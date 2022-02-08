Redoodle is an addon library for Redux that enhances its integration with TypeScript.
Redoodle includes a few major categories of addons that can be used individually and play well with each other:
Redux brought sanity to state management, and has found itself a seat in many a React application's architecture. TypeScript is also gaining a large amount of traction, and has impressed the community with its month-over-month high quality releases. Unfortunately, there were a few places where default Redux and TypeScript failed to play well with each other:
Redoodle attempts to solve these integration pains, and takes a stab at a few more common points of developer frustration when working with Redux and Typescript.
Typed Actions do the most legwork to bridge the Redux-TypeScript divide, by correlating Action magic type strings with Action magic payloads. With Redoodle, you can create an Action Definition, and then use that Definition in all places you were previously guessing, casting, or crying.
import { defineAction, TypedReducer, setWith } from "redoodle";
// FlipTable is an action Definition for actions of type "FlipTable",
// and associates the given payload type with the action.
const FlipTable = defineAction("FlipTable")<{
tableId: string;
face: "happy" | "angry";
}>();
// We can use a Definition to create a matching Action. This is all type-safe.
// At runtime, the `action` below has the value
//
// {
// type: "FlipTable",
// payload: {
// tableId: "2567f216-59b7-4bfe-b46f-909c6711fea4",
// face: "happy"
// }
// }
//
const action = FlipTable({
tableId: "2567f216-59b7-4bfe-b46f-909c6711fea4",
face: "happy"
});
// We can also use Definitions to create Reducers that offer slick type inferencing.
// No more manual casts!
interface BanquetHall {
[tableId: string]: {
isFlipped: boolean;
}
}
// banquetHallReducer is a standard Redux Reducer<BanquetHall>. Nothing fancy.
const banquetHallReducer = TypedReducer.builder<BanquetHall>()
// FlipTable.TYPE is the plain string "FlipTable", but it's branded with
// rich compile-time information about its associated payload type `{tableId, face}`.
.withHandler(FlipTable.TYPE, (state, { tableId, face }) => {
// All of the operations here are 100% type-safe. If I misspelled `isFlipped` below
// in either place, or fail to copy the correct subset of state when applying my
// immutable copies, the compiler will save me!
return setWith(state, {
[tableId]: setWith(state[tableId], {
isFlipped: !state[tableId].isFlipped
})
});
})
.build();
For more on Typed Actions, probably the most simple and significant utility Redoodle offers, check out the Redoodle docs.
The only builtin Action Definition that Redoodle ships with is the CompoundAction, which is a simple higher-level Action that wraps another set of Actions. Its alternatives in stock Redux is either to
import { CompoundAction } from "redoodle";
const doFoo: Action = {...};
const doBar: Action = {...};
store.dispatch(CompoundAction([doFoo, doBar]));
To use CompoundActions, your store must be configured to correctly unwrap and reduce them; thankfully Redoodle
comes with a
compoundActionsEnhancer() (or the simpler
reduceCompoundActions decorator) for exactly that.
For more on CompoundActions, check out the Redoodle docs.
Redoodle packages a number of utility functions, some explicitly for clean TypeScript immutable state manipulation, some for completeness in developer experience.
Redoodle firmly believes that specific benefits the TypeScript compiler provides should change the way we think about Redux State initialization. This shifts the behavior of some Redoodle utilities slightly to be more ergonomic for developers, and is discussed in greater detail here.
Apache 2.0