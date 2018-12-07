redocx

Create word documents with React

Introduction

redocx is a library which lets you create word documents with React. It provides a set of components which renders your declarative views and components to word documents.

Example

A simple component that renders a "Hello World" text to a word document.

import React from 'react' import { render, Document, Text } from 'redocx' class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < Document > < Text > Hello World </ Text > </ Document > ) } } render( < App /> , `${__dirname}/example.docx`)

Let's get started!

Install

Babel presets and cli

npm install --save-dev babel-cli babel-core babel-preset-env babel-preset-react babel-preset-stage- 0

react and redocx

npm install --save react redocx

Usage

Create a .babelrc

{ "presets" : [ "env" , "stage-0" , "react" ] }

After configuring babel and assuming you've already created a file example.js with this example, run babel-node example.js . This will render your React component to word document.

Demo

git clone https://github.com/nitin42/redocx.git cd redocx npm install npm run example

Documentation

See the detailed documentation here

Contributing

Contributing guide

License

MIT