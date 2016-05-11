Extends the official node_redis client with additional functionality to support streaming data into and out of Redis avoiding buffering the entire contents in memory. The real work is powered by the redis-rstream and redis-wstream by @jeffbski.
npm install redis-streams
var redis = require('redis');
require('redis-streams')(redis);
This will extend the
RedisClient prototype with two additional functions:
readStream(key) - get a Readable stream from redis.
writeStream(key, maxAge) - get a Writable stream from redis.
writeThrough(key, maxAge) - write to redis and pass the stream through.
var redis = require('redis');
require('redis-streams')(redis);
var redisClient = redis.createClient();
redisClient.readStream(key)
.pipe(process.stdout);
fs.createReadStream('file.txt')
.pipe(redisClient.writeStream(key, maxAge))
.on('finish', done);
fs.createReadStream('file.txt')
.pipe(redisClient.writeThrough(key, maxAge))
.pipe(process.stdout);
See the unit tests for additional usage examples.
You could also implement a Connect caching proxy middleware.
var redis = require('redis');
var request = require('request');
require('redis-streams')(redis);
var redisClient = redis.createClient();
app.get('/cache/:key', function(req, res, next) {
redis.exists(req.params.key, function(err, exists) {
if (err) return next(err);
if (exists)
return redis.readStream(req.params.key).pipe(res);
// Cache the remote http call for 60 seconds
request.get('http://somewhere.com/' + req.params.key)
.pipe(redis.writeThrough(req.params.key, 60))
.pipe(res);
});
});
The express-api-proxy module utilizes
redis-streams for this purpose, but in a more advanced way.