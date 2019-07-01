Redraft

Renders the result of Draft.js convertToRaw, works well with React and with minimal dependencies!

What does it do?

It can convert whole raw state or just specific parts to desired output like React components or an html string.

Additionally you could just parse the raw using provided RawParser to get a nested structure for a specific block.

Install

$ npm install --save redraft

Demo

A live version of the example source is available here.

Rendering to React - simplified example

Define all the extra bits:

const styles = { code : { backgroundColor : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05)' , fontFamily : '"Inconsolata", "Menlo", "Consolas", monospace' , fontSize : 16 , padding : 2 , }, codeBlock : { backgroundColor : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05)' , fontFamily : '"Inconsolata", "Menlo", "Consolas", monospace' , fontSize : 16 , padding : 20 , }, }; const addBreaklines = ( children ) => children.map( child => [child, <br />]); const renderers = { inline : { BOLD : ( children, { key } ) => < strong key = {key} > {children} </ strong > , ITALIC : ( children, { key } ) => < em key = {key} > {children} </ em > , UNDERLINE : ( children, { key } ) => < u key = {key} > {children} </ u > , CODE : ( children, { key } ) => < span key = {key} style = {styles.code} > {children} </ span > , }, blocks : { unstyled : ( children ) => children.map( child => < p > {child} </ p > ), blockquote : ( children ) => < blockquote > {addBreaklines(children)} </ blockquote > , 'header-one' : ( children ) => children.map( child => < h1 > {child} </ h1 > ), 'header-two' : ( children ) => children.map( child => < h2 > {child} </ h2 > ), 'code-block' : ( children, { keys } ) => < pre style = {styles.codeBlock} key = {keys[0]} > {addBreaklines(children)} </ pre > , 'unordered-list-item' : ( children, { depth, keys } ) => < ul key = {keys[keys.length - 1 ]} className = { ` ul-level- ${ depth }`}> {children.map(child => < li > {child} </ li > )} </ ul > , 'ordered-list-item' : ( children, { depth, keys } ) => < ol key = {keys.join( '|')} className = { ` ol-level- ${ depth }`}> {children.map((child, index) => < li key = {keys[index]} > {child} </ li > )} </ ol > , atomic : ( children, { keys, data } ) => children.map( ( child, i ) => < Atomic key = {keys[i]} { ...data [ i ]} /> ), }, /** * Entities receive children and the entity data */ entities: { // key is the entity key value from raw LINK: (children, data, { key }) => < Link key = {key} to = {data.url} > {children} </ Link > , }, /** * Array of decorators, * Entities receive children and the entity data, * inspired by https://facebook.github.io/draft-js/docs/advanced-topics-decorators.html * it's also possible to pass a custom Decorator class that matches the [DraftDecoratorType](https://github.com/facebook/draft-js/blob/master/src/model/decorators/DraftDecoratorType.js) */ decorators: [ { // by default linkStrategy receives a ContentBlock stub (more info under Creating the ContentBlock) // strategy only receives first two arguments, contentState is yet not provided strategy: linkStrategy, // component - a callback as with other renderers // decoratedText a plain string matched by the strategy // if your decorator depends on draft-js contentState you need to provide convertFromRaw in redraft options component: ({ children, decoratedText }) => < a href = {decoratedText} > {children} </ a > , }, new CustomDecorator(someOptions), ], }

Now what is needed is a simple renderer component to wrap it all.

export default class Renderer extends Component { static propTypes = { raw : PropTypes.object } renderWarning() { return < div > Nothing to render. </ div > ; } render() { const { raw } = this .props; if (!raw) { return this .renderWarning(); } const rendered = redraft(raw, renderers); if (!rendered) { return this .renderWarning(); } return ( < div > {rendered} </ div > ); } }

API

redraft( Object :raw, Object :renderers, Object :options)

Returns an array of rendered blocks.

raw - result of the Draft.js convertToRaw

- result of the Draft.js convertToRaw renderers - object with 3 groups of renders inline (or style), blocks and entities refer to example for more info

- object with 3 groups of renders inline (or style), blocks and entities refer to example for more info options - optional settings

Using styleMap and blockRenderMap instead of inline and block renders

If provided with a styles renderer in the renders, redraft will use it instead of the inline one. This allows a flatter render more like draft.js does in the editor. Redraft also exposes a helper to create the styles and block renderers.

import React from 'react' ; import redraft, { createStylesRenderer, createBlockRenderer } from 'redraft' ; const styleMap = { BOLD : { fontWeight : 'bold' , }, ITALIC : { fontStyle : 'italic' , }, UNDERLINE : { textDecoration : 'underline' , }, }; const InlineWrapper = ( { children, style, key } ) => < span key = {key} style = {style} > {children} </ span > const blockRenderMap = { unstyled : { element : 'div' , }, blockquote : { element : 'blockquote' , }, 'ordered-list-item' : { element : 'li' , wrapper : 'ol' , }, 'unordered-list-item' : { element : 'li' , wrapper : 'ul' , }, }; const renderers = { styles : createStylesRenderer(InlineWrapper, styleMap), blocks : createBlockRenderer(React.createElement, blockRenderMap), ... };

Options

Cleanup

cleanup - cleans up blocks with no text or data (metadata or entities), by default cleanup only removes empty unstyled blocks inserted directly after atomic . Accepts false or an object containing cleanup settings:

after - array of block types that are followed by cleanup checks, or 'all' (default: ['atomic'] )

- array of block types that are followed by cleanup checks, or (default: ) types - array of block types that are checked, or 'all' (default: ['unstyled'] )

- array of block types that are checked, or (default: ) except - array of block types that are omitted during cleanup - passing this is same as setting types to 'all' (default: undefined )

- array of block types that are omitted during cleanup - passing this is same as setting types to (default: ) trim - boolean, should the block text be trimmed when checking if its empty (default: false )

- boolean, should the block text be trimmed when checking if its empty (default: ) split - boolean, splits groups after cleanup, works best when cleanup is enabled for and after all types - more info in the example (default: true )

Joining the output

joinOutput - used when rendering to string, joins the output and the children of all the inline and entity renderers, it expects that all renderers return strings, you still have to join the at block level (default: false )

Render fallback for missing block type

blockFallback - redraft will render this block type if its missing a block renderer for a specific type (default: 'unstyled' )

Accessing contentState

convertFromRaw - pass the draft-js convertFromRaw to provide the contentState object to both the components in your decorators and the custom Decorator class getDecorations method.

Creating the ContentBlock

createContentBlock - a function that receives a block and returns a draft-js ContentBlock, if not provided when using decorators redraft will create a ContentBlock stub with only some basic ContentBlock functionality

Example usage with ContentBlock from draft-js

import { ContentBlock } from 'draft-js' const createContentBlock = block => new ContentBlock(block)

Common issues

Missing String.fromCodePoint in React Native

Consider using a polyfill like String.fromCodePoint or babel-polyfill

Can the multiple spaces between text be persisted?

Add white-space: pre-wrap to a parent div, this way it will preserve spaces and wrap to new lines (as editor js does)

Changelog

The changelog is available here CHANGELOG

Credits