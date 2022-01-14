openbase logo
red

redrun

by coderaiser
10.0.0 (see all)

✨🐌 🐎✨ fastest npm scripts runner

Readme

Redrun

CLI tool to run multiple npm-scripts fast. Supports madly comfortable madrun.

Redrun

Install

npm i redrun -g

Usage

Usage: redrun [...tasks] [options] [-- ...args]
Options:
  -p, --parallel          run scripts in parallel
  -s, --series            run scripts in series
  -q, --quiet             do not output result command before execution
  -c, --calm              return zero exit code when command completed with error
  -P, --parallel-calm     run scripts in parallel and return zero exit code
  -S, --series-calm       run scripts in series and return zero exit code
  -h, --help              display this help and exit
  -v, --version           output version information and exit

Completion

You can enable tab-completion of npm scripts similar to npm's completion using:

redrun-completion >> ~/.bashrc
redrun-completion >> ~/.zshrc

You may also pipe the output of redrun-completion to a file such as /usr/local/etc/bash_completion.d/redrun if you have a system that will read that file for you.

How it works

{
    "one": "npm run two",
    "two": "npm run three",
    "three": "echo 'hello'"
}

Usually this expressions would be executed one-by-one this way:

coderaiser@cloudcmd:~/redrun$ npm run one

> redrun@1.0.0 one /home/coderaiser/redrun
> npm run two


> redrun@1.0.0 two /home/coderaiser/redrun
> npm run three


> redrun@1.0.0 three /home/coderaiser/redrun
> echo 'hello'

hello

Usually all this steps is slow, becouse every npm run it is a new process. We use npm run for comfort of build tools of yesterday (like gulp and grunt) but without their weaknesses (a lot dependencies and plugins management frustrations)

What redrun does is expand all this commands into one (which is much faster):

coderaiser@cloudcmd:~/redrun$ redrun one
> echo 'hello'
hello

How to use?

Redrun could be used via command line, scripts section of package.json or programmaticly.

import redrun from 'redrun';

await redrun('one', {
    one: 'npm run two',
    two: 'npm run three',
    three: `echo 'hello'`,
});
// returns
`echo 'hello'`;

await redrun('one', {
    one: 'redrun -p two three',
    two: 'redrun four five',
    three: `echo 'hello'`,
    four: 'jshint lib',
    five: 'jscs test',
});
// returns
`jshint lib && jscs test & echo 'hello'`;

Speed comparison

The less spend time is better:

  • npm-run-all: 1m12.570s
  • npm run && npm run: 1m10.727s
  • redrun: 0m38.312s

Here are logs:

npm-run-all:

coderaiser@cloudcmd:~/redrun$ time npm run speed:npm-run-all

> speed:npm-run-all /home/coderaiser/redrun
> npm-run-all lint:*


> redrun@5.3.0 lint:jshint /home/coderaiser/redrun
> jshint bin lib test


> redrun@5.3.0 lint:eslint-bin /home/coderaiser/redrun
> eslint --rule 'no-console:0' bin


> redrun@5.3.0 lint:eslint-lib /home/coderaiser/redrun
> eslint lib test


> redrun@5.3.0 lint:jscs /home/coderaiser/redrun
> jscs --esnext bin lib test


real    1m12.570s
user    0m14.431s
sys     0m17.147s

npm run && npm run

coderaiserser@cloudcmd:~/redrun$ time npm run speed:npm-run

redrun@5.3.0 speed:npm-run /home/coderaiser/redrun
> npm run lint:jshint && npm run lint:eslint-bin && npm run lint:eslint-lib && npm run lint:jscs


> redrun@5.3.0 lint:jshint /home/coderaiser/redrun
> jshint bin lib test


> redrun@5.3.0 lint:eslint-bin /home/coderaiser/redrun
> eslint --rule 'no-console:0' bin


> redrun@5.3.0 lint:eslint-lib /home/coderaiser/redrun
> eslint lib test


> redrun@5.3.0 lint:jscs /home/coderaiser/redrun
> jscs --esnext bin lib test


real    1m10.727s
user    0m14.670s
sys     0m16.663s

redrun

coderaiser@cloudcmd:~/redrun$ redrun lint:*
> jshint bin lib test && eslint --rule 'no-console:0' bin && eslint lib test && jscs --esnext bin lib test

real    0m38.312s
user    0m8.198s
sys     0m9.113s

As you see redrun much faster and more laconic way of using npm scripts then regular solutions.

  • madrun - CLI tool to run multiple npm-scripts in a madly comfortable way.

License

MIT

