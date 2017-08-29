Create async actions and reducers based on redux-act

Install

npm install redux-act-async --save

Usage

import thunk from 'redux-thunk' import {createStore, applyMiddleware} from 'redux' ; import {createActionAsync, createReducerAsync} from 'redux-act-async' ; let user = { id : 8 }; function apiOk ( ) { return Promise .resolve(user); } const login = createActionAsync( 'LOGIN' , apiOk); const reducer = createReducerAsync(login) const store = createStore(reducer, applyMiddleware(thunk)); await store.dispatch(login({ username : 'lolo' , password : 'password' }));

Legacy redux

In a nutshell, the following code:

const options = { noRethrow : false }; const loginAction = createActionAsync( 'LOGIN' , api, options); const loginReducer = createReducerAsync(loginAction)

is equivalent to:

const LOGIN_REQUEST = 'LOGIN_REQUEST' const LOGIN_OK = 'LOGIN_OK' const LOGIN_ERROR = 'LOGIN_ERROR' const LOGIN_RESET = 'LOGIN_RESET' const loginRequest = ( value ) => ({ type : LOGIN_REQUEST, payload : value }) const loginOk = ( value ) => ({ type : LOGIN_OK, payload : value }) const loginError = ( value ) => ({ type : LOGIN_ERROR, payload : value }) const loginReset = ( value ) => ({ type : LOGIN_RESET, payload : value }) const options = { noRethrow : true }; export const login = ( ...args ) => { return ( dispatch, getState ) => { dispatch(loginRequest(...args)); return api(...args, dispatch, getState) .then( response => { const out = { request : args, response : response } dispatch(loginOk(out)) return out; }) .catch( error => { const errorOut = { actionAsync, request : args, error : error } dispatch(loginError(errorOut)) if (!options.noRethrow) throw errorOut; }) } } const defaultsState = { loading : false , request : null , data : null , error : null }; const reducer = createReducer({ [actionAsync.request]: ( state, payload ) => ({ ...state, request : payload, loading : true , data : null , error : null }), [actionAsync.ok]: ( state, payload ) => ({ ...state, loading : false , data : payload.response }), [actionAsync.error]: ( state, payload ) => ({ ...state, loading : false , error : payload.error }), [actionAsync.reset]: () => (defaultsState) } , defaultsState);

That's 3 lines against 78 lines, a good way to reduce boilerplate code.

Async Action Options

Here are all the options to configure an asynchronous action:

const actionOptions = { noRethrow : false , request :{ callback : ( dispatch, getState, ...args ) => { }, payloadReducer : ( payload ) => { return payload }, metaReducer : ( meta ) => { return ASYNC_META.REQUEST } }, ok :{ callback : ( dispatch, getState, ...args ) => { }, payloadReducer : ( payload ) => { return payload }, metaReducer : () => { return ASYNC_META.OK } }, error :{ callback : ( dispatch, getState, ...args ) => { }, payloadReducer : ( payload ) => { return payload }, metaReducer : () => { return ASYNC_META.ERROR } } } const loginAction = createActionAsync( 'LOGIN' , api, actionOptions);

