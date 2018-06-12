openbase logo
redis-server

by Brandon Zacharie
1.2.2 (see all)

A Redis server manager for Node.js

Readme

redis-server

Start and stop a local Redis server in Node.js like a boss.

Installation


npm install redis-server

Usage

The constructor exported by this module optionally accepts a single argument; a number or string that is a port or an object for configuration.

Basic Example


const RedisServer = require('redis-server');

// Simply pass the port that you want a Redis server to listen on.
const server = new RedisServer(6379);

server.open((err) => {
  if (err === null) {
    // You may now connect a client to the Redis
    // server bound to port 6379.
  }
});

Configuration

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
binStringredis-serverA Redis server binary path.
confStringA Redis server configuration file path.
portNumber6379A port to bind a Redis server to.
slaveofStringAn address of a Redis server to sync with.

A Redis server binary must be available. If you do not have one in $PATH, provide a path in configuration.


const server = new RedisServer({
  port: 6379,
  bin: '/opt/local/bin/redis-server'
});

You may use a Redis configuration file instead of configuration object properties that are flags (i.e. port and slaveof). If conf is provided, no flags will be passed to the binary.


const server = new RedisServer({
  conf: '/path/to/redis.conf'
});

Methods

For methods that accept callback, callback will receive an Error as the first argument if a problem is detected; null, if not.

RedisServer#open()

Attempt to open a Redis server. Returns a Promise.

Promise style open()

server.open().then(() => {
  // You may now connect a client to the Redis server bound to `server.port`.
});
Callback style open()

server.open((err) => {
  if (err === null) {
    // You may now connect a client to the Redis server bound to `server.port`.
  }
});

RedisServer#close()

Close the associated Redis server. Returns a Promise. NOTE: Disconnect clients prior to calling this method to avoid receiving connection errors from clients.

Promise style close()

server.close().then(() => {
  // The associated Redis server is now closed.
});
Callback style close()

server.close((err) => {
  // The associated Redis server is now closed.
});

Properties

RedisServer#isOpening

Determine if the instance is starting a Redis server; true while a process is spawning, and/or about to be spawned, until the contained Redis server either starts or errs.

RedisServer#isRunning

Determine if the instance is running a Redis server; true once a process has spawned and the contained Redis server is ready to service requests.

RedisServer#isClosing

Determine if the instance is closing a Redis server; true while a process is being, or about to be, killed until the contained Redis server either closes or errs.

Events

stdout

Emitted when a Redis server prints to stdout.

opening

Emitted when attempting to start a Redis server.

open

Emitted when a Redis server becomes ready to service requests.

closing

Emitted when attempting to stop a Redis server.

close

Emitted once a Redis server has stopped.

