECREMENT: (amount = 1) => ({ amount: -amount })
});
const reducer = handleActions(
{
[combineActions(increment, decrement)]: (
state,
{ payload: { amount } }
) => {
return { ...state, counter: state.counter + amount };
}
},
defaultState
);
export default reducer;
See the full API documentation.