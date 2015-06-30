I recommend using ioredis rather than this library. It has inbuilt sentinel support and is likely much more robust

Wrapper around node_redis creating a client pointing at the master server which autoupdates when the master goes down.

var sentinel = require ( 'redis-sentinel' ); var endpoints = [ { host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 26379 }, { host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 26380 } ]; var opts = {}; var masterName = 'mymaster' ; var redisClient = sentinel.createClient(endpoints, masterName, opts); var Sentinel = sentinel.Sentinel(endpoints); var masterClient = Sentinel.createClient(masterName, opts);

Connection to slaves or the sentinel itself

You can get a connection to a slave (chosen at random) or the first available sentinel from the endpoints by passing in the role attribute in the options. E.g.

var masterClient = sentinel.createClient(endpoints, masterName, { role : 'master' }); var slaveClient = sentinel.createClient(endpoints, masterName, { role : 'slave' }); var sentinelClient = sentinel.createClient(endpoints, { role : 'sentinel' });

Where you should also transparently get a reconnection to a new slave/sentinel if the existing one goes down.

TODO

We could probably be cleverer with reconnects etc. and there may be issues with the error handling

Licence

MIT