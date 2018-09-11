redis-tag-cache
Cache and invalidate records in Redis with tags.
yarn add redis-tag-cache
# or
npm install redis-tag-cache
import TagCache from 'redis-tag-cache';
const cache = new TagCache({
defaultTimeout: 86400 // Expire records after a day (even if they weren't invalidated)
});
/*
* Cache some records tagged with IDs
*/
// Store two posts by the same author
await cache.set(
'post:id-123',
{ id: 'id-123', title: 'Hello world', author: 'user-123' },
['id-123', 'user-123']
);
await cache.set(
'post:id-234',
{ id: 'id-234', title: 'Hello world again', author: 'user-123' },
['id-234', 'user-123']
);
// And a third post by a different author
// and set a custom timeout for it
await cache.set(
'post:id-345',
{ id: 'id-345', title: 'Hello world again', author: 'user-234' },
['id-345', 'user-234'],
{ timeout: 604800 /* Cache for a week */ }
);
/*
* Retrieve records by their ID
*/
console.log(await cache.get('post:id-234')) // => { id: 'id-234', title: 'Hello world again', author: 'user-123' }
/*
* Invalidate records by their tags
*/
// Invalidate all records tagged with `user-123`
await cache.invalidate('user-123');
console.log(await cache.get('post:id-123')) // => null
console.log(await cache.get('post:id-234')) // => null
// The third post not tagged with `user-123` is still around!
console.log(await cache.get('post:id-345')) // => { id: 'id-345', title: 'Hello world again', author: 'user-234' }
const cache = new TagCache(options);
options
Options can be an object containing any of the following keys:
defaultTimeout: number of seconds until records expire even if not invalidated
redis: any
ioredis option, this object is directly passed through to
new Redis(ioredisOptions)
Example:
const cache = new TagCache({
defaultTimeout: 86400,
redis: {
keyPrefix: 'my-cache', // Recommended: set a keyprefix for all keys stored via the cache
port: 6379,
host: 'redis-service.com',
password: 'password',
}
});
Store a record in Redis. Usage:
cache.set(key: string, value: any, tags: Array<string>, options?: Object): Promise<void>
options
Can have one of the following keys:
timeout: number of seconds until the record times out, overrides
defaultTimeout option
cache.set('some-key', 'some-value', ['some-tag'], { timeout: 123, })cache
.then(() => console.log('Stored successfully!'))
Get records from the cache. Usage:
cache.get(...keys: Array<string>): Promise<Array<?value> | ?value>
cache.get('existing-key')
.then(data => console.log('Got record!', data));
cache.get('not-existing-key')
.then(data => console.log('data is null', data === null));
cache.get('key-1', 'key-2')
.then(data => console.log('got multiple keys', data[0], data[1]));
Invalidate a set of tags and any records associated with them. Usage:
cache.invalidate(tag1: string, tag2: string, ...): Promise<void>
cache.invalidate('some-tag', 'some-other-tag')
.then(() => console.log('Tags invalidated successfully!'))
Under the hood we store one set for each tag with all its associated keys and your data as a separate record. For example:
cache.set('some-key', 'some-value', ['some-tag']);
cache.set('some-other-key', 'some-other-value', ['some-tag', 'some-other-tag'];
With these two
.set calls you'd end up with these records stored in Redis:
data:some-key = "some-value"
data:some-other-key = "some-other-value"
tags:some-tag = ["some-key", "some-other-key"]
tags:some-other-tag = ["some-other-key"]
The tradeoff chosen is to keep
.get as fast as possible (it's a single
redis.get(key), so it couldn't be faster), while making
.set a bit slower (since we have to do multiple
redis.sets, one for each tags) and
.invalidate slow. (since we have to do a
redis.get per tag and then a
redis.del per record in the tags lists)
PRs implementing this differently under the hood to make
.set and/or
.invalidate quicker while keeping
.get as fast as it is would be appreciated!
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright ©️ 2018 Maximilian Stoiber. See LICENSE.md for more information.