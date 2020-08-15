reductive and reason-react reducer component integration with redux-devtools-extension.

Requires bucklescript 8.x.x, for lower versions of bucklescript, please rely on 2.0.0.

Installation

with npm: npm install --save-dev reductive-dev-tools add reductive-dev-tools to your "bs-dependencies" inside bsconfig.json . add -bs-g into "bsc-flags" of your bsconfig.json to have variant and record field names available inside extension.

Peer depedencies

reason-react, reductive, redux-devtools-extension, redux (redux-devtools-extension's peer dep.) should be also installed.

Usage

Utilize provided store enhancer ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.enhancer for reductive or ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.useReducer for reason-react hooks (jsx3).

You need to pass devtools extension options as ~options and action creator that builds action when state update is dispatched from the monitor as ~devToolsUpdateActionCreator . Additionally you can also pass ~stateSerializer and ~actionSerializer to override default serialization behaviour. Take a look at Serialization to see if you need it.

reductive

let storeCreator = ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.enhancer( ~options=ReductiveDevTools.Extension.enhancerOptions( ~name=__MODULE__, ~actionCreators={ "actionYouCanDispatchFromMonitor": (value: int) => `YourActionOfChoice(value) |. ReductiveDevTools.Utilities.Serializer.serializeAction }, ()), ~devToolsUpdateActionCreator=(devToolsState) => `DevToolsUpdate(devToolsState), () ) @@ Reductive.Store.create;

React Hooks useReducer (jsx3)

let (state, send) = ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.useReducer( ~options=ReductiveDevTools.Extension.enhancerOptions( ~name=__MODULE__, ~actionCreators={ "actionYouCanDispatchFromMonitor": (value: int) => `YourActionOfChoice(value) |. ReductiveDevTools.Utilities.Serializer.serializeAction }, ()), ~devToolsUpdateActionCreator=(devToolsState) => `DevToolsUpdate(devToolsState), ~reducer, ~initial=yourInitialState, ());

Usage with ReactReason legacy reducer component (jsx2)

No longer supported. Please install latest from 0.x:

npm install --save-dev reductive-dev-tools @ 0 . 2 . 6

And refer to old documentation.

Serialization

Actions

With bucklescript 8 release, variants are js-objects at runtime, so this extension no longer serializes actions. By default it only extracts variant name from Symbol(name) when -bs-g flag is set in bsconfig.json . If needed, you can define your custom serialization by passing ~actionSerializer like:

ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.enhancer( ~options=ReductiveDevTools.Extension.enhancerOptions( ~name=__MODULE__, ()), ~actionSerializer={ serialize: obj => { // your serialization logic obj }, deserialize: obj => { // your deserialization logic obj } }, ())

There are few caveats that apply to default serialization though.

Make sure to add -bs-g into "bsc-flags" of your bsconfig.json to have variant names available. Variants with constructors should be prefered to plain ( SomeAction(unit) to SomeAction ) since plain varaints do no carry debug metedata(in symbols) with them (represented as numbers in js).

State

There is no serialization (no longer) applied to state by default. If needed, you can define your custom serialization by passing ~stateSerializer :

ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.enhancer( ~options=ReductiveDevTools.Extension.enhancerOptions( ~name=__MODULE__, ()), ~stateSerializer={ serialize: obj => { // your serialization logic obj }, deserialize: obj => { // your deserialization logic obj } }, ())

Options