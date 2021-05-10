openbase logo
rfc

reduce-function-call

by Max Thirouin
1.0.3

Reduce function calls in a string, using a callback

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3M

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

reduce-function-call Build Status

Reduce function calls in a string, using a callback

Professionally supported reduce-function-call is now available

Installation

npm install reduce-function-call

Usage

var reduceFunctionCall = require("reduce-function-call")

reduceFunctionCall("foo(1)", "foo", function(body) {
  // body === "1"
  return parseInt(body, 10) + 1
})
// "2"

var nothingOrUpper = function(body, functionIdentifier) {
  // ignore empty value
  if (body === "") {
    return functionIdentifier + "()"
  }

  return body.toUpperCase()
}

reduceFunctionCall("bar()", "bar", nothingOrUpper)
// "bar()"

reduceFunctionCall("upper(baz)", "upper", nothingOrUpper)
// "BAZ"

reduceFunctionCall("math(math(2 + 2) * 4 + math(2 + 2)) and other things", "math", function(body, functionIdentifier, call) {
  try {
    return eval(body)
  }
  catch (e) {
    return call
  }
})
// "20 and other things"

reduceFunctionCall("sha bla blah() blaa bla() abla() aabla() blaaa()", /\b([a-z]?bla[a-z]?)\(/, function(body, functionIdentifier) {
  if (functionIdentifier === "bla") {
    return "ABRACADABRA"
  }
  return functionIdentifier.replace("bla", "!")
}
// "sha bla !h blaa ABRACADABRA a! aabla() blaaa()"

See unit tests for others examples.

Contributing

Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.

git clone https://github.com/MoOx/reduce-function-call.git
git checkout -b patch-1
npm install
npm test

Changelog

License

Security contact information

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

