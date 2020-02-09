reducer tester

Install

$ yarn add

Usage

export const initialState = { count : 0 , other : 'other' } export default (state = initialState, action) => { switch (action.type) { case 'inc' : return { ...state, count : state.count + 1 } case 'dec' : return { ...state, count : state.count - 1 } default : return state } } import reducerTester from 'reducer-tester' import reducer, { initialState } from './reducer' reducerTester({ reducer, state : initialState, tests : [{ type : 'inc' }, { type : 'dec' }], })

Snapshot

// Jest Snapshot v1, https://goo.gl/fbAQLP exports[`handle initial state 1`] = ` "Snapshot Diff: Compared values have no visual difference." `; exports[`dec 1`] = ` "Snapshot Diff: - Before + After Object { - "count": 0, + "count": -1, "other": "other", }" `; exports[`inc 1`] = ` "Snapshot Diff: - Before + After Object { - "count": 0, + "count": 1, "other": "other", } `;

Full example

import reducerTester from 'reducer-tester' import reducer, { initialState } from './reducer' reducerTester({ reducer, state : initialState, tests : [{ type : 'inc' }, { type : 'dec' }], initialTest : false , titlePrefix : 'handle ' , })

// Jest Snapshot v1, https://goo.gl/fbAQLP exports[`handle dec 1`] = ` "Snapshot Diff: - Before + After Object { - "count: 0, + count: -1, } `; exports[`handle inc 1`] = ` "Snapshot Diff: - Before + After Object { - count: 0, + count: 1, } `;

Tips

Atom Editor User

Install language-diff and file-types . And open config.json and edit as blow.

"*" : "file-types" : "\\.js\\.snap$" : "source.diff"

Hooray! Very readable!

