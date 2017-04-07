Recursively scans the keyspace of a Redis 2.8+ instance using SCAN, HSCAN, ZSCAN, & SSCAN as well as Lists.
Fairly safe in a production environment as it does NOT use KEYS * to iterate.
Optionally pass a redis pattern to filter from.
npm install redisscan
var redisScan = require('redisscan');
var redis = require('redis').createClient();
redisScan({
redis: redis,
pattern: 'awesome:key:prefix:*',
keys_only: false,
each_callback: function (type, key, subkey, length, value, cb) {
console.log(type, key, subkey, length, value);
cb();
},
done_callback: function (err) {
console.log("-=-=-=-=-=--=-=-=-");
redis.quit();
}
});
redis: required
node-redis client instance
pattern: optional wildcard key pattern to match, e.g:
some:key:pattern:* docs
keys_only: optional boolean -- returns nothing but keys, no types,lengths,values etc. (defaults to
false)
count_amt: optional positive/non-zero integer -- redis hint for work done per SCAN operation (defaults to 10) docs
each_callback: required
function (type, key, subkey, length, value, next) This is called for every string, and every subkey/value in a container when not using
keys_only, so outer keys may show up multiple times.
type may be
"string",
"hash",
"set",
"zset",
"list"
key is the redis key
subkey may be
null or populated with a hash key
length is the length of a set or list
value is the value of the key or subkey when appropriate
next() should be called as a function with no arguments if successful or an
Error object if not.
done_callback: optional function called when scanning completes with one argument, and
Error object if an error ws raised
If values are changing, there is no guarantee on value integrity. This is not atomic. I recommend using a lock pattern with this function.
License MIT (c) 2014 Nathanael C. Fritz