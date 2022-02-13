RedisSMQ is a Node.js library for queuing messages (aka jobs) and processing them asynchronously with consumers. Backed by Redis, it allows scaling up your application with ease of use.
redis or
ioredis to connect to Redis server.
2022.02.08
See CHANGELOG for more details.
npm install redis-smq --save
Considerations:
See Configuration for more details.
RedisSMQ provides 3 classes in order to work with the message queue:
Message,
Producer, and
Consumer.
Message class is responsible for creating messages that may be published.
A message can carry your application data, sometimes referred to as
message payload, which may be delivered to a consumer to be processed asynchronously.
The message payload can be of any valid JSON data type. It may be a simple text message like
Hello world or a complex data type like
{hello: 'world'}.
const { Message } = require('redis-smq');
const message = new Message();
message
.setBody({hello: 'world'})
.setTTL(3600000) // in millis
.setQueue('test_queue');
let messageTTL = message.getTTL();
The
Message class provides many methods for setting up different message parameters such as message body, message priority, message TTL, etc.
See Message Reference for more details.
Producer class allows you to publish a message to a queue.
You can use a single
Producer instance to produce messages, including messages with priority, to multiple queues.
Before publishing a message do not forget to set the destination queue of the message using the setQueue() method, otherwise an error will be returned.
// filename: ./examples/javascript/producer.js
'use strict';
const {Message, Producer} = require('redis-smq');
const message = new Message();
message
.setBody({hello: 'world'})
.setTTL(3600000) // in millis
.setQueue('test_queue');
message.getId() // null
const producer = new Producer();
producer.produce(message, (err) => {
if (err) console.log(err);
else {
const msgId = message.getId(); // string
console.log('Successfully produced. Message ID is ', msgId);
}
});
See Producer Reference for more details.
Consumer class can be used to receive and consume messages from a queue.
Similarly to a
Producer instance, a
Consumer instance can consume messages from multiple queues.
For consuming messages from a queue, the
Consumer class provides the consume() method which allows you to register a
message handler.
A
message handler is a function which get called once a message is received.
Message handlers can be registered at any time, before or after you have started your consumer.
A consumer can be started using the run() method.
To shut down and remove a given
message handler from your consumer, use the cancel() method.
To shut down completely your consumer and tear down all message handlers, use the shutdown() method.
// filename: ./examples/javascript/consumer.js
'use strict';
const { Consumer } = require('redis-smq');
const consumer = new Consumer();
const messageHandler = (msg, cb) => {
const payload = msg.getBody();
console.log('Message payload', payload);
cb(); // acknowledging the message
};
// the second parameter is for enabling priority queuing
consumer.consume('test_queue', false, messageHandler, (err, isRunning) => {
if (err) console.error(err);
// the message handler will be started only if the consumer is running
else console.log(`Message handler has been registered. Running status: ${isRunning}`); // isRunning === false
});
const anotherMessageHandler = (msg, cb) => {
const payload = msg.getBody();
// ...
cb();
};
consumer.consume('another_queue', false, anotherMessageHandler, (err, isRunning) => {
if (err) console.error(err);
});
consumer.run();
Once a message is received, to acknowledge it, you invoke the callback function without arguments, as shown in the example above.
Message acknowledgment informs the MQ that a message has been successfully consumed.
If an error occurred while processing a message, you can unacknowledge the message by passing the error to the callback function.
By default, unacknowledged messages are re-queued and delivered again unless message retry threshold is exceeded. Then the messages are moved to a dead-letter queue (DLQ).
A
dead-letter queue is a system generated queue that holds all messages that couldn't be processed or can not be delivered to consumers.
By default, RedisSMQ does not store acknowledged and dead-lettered messages for saving disk and memory space, and also to increase message processing performance. If you need such feature, you can enable it from your configuration object.
See Consumer Reference for more details.
See Performance for more details.
So you are interested in contributing to this project? Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.
While I have so many internal task and I need persistence of data so that it might not be lost due to unavailability of some resource where it is being delegated, I use redis-smq, it super lightweight and have so many inbuilt features like delays, ttl times, logging, monitoring. It gets work done without much overhead and hustle.