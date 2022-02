RedScript

A Ruby flavored superset of JavaScript

RedScript was created to provide a better syntax for AMD modules and to provide a few aliases to make things a bit nicer to work with.

It was also created as a side project to learn more about Node, NPM Modules and Regular Expressions. In the future I would also like to add a lexer/parser to implement more advanced features (feel free to fork!).

I would also like to let JavaScript's prototype goodness shine through by adding conviences and syntax to make working with straight objects and prototypes easier than using faux classes and constructors.

Better syntax for AMD modules

Better object inheritence

Easier ES5 object litterals

Alias { } with do end

Alias is, isnt, and, or with ===, !==, &&, ||

Arrow function

More explicet object literals

Define object methods with def keyword

Once I have a solid parser/lexer, I would like to implement:

optional parens

no var declarations (e.g. coffeescript/ruby/python)

possibly optional type checking? not sure how useful it would be

NPM module coming soon!

A better AMD RequireJS syntax

define module define( require 'jquery' as $ [ "jquery" , "./libs/toolbox" , "backbone" ], function($,_,Backbone) { require './libs/toolbox' as tb require 'backbone' as Backbone export { return { methodName: funcName methodName: funcName methodName: funcName methodName: funcName } } });

define module require 'jquery' as $ require './utils/toolbox' as tb function sayHello () { $( 'body' ).html( 'Hello World!' ); } fs.readFile( '/etc/passwd' , (err, data) -> if (err) throw err; console .log(data); }); model. on ( 'change' , @render)

define module require 'jquery' as $ require './myFile' as baz func sayHello () { alert( "Hi!" ); } func sayHello(msg) do alert(msg); end foo = 200 private foo = 10 end alert foo mbtn. on 'click' , -> $( '.widget' ).slideToggle "slow" end while foo is 200 do console .log "I'm looping forever" end

See more syntax examples on RedScript's website (coming soon)