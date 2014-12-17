Takes a
Writable stream and a
Readable stream and makes them appear as a
Duplex stream.
Heavily inspired by duplexer but using Stream2
with a bundled readable-stream.
It is assumed that the two streams are connected to each other in some way.
var cp = require('child_process')
, duplexer = require('reduplexer')
, grep = cp.exec('grep Stream')
duplexer(grep.stdin, grep.stdout, { objectMode: true })
npm install reduplexer --save
Create a
Duplex stream based on
writable and
readable using
the given options.
writable and
readable can be null, and in that case they can be
'hooked' later.
Hooks a
Writable stream. It will throw if a
Writable is already hooked.
Hooks a
Readable stream. It will throw if a
Readable stream is already hooked.
Shortcut for:
duplex.hookWritable(writable)
duplex.hookReadable(readable)
But it will not throw if any of the two are missing.
npm test
Copyright (c) 2014, Matteo Collina hello@matteocollina.com
Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.