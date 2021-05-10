Reduce function calls in a string, using a callback

Professionally supported reduce-function-call is now available

Installation

npm install reduce-function-call

Usage

var reduceFunctionCall = require ( "reduce-function-call" ) reduceFunctionCall( "foo(1)" , "foo" , function ( body ) { return parseInt (body, 10 ) + 1 }) var nothingOrUpper = function ( body, functionIdentifier ) { if (body === "" ) { return functionIdentifier + "()" } return body.toUpperCase() } reduceFunctionCall( "bar()" , "bar" , nothingOrUpper) reduceFunctionCall( "upper(baz)" , "upper" , nothingOrUpper) reduceFunctionCall( "math(math(2 + 2) * 4 + math(2 + 2)) and other things" , "math" , function ( body, functionIdentifier, call ) { try { return eval (body) } catch (e) { return call } }) reduceFunctionCall( "sha bla blah() blaa bla() abla() aabla() blaaa()" , /\b([a-z]?bla[a-z]?)\( /, function(body, functionIdentifier) { if (functionIdentifier === "bla") { return "ABRACADABRA" } return functionIdentifier.replace("bla", "!") } / / "sha bla !h blaa ABRACADABRA a! aabla() blaaa()"

See unit tests for others examples.

Contributing

Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.

git clone https://github.com/MoOx/reduce-function-call.git git checkout -b patch-1 npm install npm test

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.