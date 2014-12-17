Takes a Writable stream and a Readable stream and makes them appear as a Duplex stream. Heavily inspired by duplexer but using Stream2 with a bundled readable-stream.

It is assumed that the two streams are connected to each other in some way.

Example

var cp = require ( 'child_process' ) , duplexer = require ( 'reduplexer' ) , grep = cp.exec( 'grep Stream' ) duplexer(grep.stdin, grep.stdout, { objectMode : true })

Installation

npm install reduplexer --save

API

Create a Duplex stream based on writable and readable using the given options. writable and readable can be null, and in that case they can be 'hooked' later.

Hooks a Writable stream. It will throw if a Writable is already hooked.

Hooks a Readable stream. It will throw if a Readable stream is already hooked.

Shortcut for:

duplex.hookWritable(writable) duplex.hookReadable(readable)

But it will not throw if any of the two are missing.

Tests

npm test

License

Copyright (c) 2014, Matteo Collina hello@matteocollina.com

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.