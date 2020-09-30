openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
red

redisdown

by Hugues Malphettes
0.1.12 (see all)

Redis backend for LevelUP

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

RedisDOWN Build Status

Redis backend for LevelUP

Requirements:

  • redis-2.8 or more recent.
  • node-12.x

Uses a sorted-set to order the keys and a hash to store the values.

Fetches the ordered key value pairs during iterations with a single redis lua call.

Abstract-LevelDOWN testsuite is green except for the 'implicit iterator snapshot'.

Warning: data migration from redisdown-v0.1.9

redisdown > v0.1.10 no longer JSON encode/decode itself. Levelup take care of that. JSON Data written in v0.1.9 is not correctly decoded back to a javascript object in v0.1.10 and above.

This change was introduced to support binary values in redisdown and escaped the fact that it was breaking backward compatibility for the data.

Workaround: https://github.com/hmalphettes/redisdown/issues/24#issuecomment-193076281

Example

Copied and pasted from the levelup documentation. Added the db option when creating the db to use redisdown.

var levelup = require('levelup')
var redisdown = require('redisdown')

// 1) Create our database, supply location and options.
//    This will create or open the underlying LevelDB store.
var db = levelup('mydb', { db: redisdown, host: 'localhost', port: 6379 })

// If you use sentinel/cluster mode, you must use a single slot to store the values thanks to a `{hash}`
//var db = levelup('{thehash}path', { db: redisdown });

// if you already have a redis client
//var db = levelup('mydb', { db: redisdown, redis: redisClient })

// if you use an URL environment variable
//var db = levelup('mydb', { db: redisdown, url: process.env.REDIS_URL })
// if you use Redis Cloud on Heroku
//var db = levelup('mydb', { db: redisdown, url: process.env.REDISCLOUD_URL })

// 2) put a key & value
db.put('name', 'LevelUP', function (err) {
  if (err) return console.log('Ooops!', err) // some kind of I/O error

  // 3) fetch by key
  db.get('name', function (err, value) {
    if (err) return console.log('Ooops!', err) // likely the key was not found

    // ta da!
    console.log('name=' + value)
  })
})

API

redisdown(location)

redisdown(location) returns a new RedisDOWN instance. location is a String pointing at the root namespace of the data in redis.

  • location+':h' is the hash where the values are stored.
  • location+':z' is the set where the keys are sorted.

redisdown#open([options, ]callback)

open() is an instance method on an existing database object.

options is a hash that is passed to the redis library to create a redis client:

  • highWaterMark number of values to fetch in one redis call for iteration. Defaults to 256.
  • port redis port. Defaults to '127.0.0.1'
  • host redis host. Defaults to 6379
  • redis already configured redis client. redisDown will not open or close it. host and port and all other redis options are ignored.
  • Other options: https://github.com/mranney/node_redis#rediscreateclientport-host-options

redisdown.destroy(location, [options, ]callback)

destroy(location) is used to completely delete all data in redis related to the location.

redisdown#batch([{type: 'put', key: 'foo1', value: 'bar1' [, prefix: 'subsection']}, ...])

batch() supports an exra property prefix to store/retrieve/delete a key in a specific namespace of the redis DB. It is useful to support sublevel-ish batch operations: https://github.com/dominictarr/level-sublevel#batches and is well supported by redis.

By default, the prefix is a string that is the path to the where redis stores the document. In order to resolve other types of prefixes, one would need to override the #__getPrefix(prefix) method. Passing a levelup instance is demonstrated here: https://github.com/hmalphettes/redisdown/blob/master/test/batch-prefix-test.js#L12

Pouchdb integrations tests: all 3605 of them

npm run-script test-pouchdb-redis

The script will install the extra required dependencies. It works for me.

LICENSE

redisdown is freely distributable under the term of the MIT License. Copyright: Sutoiku Inc 2014.

If you need something different, let me know.

HELP Wanted

  • Collation: do we need to worry about this?

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial