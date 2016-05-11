Extends the official node_redis client with additional functionality to support streaming data into and out of Redis avoiding buffering the entire contents in memory. The real work is powered by the redis-rstream and redis-wstream by @jeffbski.

Installation

npm install redis-streams

Usage

var redis = require ( 'redis' ); require ( 'redis-streams' )(redis);

This will extend the RedisClient prototype with two additional functions:

readStream(key) - get a Readable stream from redis.

writeStream(key, maxAge) - get a Writable stream from redis.

writeThrough(key, maxAge) - write to redis and pass the stream through.

var redis = require ( 'redis' ); require ( 'redis-streams' )(redis); var redisClient = redis.createClient(); redisClient.readStream(key) .pipe(process.stdout); fs.createReadStream( 'file.txt' ) .pipe(redisClient.writeStream(key, maxAge)) .on( 'finish' , done); fs.createReadStream( 'file.txt' ) .pipe(redisClient.writeThrough(key, maxAge)) .pipe(process.stdout);

See the unit tests for additional usage examples.

Caching Proxy

You could also implement a Connect caching proxy middleware.

var redis = require ( 'redis' ); var request = require ( 'request' ); require ( 'redis-streams' )(redis); var redisClient = redis.createClient(); app.get( '/cache/:key' , function ( req, res, next ) { redis.exists(req.params.key, function ( err, exists ) { if (err) return next(err); if (exists) return redis.readStream(req.params.key).pipe(res); request.get( 'http://somewhere.com/' + req.params.key) .pipe(redis.writeThrough(req.params.key, 60 )) .pipe(res); }); });