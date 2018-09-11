Cache and invalidate records in Redis with tags.

Installation

yarn add redis-tag-cache npm install redis-tag-cache

Demo Usage

import TagCache from 'redis-tag-cache' ; const cache = new TagCache({ defaultTimeout : 86400 }); await cache.set( 'post:id-123' , { id : 'id-123' , title : 'Hello world' , author : 'user-123' }, [ 'id-123' , 'user-123' ] ); await cache.set( 'post:id-234' , { id : 'id-234' , title : 'Hello world again' , author : 'user-123' }, [ 'id-234' , 'user-123' ] ); await cache.set( 'post:id-345' , { id : 'id-345' , title : 'Hello world again' , author : 'user-234' }, [ 'id-345' , 'user-234' ], { timeout : 604800 } ); console .log( await cache.get( 'post:id-234' )) await cache.invalidate( 'user-123' ); console .log( await cache.get( 'post:id-123' )) console .log( await cache.get( 'post:id-234' )) console .log( await cache.get( 'post:id-345' ))

API

Base class

const cache = new TagCache(options);

options

Options can be an object containing any of the following keys:

defaultTimeout : number of seconds until records expire even if not invalidated

: number of seconds until records expire even if not invalidated redis : any ioredis option, this object is directly passed through to new Redis(ioredisOptions)

Example:

const cache = new TagCache({ defaultTimeout : 86400 , redis : { keyPrefix : 'my-cache' , port : 6379 , host : 'redis-service.com' , password : 'password' , } });

Store a record in Redis. Usage:

cache.set(key: string, value : any, tags : Array <string>, options?: Object ): Promise < void >

options

Can have one of the following keys:

timeout : number of seconds until the record times out, overrides defaultTimeout option

Example

cache.set( 'some-key' , 'some-value' , [ 'some-tag' ], { timeout : 123 , })cache .then( () => console .log( 'Stored successfully!' ))

Get records from the cache. Usage:

cache.get(...keys: Array <string>): Promise < Array <?value> | ?value>

Example

cache.get( 'existing-key' ) .then( data => console .log( 'Got record!' , data)); cache.get( 'not-existing-key' ) .then( data => console .log( 'data is null' , data === null )); cache.get( 'key-1' , 'key-2' ) .then( data => console .log( 'got multiple keys' , data[ 0 ], data[ 1 ]));

Invalidate a set of tags and any records associated with them. Usage:

cache.invalidate(tag1: string, tag2 : string, ...): Promise < void >

Example

cache.invalidate( 'some-tag' , 'some-other-tag' ) .then( () => console .log( 'Tags invalidated successfully!' ))

Under the hood

Under the hood we store one set for each tag with all its associated keys and your data as a separate record. For example:

cache.set( 'some-key' , 'some-value' , [ 'some-tag' ]); cache.set( 'some-other-key' , 'some-other-value' , [ 'some-tag' , 'some-other-tag' ];

With these two .set calls you'd end up with these records stored in Redis:

data:some-key = "some-value"

data:some-other-key = "some-other-value"

tags:some-tag = ["some-key", "some-other-key"]

tags:some-other-tag = ["some-other-key"]

The tradeoff chosen is to keep .get as fast as possible (it's a single redis.get(key) , so it couldn't be faster), while making .set a bit slower (since we have to do multiple redis.set s, one for each tags) and .invalidate slow. (since we have to do a redis.get per tag and then a redis.del per record in the tags lists)

PRs implementing this differently under the hood to make .set and/or .invalidate quicker while keeping .get as fast as it is would be appreciated!

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright ©️ 2018 Maximilian Stoiber. See LICENSE.md for more information.