Create readable/writeable/pipeable api compatible streams from redis commands.

Example

In the example directory there are various ways to use redis-stream -- such as creating a stream from the redis monitor command.

var Redis = require ( 'redis-stream' ) , client = new Redis( 6379 , 'localhost' ) require ( 'http' ) .createServer( function ( request, response ) { var redis = client.stream() redis.pipe(Redis.es.join( '\r

' )).pipe(response) redis.write( 'monitor' ) }) .listen( 3000 )

Methods

var Redis = require ( 'redis-stream' ) , client = new Redis( 6379 , localhost, 0 )

new Redis([port][, host] [, database])

Return an object that streams can be created from with the port , host , and database options.

port defaults to 6379

defaults to host defaults to localhsot

defaults to database defaults to 0

Return an instance of stream. All calls to write on this stream will be prepended with the optional arguments passed to client.stream()

Create a streaming instance of rpop:

var rpop = client.stream( 'rpop' ) rpop.pipe(process.stdout) rpop.write( 'my-list-key' )

Or lpush:

var lpush = client.stream( 'lpush' , 'my-list-key' ) lpush.pipe(process.stdout) lpush.write( 'my-value' )

Which you can then pipe redis keys to, and the resulting elements will be piped to stdout.

Check the examples directory for more. However, any redis command can be issued with the same arguments as the command line interface.

Other methods

Return a special intermediary stream that can be used to transform an hmget or hgetall stream into a json object with a little help from JSONStream.

hgetall = client.stream( 'hgetall' ) hgetall .pipe(Redis.parse.hgetall()) .pipe(JSONStream.stringifyObject()) .pipe(process.stdout) hgetall.write( 'my-hash-key-1' )

It's possible to interact directly with the command parser that transforms a stream into valid redis data stream

var Redis = require ( 'redis-stream' ) , redis = new Redis( 6379 , 'localhost' ) , stream = redis.stream() stream.pipe(Redis.es.join( '\r

' )).pipe(process.stdout) stream.redis.write(Redis.parse([ 'info' ])) stream.redis.write(Redis.parse([ 'lpush' , 'mylist' , 'val' ])) stream.end()

Install

npm install redis-stream

Tests

npm install -g tap && npm test

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Thomas Blobaum tblobaum@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.