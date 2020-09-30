Redis backend for LevelUP
Requirements:
Uses a sorted-set to order the keys and a hash to store the values.
Fetches the ordered key value pairs during iterations with a single redis lua call.
Abstract-LevelDOWN testsuite is green except for the 'implicit iterator snapshot'.
redisdown > v0.1.10 no longer JSON encode/decode itself. Levelup take care of that. JSON Data written in v0.1.9 is not correctly decoded back to a javascript object in v0.1.10 and above.
This change was introduced to support binary values in redisdown and escaped the fact that it was breaking backward compatibility for the data.
Workaround: https://github.com/hmalphettes/redisdown/issues/24#issuecomment-193076281
Copied and pasted from the levelup documentation. Added the db option when creating the db to use redisdown.
var levelup = require('levelup')
var redisdown = require('redisdown')
// 1) Create our database, supply location and options.
// This will create or open the underlying LevelDB store.
var db = levelup('mydb', { db: redisdown, host: 'localhost', port: 6379 })
// If you use sentinel/cluster mode, you must use a single slot to store the values thanks to a `{hash}`
//var db = levelup('{thehash}path', { db: redisdown });
// if you already have a redis client
//var db = levelup('mydb', { db: redisdown, redis: redisClient })
// if you use an URL environment variable
//var db = levelup('mydb', { db: redisdown, url: process.env.REDIS_URL })
// if you use Redis Cloud on Heroku
//var db = levelup('mydb', { db: redisdown, url: process.env.REDISCLOUD_URL })
// 2) put a key & value
db.put('name', 'LevelUP', function (err) {
if (err) return console.log('Ooops!', err) // some kind of I/O error
// 3) fetch by key
db.get('name', function (err, value) {
if (err) return console.log('Ooops!', err) // likely the key was not found
// ta da!
console.log('name=' + value)
})
})
redisdown(location) returns a new RedisDOWN instance.
location is a String pointing at the root namespace of the data in redis.
location+':h' is the hash where the values are stored.
location+':z' is the set where the keys are sorted.
open() is an instance method on an existing database object.
options is a hash that is passed to the redis library to create a redis client:
highWaterMark number of values to fetch in one redis call for iteration. Defaults to 256.
port redis port. Defaults to '127.0.0.1'
host redis host. Defaults to 6379
redis already configured redis client. redisDown will not open or close it. host and port and all other redis options are ignored.
destroy(location) is used to completely delete all data in redis related to the location.
batch() supports an exra property
prefix to store/retrieve/delete a key in a specific namespace of the redis DB.
It is useful to support sublevel-ish batch operations: https://github.com/dominictarr/level-sublevel#batches
and is well supported by redis.
By default, the prefix is a string that is the path to the where redis stores the document.
In order to resolve other types of prefixes, one would need to override the
#__getPrefix(prefix) method.
Passing a levelup instance is demonstrated here: https://github.com/hmalphettes/redisdown/blob/master/test/batch-prefix-test.js#L12
npm run-script test-pouchdb-redis
The script will install the extra required dependencies. It works for me.
redisdown is freely distributable under the term of the MIT License. Copyright: Sutoiku Inc 2014.
If you need something different, let me know.