DEPRECATED

ES6 arrow functions with implicit returns, argument destructuring and object literal enhancements make it easy to keep your action creators compact without helper functions.

ES6 Alternative

import types from './action-types' export let addLesson = () => ({ type : types.ADD_LESSON}) export let importLessons = ( lessons ) => ({ type : types.IMPORT_LESSON, lessons}) export let updateLesson = ( {id, update} ) => ({ type : types.UPDATE_LESSON, id, update})

Redux Action Utils

Factory functions for reducing action creator boilerplate.

npm install --save redux-action-utils

Before

var types = require ( './action-types' ) function addLesson ( ) { return { type : types.ADD_LESSON } } function importLessons ( lessons ) { return { type : types.IMPORT_LESSONS, lessons } } function updateLesson ( options ) { return { type : types.SELECT_LESSON, id : options.id, update : options.update } } module .exports = {addLesson, importLessons, updateLesson}

After

var types = require ( './action-types' ) var {actionCreator, optionsActionCreator} = require ( 'redux-action-utils' ) module .exports = { addLesson : actionCreator(types.ADD_LESSON), importLessons : actionCreator(types.IMPORT_LESSONS, 'lessons' ), updateLesson : optionsActionCreator(types.UPDATE_LESSON, 'id' , 'update' ) }

API

Creates an action creator which will create an action object with the given type.

var ac = actionCreator(types.ADD_LESSON) ac()

Creates an action creator which will create an action object with the given type and use the given property names to pass any positional arguments given to it.

var ac = actionCreator(types.IMPORT_LESSONS, 'lessons' ) ac([ 'lesson 1' , 'lesson 2' ])

Creates an action creator which takes a single object argument and adds its properties to the action object.

Creates an action creator which takes a single object argument and adds only the specified properties from it to the action object.

var ac = optionsActionCreator(types.UPDATE_LESSON, 'id' , 'update' ) ac({ id : 1 update : { text : '## Lesson 1' } })

MIT Licensed