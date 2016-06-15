Node.js API for storing and querying time series in Redis

Convenient module for storing and querying time series statistics in Redis using Node.js.

The design (and even parts of the implementation) were picked from the ApiAxle project.

You can find basic usage examples in examples . This module also powers a real-time dashboard written in Node.js. Check the sources out for more insight.

Dependencies

redis-timeseries has no dependencies, and will work along the redis module you'll install in your own project. redis@~0.9.0 versions are compatible.

Usage

var TimeSeries = require ( 'redis-timeseries' ), redis = require ( 'redis' ).createClient(); var ts = new TimeSeries(redis, "stats" , granularities); ts.recordHit( 'your_stats_key' ) .recordHit( 'another_stats_key' , timestamp) .recordHit( 'another_stats_key' , timestamp2, increment) … .exec(callback); ts.removeHit( 'your_stats_key' , [timestamp]).exec(); ts.removeHit( 'your_stats_key' , [timestamp], 5 ).exec(); ts.getHits( 'your_stats_key' , granularity_label, count, function ( err, data ) { });

Defining custom statistics granularities

For each key, TimeSeries stores statistics at different granularities. For further information about this, please refer to the detailed blog post from the ApiAxle project.

The default granularities are:

{ '1second' : { ttl : this .minutes( 5 ), duration : 1 }, '1minute' : { ttl : this .hours( 1 ) , duration : this .minutes( 1 ) }, '5minutes' : { ttl : this .days( 1 ) , duration : this .minutes( 5 ) }, '10minutes' : { ttl : this .days( 1 ) , duration : this .minutes( 10 ) }, '1hour' : { ttl : this .days( 7 ) , duration : this .hours( 1 ) }, '1day' : { ttl : this .weeks( 52 ) , duration : this .days( 1 ) } }

This means that the number of hits per second will be stored for 5 minutes , and the corresponding hashset will expire afterwards. Likewise, the number of hits per minute for a given key will be kept for an hour . Daily counters on the other hand are kept for a full year.

When querying for statistics, a granularity label is expected:

ts.getHits( 'your_stats_key' , '1second' , ts.minutes( 3 ), function ( err, data ) { }); ts.getHits( 'your_stats_key' , '1day' , 14 , function ( err, data ) { });