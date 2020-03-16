openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

redis-typescript

by silkjs
0.1.2 (see all)

redis client with typescript and esnext for nodejs

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

290

GitHub Stars

137

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Redis

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tedis logo

travis issues license package Coverage Status tag
pr release languages size commit

Supporting Tedis

Introduction

What is tedis

Tedis write with typescript, it's the client of redis for nodejs, support async with ts and commonjs

Installation

yarn add tedis

Getting started

commonjs

const { Tedis, TedisPool } = require("tedis");

typescript

import { Tedis, TedisPool } from "tedis";

// no auth
const tedis = new Tedis({
  port: 6379,
  host: "127.0.0.1"
});

// auth
const tedis = new Tedis({
  port: 6379,
  host: "127.0.0.1",
  password: "your_password"
});

tls

const tedis = new Tedis({
  port: 6379,
  host: "127.0.0.1",
  tls: {
    key: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/client_server/client_key.pem"),
    cert: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/client_server/client_cert.pem")
  }
});

TedisPool

// no auth
const pool = new TedisPool({
  port: 6379,
  host: "127.0.0.1"
});

// auth
const pool = new TedisPool({
  port: 6379,
  host: "127.0.0.1",
  password: "your_password"
});

const tedis = await pool.getTedis();
// ... do some commands
pool.putTedis(tedis);

tls

const tedis = new TedisPool({
  port: 6379,
  host: "127.0.0.1",
  tls: {
    key: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/client_server/client_key.pem"),
    cert: fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/client_server/client_cert.pem")
  }
});

Example

/**
 * core
 */
await tedis.command("SET", "key1", "Hello");
// "OK"
await tedis.command("SET", "key2", "World");
// "OK"

/**
 * key
 */
await tedis.keys("*");
// []
await tedis.exists("a");
// 0

/**
 * string
 */
await tedis.set("mystring", "hello");
// "OK"
await tedis.get("mystring");
// "hello"

/**
 * hash
 */
await tedis.hmset("myhash", {
  name: "tedis",
  age: 18
});
// "OK"
await tedis.hgetall("myhash");
// {
//   "name": "tedis",
//   "age": "18"
// }

/**
 * list
 */
await tedis.lpush("mylist", "hello", "a", "b", "c", "d", 1, 2, 3, 4);
// 9
await tedis.llen("mylist");
// 9

Type interface

base

pool

key

string

hash

list

set

zset

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

redisA high-performance Node.js Redis client.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
88
Top Feedback
20Performant
18Great Documentation
18Easy to Use
ior
ioredis🚀 A robust, performance-focused, and full-featured Redis client for Node.js.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.9/ 5
15
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
7Great Documentation
6Performant
node-resqueNode.js Background jobs backed by redis.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
red
redlockA node.js redlock implementation for distributed, highly-available redis locks
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
227K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cm
cache-managerCache module for Node.JS
GitHub Stars
883
Weekly Downloads
803K
grs
graphql-redis-subscriptionsA graphql subscriptions implementation using redis and apollo's graphql-subscriptions
GitHub Stars
961
Weekly Downloads
159K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
See 19 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial