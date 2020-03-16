Tedis write with typescript, it's the client of redis for nodejs, support async with ts and commonjs
yarn add tedis
commonjs
const { Tedis, TedisPool } = require("tedis");
typescript
import { Tedis, TedisPool } from "tedis";
// no auth
const tedis = new Tedis({
port: 6379,
host: "127.0.0.1"
});
// auth
const tedis = new Tedis({
port: 6379,
host: "127.0.0.1",
password: "your_password"
});
tls
const tedis = new Tedis({
port: 6379,
host: "127.0.0.1",
tls: {
key: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/client_server/client_key.pem"),
cert: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/client_server/client_cert.pem")
}
});
// no auth
const pool = new TedisPool({
port: 6379,
host: "127.0.0.1"
});
// auth
const pool = new TedisPool({
port: 6379,
host: "127.0.0.1",
password: "your_password"
});
const tedis = await pool.getTedis();
// ... do some commands
pool.putTedis(tedis);
tls
const tedis = new TedisPool({
port: 6379,
host: "127.0.0.1",
tls: {
key: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/client_server/client_key.pem"),
cert: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/client_server/client_cert.pem")
}
});
/**
* core
*/
await tedis.command("SET", "key1", "Hello");
// "OK"
await tedis.command("SET", "key2", "World");
// "OK"
/**
* key
*/
await tedis.keys("*");
// []
await tedis.exists("a");
// 0
/**
* string
*/
await tedis.set("mystring", "hello");
// "OK"
await tedis.get("mystring");
// "hello"
/**
* hash
*/
await tedis.hmset("myhash", {
name: "tedis",
age: 18
});
// "OK"
await tedis.hgetall("myhash");
// {
// "name": "tedis",
// "age": "18"
// }
/**
* list
*/
await tedis.lpush("mylist", "hello", "a", "b", "c", "d", 1, 2, 3, 4);
// 9
await tedis.llen("mylist");
// 9