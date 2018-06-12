Start and stop a local Redis server in Node.js like a boss.
npm install redis-server
The constructor exported by this module optionally accepts a single argument; a number or string that is a port or an object for configuration.
const RedisServer = require('redis-server');
// Simply pass the port that you want a Redis server to listen on.
const server = new RedisServer(6379);
server.open((err) => {
if (err === null) {
// You may now connect a client to the Redis
// server bound to port 6379.
}
});
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|bin
|String
|redis-server
|A Redis server binary path.
|conf
|String
|A Redis server configuration file path.
|port
|Number
|6379
|A port to bind a Redis server to.
|slaveof
|String
|An address of a Redis server to sync with.
A Redis server binary must be available. If you do not have one in $PATH, provide a path in configuration.
const server = new RedisServer({
port: 6379,
bin: '/opt/local/bin/redis-server'
});
You may use a Redis configuration file instead of configuration object
properties that are flags (i.e.
port and
slaveof). If
conf is
provided, no flags will be passed to the binary.
const server = new RedisServer({
conf: '/path/to/redis.conf'
});
For methods that accept
callback,
callback will receive an
Error
as the first argument if a problem is detected;
null, if not.
Attempt to open a Redis server. Returns a
Promise.
open()
server.open().then(() => {
// You may now connect a client to the Redis server bound to `server.port`.
});
open()
server.open((err) => {
if (err === null) {
// You may now connect a client to the Redis server bound to `server.port`.
}
});
Close the associated Redis server. Returns a
Promise. NOTE: Disconnect
clients prior to calling this method to avoid receiving connection
errors from clients.
close()
server.close().then(() => {
// The associated Redis server is now closed.
});
close()
server.close((err) => {
// The associated Redis server is now closed.
});
Determine if the instance is starting a Redis server;
true while a
process is spawning, and/or about to be spawned, until the contained Redis
server either starts or errs.
Determine if the instance is running a Redis server;
true once a process
has spawned and the contained Redis server is ready to service requests.
Determine if the instance is closing a Redis server;
true while a
process is being, or about to be, killed until the contained Redis server either
closes or errs.
Emitted when a Redis server prints to stdout.
Emitted when attempting to start a Redis server.
Emitted when a Redis server becomes ready to service requests.
Emitted when attempting to stop a Redis server.
Emitted once a Redis server has stopped.