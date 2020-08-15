openbase logo
rdt

reductive-dev-tools

by Taras Vozniuk
3.0.0

reductive and reason-react reducer component integration with Redux DevTools

Overview

930

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

reductive-dev-tools

VERSION LICENSE ISSUES

reductive and reason-react reducer component integration with redux-devtools-extension.

Requires bucklescript 8.x.x, for lower versions of bucklescript, please rely on 2.0.0.

image

Installation

  1. with npm: 

    npm install --save-dev reductive-dev-tools

  2. add reductive-dev-tools to your "bs-dependencies" inside bsconfig.json.

  3. add -bs-g into "bsc-flags" of your bsconfig.json to have variant and record field names available inside extension.

Peer depedencies
reason-react, reductive, redux-devtools-extension, redux (redux-devtools-extension's peer dep.) should be also installed.

Usage

Utilize provided store enhancer ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.enhancer for reductive or ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.useReducer for reason-react hooks (jsx3).

You need to pass devtools extension options as ~options and action creator that builds action when state update is dispatched from the monitor as ~devToolsUpdateActionCreator. Additionally you can also pass ~stateSerializer and ~actionSerializer to override default serialization behaviour. Take a look at Serialization to see if you need it.

reductive

let storeCreator = 
  ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.enhancer(
    ~options=ReductiveDevTools.Extension.enhancerOptions(
      ~name=__MODULE__, 
      ~actionCreators={
        "actionYouCanDispatchFromMonitor": (value: int) => `YourActionOfChoice(value)
          |. ReductiveDevTools.Utilities.Serializer.serializeAction
      },
      ()),
    ~devToolsUpdateActionCreator=(devToolsState) => `DevToolsUpdate(devToolsState),
    ()
  ) 
  @@ Reductive.Store.create;

React Hooks useReducer (jsx3)

let (state, send) = ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.useReducer(
  ~options=ReductiveDevTools.Extension.enhancerOptions(
    ~name=__MODULE__, 
    ~actionCreators={
      "actionYouCanDispatchFromMonitor": (value: int) => `YourActionOfChoice(value)
        |. ReductiveDevTools.Utilities.Serializer.serializeAction
    },
    ()),
  ~devToolsUpdateActionCreator=(devToolsState) => `DevToolsUpdate(devToolsState),
  ~reducer,
  ~initial=yourInitialState,
  ());

Usage with ReactReason legacy reducer component (jsx2)

No longer supported. Please install latest from 0.x:

npm install --save-dev reductive-dev-tools@0.2.6

And refer to old documentation.

Serialization

Actions

With bucklescript 8 release, variants are js-objects at runtime, so this extension no longer serializes actions. By default it only extracts variant name from Symbol(name) when -bs-g flag is set in bsconfig.json. If needed, you can define your custom serialization by passing ~actionSerializer like:

ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.enhancer(
  ~options=ReductiveDevTools.Extension.enhancerOptions(
    ~name=__MODULE__, 
    ()),
  ~actionSerializer={
    serialize: obj => {
      // your serialization logic
      obj
    },
    deserialize: obj => {
      // your deserialization logic
      obj
    }
  },
  ())

There are few caveats that apply to default serialization though.

  1. Make sure to add -bs-g into "bsc-flags" of your bsconfig.json to have variant names available.
  2. Variants with constructors should be prefered to plain (SomeAction(unit) to SomeAction) since plain varaints do no carry debug metedata(in symbols) with them (represented as numbers in js).

State

There is no serialization (no longer) applied to state by default. If needed, you can define your custom serialization by passing ~stateSerializer:

ReductiveDevTools.Connectors.enhancer(
  ~options=ReductiveDevTools.Extension.enhancerOptions(
    ~name=__MODULE__, 
    ()),
  ~stateSerializer={
    serialize: obj => {
      // your serialization logic
      obj
    },
    deserialize: obj => {
      // your deserialization logic
      obj
    }
  },
  ())

Options

ReductiveDevTools.Extension.enhancerOptions(
  /* the instance name to be showed on the monitor page */
  ~name="SomeTest",
  
  /* action creators functions to be available in the Dispatcher. */
  ~actionCreators={
    "increment": () => `Increment(()) |. ReductiveDevTools.Utilities.Serializer.serializeAction,
    "decrement": () => `Decrement(()) |. ReductiveDevTools.Utilities.Serializer.serializeAction
  },
  
  /* if more than one action is dispatched in the indicated interval, all new actions will be collected and sent at once */
  ~latency=500,
  
  /* maximum allowed actions to be stored in the history tree. */
  ~maxAge=50,
  
  /* actions types to be hidden / shown in the monitors (while passed to the reducers), If `actionsWhitelist` specified, `actionsBlacklist` is ignored. */
  ~actionsBlacklist=[|"StringAction"|],
  
  /* actions types to be hidden / shown in the monitors (while passed to the reducers), If `actionsWhitelist` specified, `actionsBlacklist` is ignored. */
  ~actionsWhitelist=[|"CounterAction"|],
  
  /* if specified as `true`, whenever there's an exception in reducers, the monitors will show the error message, and next actions will not be dispatched. */
  ~shouldCatchErrors=false,
  
  /* If you want to restrict the extension, specify the features you allow. */
  ~features=ReductiveDevTools.Extension.enhancerFeatures(
    ~pause=true,
    ~persist=true,
    ~export=true,
    ~import=Obj.magic("custom"),
    ~jump=true,
    ~dispatch=true,
    ()),

  /* if set to true, will include stack trace for every dispatched action, so you can see it in trace tab */
  ~trace=true,

  /* maximum stack trace frames to be stored (in case trace option was provided as true) */
  ~traceLimit=50
  ())

