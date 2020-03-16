



Supporting Tedis

Introduction

What is tedis

Tedis write with typescript, it's the client of redis for nodejs, support async with ts and commonjs

Installation

yarn add tedis

Getting started

commonjs

const { Tedis, TedisPool } = require ( "tedis" );

typescript

import { Tedis, TedisPool } from "tedis" ;

const tedis = new Tedis({ port: 6379 , host: "127.0.0.1" }); const tedis = new Tedis({ port: 6379 , host: "127.0.0.1" , password: "your_password" });

tls

const tedis = new Tedis({ port: 6379 , host: "127.0.0.1" , tls: { key: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/client_server/client_key.pem" ), cert: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/client_server/client_cert.pem" ) } });

TedisPool

const pool = new TedisPool({ port: 6379 , host: "127.0.0.1" }); const pool = new TedisPool({ port: 6379 , host: "127.0.0.1" , password: "your_password" });

const tedis = await pool.getTedis(); pool.putTedis(tedis);

tls

const tedis = new TedisPool({ port: 6379 , host: "127.0.0.1" , tls: { key: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/client_server/client_key.pem" ), cert: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/client_server/client_cert.pem" ) } });

Example

await tedis.command( "SET" , "key1" , "Hello" ); await tedis.command( "SET" , "key2" , "World" ); await tedis.keys( "*" ); await tedis.exists( "a" ); await tedis.set( "mystring" , "hello" ); await tedis.get( "mystring" ); await tedis.hmset( "myhash" , { name: "tedis" , age: 18 }); await tedis.hgetall( "myhash" ); await tedis.lpush( "mylist" , "hello" , "a" , "b" , "c" , "d" , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ); await tedis.llen( "mylist" );

Type interface

base

pool

key

del

dump

exists

expire

expireat

keys

migrate

move

object

persist

pexpire

pexpireat

pttl

randomkey

rename

renamenx

restore

scan

sort

touch

ttl

type

unlink

wait

string

append

bitcount

bitfield

bitop

bitpos

decr

decrby

get

getbit

getrange

getset

incr

incrby

incrbyfloat

mget

mset

msetnx

psetex

set

setbit

setex

setnx

setrange

strlen

hash

hdel

hexists

hget

hgetall

hincrby

hincrbyfloat

hkeys

hlen

hmget

hmset

hscan

hset

hsetnx

hstrlen

hvals

list

set

sadd

scard

sdiff

sdiffstore

sinter

sinterstore

sismember

smembers

smove

spop

srandmember

srem

sscan

sunion

sunionstore

zset