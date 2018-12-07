openbase logo
redocx

by Nitin Tulswani
1.1.4

📄 Create word documents with React

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

redocx

Build Status yarn license status

Create word documents with React

Introduction

redocx is a library which lets you create word documents with React. It provides a set of components which renders your declarative views and components to word documents.

Example

A simple component that renders a "Hello World" text to a word document.

import React from 'react'
import { render, Document, Text } from 'redocx'

class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <Document>
        <Text>Hello World</Text>
      </Document>
    )
  }
}

render(<App />, `${__dirname}/example.docx`)

Let's get started!

Install

Babel presets and cli

npm install --save-dev babel-cli babel-core babel-preset-env babel-preset-react babel-preset-stage-0

react and redocx

npm install --save react redocx

Usage

  • Create a .babelrc
{
  "presets": [
    "env",
    "stage-0",
    "react"
  ]
}
  • After configuring babel and assuming you've already created a file example.js with this example, run babel-node example.js. This will render your React component to word document.

Demo

git clone https://github.com/nitin42/redocx.git
cd redocx
npm install
npm run example

Documentation

See the detailed documentation here

Contributing

Contributing guide

License

MIT

