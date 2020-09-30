RedisDOWN

Redis backend for LevelUP

Requirements:

redis-2.8 or more recent.

node-12.x

Uses a sorted-set to order the keys and a hash to store the values.

Fetches the ordered key value pairs during iterations with a single redis lua call.

Abstract-LevelDOWN testsuite is green except for the 'implicit iterator snapshot'.

Warning: data migration from redisdown-v0.1.9

redisdown > v0.1.10 no longer JSON encode/decode itself. Levelup take care of that. JSON Data written in v0.1.9 is not correctly decoded back to a javascript object in v0.1.10 and above.

This change was introduced to support binary values in redisdown and escaped the fact that it was breaking backward compatibility for the data.

Workaround: https://github.com/hmalphettes/redisdown/issues/24#issuecomment-193076281

Example

Copied and pasted from the levelup documentation. Added the db option when creating the db to use redisdown.

var levelup = require ( 'levelup' ) var redisdown = require ( 'redisdown' ) var db = levelup( 'mydb' , { db : redisdown, host : 'localhost' , port : 6379 }) db.put( 'name' , 'LevelUP' , function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log( 'Ooops!' , err) db.get( 'name' , function ( err, value ) { if (err) return console .log( 'Ooops!' , err) console .log( 'name=' + value) }) })

API

redisdown(location) returns a new RedisDOWN instance. location is a String pointing at the root namespace of the data in redis.

location+':h' is the hash where the values are stored.

is the hash where the values are stored. location+':z' is the set where the keys are sorted.

open() is an instance method on an existing database object.

options is a hash that is passed to the redis library to create a redis client:

highWaterMark number of values to fetch in one redis call for iteration. Defaults to 256.

number of values to fetch in one redis call for iteration. Defaults to 256. port redis port. Defaults to '127.0.0.1'

redis port. Defaults to '127.0.0.1' host redis host. Defaults to 6379

redis host. Defaults to 6379 redis already configured redis client. redisDown will not open or close it. host and port and all other redis options are ignored.

already configured redis client. redisDown will not open or close it. host and port and all other redis options are ignored. Other options: https://github.com/mranney/node_redis#rediscreateclientport-host-options

destroy(location) is used to completely delete all data in redis related to the location.

batch() supports an exra property prefix to store/retrieve/delete a key in a specific namespace of the redis DB. It is useful to support sublevel-ish batch operations: https://github.com/dominictarr/level-sublevel#batches and is well supported by redis.

By default, the prefix is a string that is the path to the where redis stores the document. In order to resolve other types of prefixes, one would need to override the #__getPrefix(prefix) method. Passing a levelup instance is demonstrated here: https://github.com/hmalphettes/redisdown/blob/master/test/batch-prefix-test.js#L12

Pouchdb integrations tests: all 3605 of them

npm run-script test-pouchdb-redis

The script will install the extra required dependencies. It works for me.

LICENSE

redisdown is freely distributable under the term of the MIT License. Copyright: Sutoiku Inc 2014.

If you need something different, let me know.

HELP Wanted