Redrun

CLI tool to run multiple npm-scripts fast. Supports madly comfortable madrun.

Install

npm i redrun -g

Usage

Usage: redrun [...tasks] [options] [-- ...args] Options: -p, --parallel run scripts in parallel -s, --series run scripts in series -q, --quiet do not output result command before execution -c, --calm return zero exit code when command completed with error -P, --parallel-calm run scripts in parallel and return zero exit code -S, --series-calm run scripts in series and return zero exit code -h, -- help display this help and exit -v, --version output version information and exit

Completion

You can enable tab-completion of npm scripts similar to npm's completion using:

redrun-completion >> ~/.bashrc redrun-completion >> ~/.zshrc

You may also pipe the output of redrun-completion to a file such as /usr/local/etc/bash_completion.d/redrun if you have a system that will read that file for you.

How it works

{ "one" : "npm run two" , "two" : "npm run three" , "three" : "echo 'hello'" }

Usually this expressions would be executed one-by-one this way:

coderaiser@cloudcmd:~/redrun$ npm run one > redrun@1.0.0 one /home/coderaiser/redrun > npm run two > redrun@1.0.0 two /home/coderaiser/redrun > npm run three > redrun@1.0.0 three /home/coderaiser/redrun > echo 'hello' hello

Usually all this steps is slow, becouse every npm run it is a new process. We use npm run for comfort of build tools of yesterday (like gulp and grunt ) but without their weaknesses (a lot dependencies and plugins management frustrations)

What redrun does is expand all this commands into one (which is much faster):

coderaiser@cloudcmd:~/redrun$ redrun one echo 'hello' hello

How to use?

Redrun could be used via command line, scripts section of package.json or programmaticly.

import redrun from 'redrun' ; await redrun( 'one' , { one : 'npm run two' , two : 'npm run three' , three : `echo 'hello'` , }); `echo 'hello'` ; await redrun( 'one' , { one : 'redrun -p two three' , two : 'redrun four five' , three : `echo 'hello'` , four : 'jshint lib' , five : 'jscs test' , }); `jshint lib && jscs test & echo 'hello'` ;

Speed comparison

The less spend time is better:

npm-run-all : 1m12.570s

: 1m12.570s npm run && npm run : 1m10.727s

: 1m10.727s redrun : 0m38.312s

Here are logs:

coderaiser@cloudcmd:~/redrun$ time npm run speed:npm-run-all > speed:npm-run-all /home/coderaiser/redrun > npm-run-all lint:* > redrun@5.3.0 lint:jshint /home/coderaiser/redrun > jshint bin lib test > redrun@5.3.0 lint:eslint-bin /home/coderaiser/redrun > eslint --rule 'no-console:0' bin > redrun@5.3.0 lint:eslint-lib /home/coderaiser/redrun > eslint lib test > redrun@5.3.0 lint:jscs /home/coderaiser/redrun > jscs --esnext bin lib test real 1m12.570s user 0m14.431s sys 0m17.147s

npm run && npm run

coderaiserser@cloudcmd:~/redrun$ time npm run speed:npm-run redrun@5.3.0 speed:npm-run /home/coderaiser/redrun > npm run lint:jshint && npm run lint:eslint-bin && npm run lint:eslint-lib && npm run lint:jscs > redrun@5.3.0 lint:jshint /home/coderaiser/redrun > jshint bin lib test > redrun@5.3.0 lint:eslint-bin /home/coderaiser/redrun > eslint --rule 'no-console:0' bin > redrun@5.3.0 lint:eslint-lib /home/coderaiser/redrun > eslint lib test > redrun@5.3.0 lint:jscs /home/coderaiser/redrun > jscs --esnext bin lib test real 1m10.727s user 0m14.670s sys 0m16.663s

redrun

coderaiser@cloudcmd:~/redrun$ redrun lint:* > jshint bin lib test && eslint --rule 'no-console:0' bin && eslint lib test && jscs --esnext bin lib test real 0m38.312s user 0m8.198s sys 0m9.113s

As you see redrun much faster and more laconic way of using npm scripts then regular solutions.

Related

madrun - CLI tool to run multiple npm-scripts in a madly comfortable way.

License

MIT