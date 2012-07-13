Create readable/writeable/pipeable api compatible streams from redis commands.
In the
example directory there are various ways to use
redis-stream -- such as creating a stream from the redis
monitor command.
var Redis = require('redis-stream')
, client = new Redis(6379, 'localhost')
require('http')
.createServer(function (request, response) {
var redis = client.stream()
redis.pipe(Redis.es.join('\r\n')).pipe(response)
redis.write('monitor')
})
.listen(3000)
var Redis = require('redis-stream')
, client = new Redis(6379, localhost, 0)
Return an object that streams can be created from with the
port,
host, and
database options.
port defaults to
6379
host defaults to
localhsot
database defaults to
0
Return an instance of stream. All calls to
write on this stream will be prepended with the optional arguments passed to
client.stream()
Create a streaming instance of rpop:
var rpop = client.stream('rpop')
rpop.pipe(process.stdout)
rpop.write('my-list-key')
Or lpush:
var lpush = client.stream('lpush', 'my-list-key')
lpush.pipe(process.stdout)
lpush.write('my-value')
Which you can then pipe redis keys to, and the resulting elements will be piped to stdout.
Check the examples directory for more. However, any redis command can be issued with the same arguments as the command line interface.
Return a special intermediary stream that can be used to transform an
hmget or
hgetall stream into a json object with a little help from JSONStream.
hgetall = client.stream('hgetall')
hgetall
.pipe(Redis.parse.hgetall())
.pipe(JSONStream.stringifyObject())
.pipe(process.stdout)
hgetall.write('my-hash-key-1')
It's possible to interact directly with the command parser that transforms a stream into valid redis data stream
var Redis = require('redis-stream')
, redis = new Redis(6379, 'localhost')
, stream = redis.stream()
stream.pipe(Redis.es.join('\r\n')).pipe(process.stdout)
// interact with the redis network connection directly
// using `Redis.parse`, which is used internally
stream.redis.write(Redis.parse([ 'info' ]))
stream.redis.write(Redis.parse([ 'lpush', 'mylist', 'val' ]))
stream.end()
npm install redis-stream
npm install -g tap && npm test
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2012 Thomas Blobaum tblobaum@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.