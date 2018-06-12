Start and stop a local Redis server in Node.js like a boss.

Installation

npm install redis-server

Usage

The constructor exported by this module optionally accepts a single argument; a number or string that is a port or an object for configuration.

Basic Example

const RedisServer = require ( 'redis-server' ); const server = new RedisServer( 6379 ); server.open( ( err ) => { if (err === null ) { } });

Configuration

Property Type Default Description bin String redis-server A Redis server binary path. conf String A Redis server configuration file path. port Number 6379 A port to bind a Redis server to. slaveof String An address of a Redis server to sync with.

A Redis server binary must be available. If you do not have one in $PATH, provide a path in configuration.

const server = new RedisServer({ port : 6379 , bin : '/opt/local/bin/redis-server' });

You may use a Redis configuration file instead of configuration object properties that are flags (i.e. port and slaveof ). If conf is provided, no flags will be passed to the binary.

const server = new RedisServer({ conf : '/path/to/redis.conf' });

Methods

For methods that accept callback , callback will receive an Error as the first argument if a problem is detected; null , if not.

Attempt to open a Redis server. Returns a Promise .

Promise style open()

server.open().then( () => { });

Callback style open()

server.open( ( err ) => { if (err === null ) { } });

Close the associated Redis server. Returns a Promise . NOTE: Disconnect clients prior to calling this method to avoid receiving connection errors from clients.

Promise style close()

server.close().then( () => { });

Callback style close()

server.close( ( err ) => { });

Properties

Determine if the instance is starting a Redis server; true while a process is spawning, and/or about to be spawned, until the contained Redis server either starts or errs.

Determine if the instance is running a Redis server; true once a process has spawned and the contained Redis server is ready to service requests.

Determine if the instance is closing a Redis server; true while a process is being, or about to be, killed until the contained Redis server either closes or errs.

Events

stdout

Emitted when a Redis server prints to stdout.

opening

Emitted when attempting to start a Redis server.

open

Emitted when a Redis server becomes ready to service requests.

closing

Emitted when attempting to stop a Redis server.

close

Emitted once a Redis server has stopped.