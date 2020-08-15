reductive and reason-react reducer component integration with redux-devtools-extension.
Requires bucklescript 8.x.x, for lower versions of bucklescript, please rely on 2.0.0.
with npm:
npm install --save-dev reductive-dev-tools
add
reductive-dev-tools to your "bs-dependencies" inside
bsconfig.json.
add
-bs-g into
"bsc-flags" of your bsconfig.json to have variant and record field names available inside extension.
Peer depedencies
reason-react, reductive, redux-devtools-extension, redux (redux-devtools-extension's peer dep.) should be also installed.
Utilize provided store enhancer
ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.enhancer for reductive or
ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.useReducer for reason-react hooks (jsx3).
You need to pass devtools extension options as
~options and action creator that builds action when state update is dispatched from the monitor as
~devToolsUpdateActionCreator. Additionally you can also pass
~stateSerializer and
~actionSerializer to override default serialization behaviour. Take a look at Serialization to see if you need it.
let storeCreator =
ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.enhancer(
~options=ReductiveDevTools.Extension.enhancerOptions(
~name=__MODULE__,
~actionCreators={
"actionYouCanDispatchFromMonitor": (value: int) => `YourActionOfChoice(value)
|. ReductiveDevTools.Utilities.Serializer.serializeAction
},
()),
~devToolsUpdateActionCreator=(devToolsState) => `DevToolsUpdate(devToolsState),
()
)
@@ Reductive.Store.create;
let (state, send) = ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.useReducer(
~options=ReductiveDevTools.Extension.enhancerOptions(
~name=__MODULE__,
~actionCreators={
"actionYouCanDispatchFromMonitor": (value: int) => `YourActionOfChoice(value)
|. ReductiveDevTools.Utilities.Serializer.serializeAction
},
()),
~devToolsUpdateActionCreator=(devToolsState) => `DevToolsUpdate(devToolsState),
~reducer,
~initial=yourInitialState,
());
No longer supported. Please install latest from 0.x:
npm install --save-dev reductive-dev-tools@0.2.6
And refer to old documentation.
With bucklescript 8 release, variants are js-objects at runtime, so this extension no longer serializes actions. By default it only extracts variant name from
Symbol(name) when
-bs-g flag is set in
bsconfig.json. If needed, you can define your custom serialization by passing
~actionSerializer like:
ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.enhancer(
~options=ReductiveDevTools.Extension.enhancerOptions(
~name=__MODULE__,
()),
~actionSerializer={
serialize: obj => {
// your serialization logic
obj
},
deserialize: obj => {
// your deserialization logic
obj
}
},
())
There are few caveats that apply to default serialization though.
-bs-g into
"bsc-flags" of your bsconfig.json to have variant names available.
SomeAction(unit) to
SomeAction) since plain varaints do no carry debug metedata(in symbols) with them (represented as numbers in js).
There is no serialization (no longer) applied to state by default. If needed, you can define your custom serialization by passing
~stateSerializer:
ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.enhancer(
~options=ReductiveDevTools.Extension.enhancerOptions(
~name=__MODULE__,
()),
~stateSerializer={
serialize: obj => {
// your serialization logic
obj
},
deserialize: obj => {
// your deserialization logic
obj
}
},
())
ReductiveDevTools.Extension.enhancerOptions(
/* the instance name to be showed on the monitor page */
~name="SomeTest",
/* action creators functions to be available in the Dispatcher. */
~actionCreators={
"increment": () => `Increment(()) |. ReductiveDevTools.Utilities.Serializer.serializeAction,
"decrement": () => `Decrement(()) |. ReductiveDevTools.Utilities.Serializer.serializeAction
},
/* if more than one action is dispatched in the indicated interval, all new actions will be collected and sent at once */
~latency=500,
/* maximum allowed actions to be stored in the history tree. */
~maxAge=50,
/* actions types to be hidden / shown in the monitors (while passed to the reducers), If `actionsWhitelist` specified, `actionsBlacklist` is ignored. */
~actionsBlacklist=[|"StringAction"|],
/* actions types to be hidden / shown in the monitors (while passed to the reducers), If `actionsWhitelist` specified, `actionsBlacklist` is ignored. */
~actionsWhitelist=[|"CounterAction"|],
/* if specified as `true`, whenever there's an exception in reducers, the monitors will show the error message, and next actions will not be dispatched. */
~shouldCatchErrors=false,
/* If you want to restrict the extension, specify the features you allow. */
~features=ReductiveDevTools.Extension.enhancerFeatures(
~pause=true,
~persist=true,
~export=true,
~import=Obj.magic("custom"),
~jump=true,
~dispatch=true,
()),
/* if set to true, will include stack trace for every dispatched action, so you can see it in trace tab */
~trace=true,
/* maximum stack trace frames to be stored (in case trace option was provided as true) */
~traceLimit=50
())