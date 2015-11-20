openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rs

redis-scheduler

by Peter Henning
1.0.0 (see all)

Use redis keyspace notifications to trigger timed events

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

433

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redis-scheduler

Use redis keyspace notifications to trigger timed events inspired by http://blog.codezuki.com/blog/2013/07/07/redis-queue.

Features

  • Listen for expiring events by registering handlers to simple redis keys.
  • Multiple handlers can be set per key.
  • Events can be rescheduled or cancelled with automatic handler cleanup.
  • Can listen for patterns with one or many handlers using regular expressions.

Requirements

  • Redis 2.8.0 or higher.
  • Enabling keyspace notification by either setting notify-keyspace-events Ex in redis configuration file.

Installation

$ npm install redis-scheduler

Usage

Initialization

Create a new scheduler instance

var Scheduler = require('redis-scheduler');
var scheduler = new Scheduler({ host: 'localhost', port: 6379 });

#new Scheduler(options)

  • options - Can be object or null. If null defaults to host: 'localhost', port: 6579 and db: 0
    • host (string) - Redis connection host.
    • port (number) - Redis connection port.
    • db (number) - Redis zero-based numeric database index
    • path (string) - Redis pid file
    • password (string) - Redis password
    • redisOptions (object) - Redis options

Scheduling event

Add a timed event.

var expirationTime = 1000;

function eventTriggered(err, key) {
  console.log(key + ' triggered');
}

scheduler.schedule({ key: 'test-key', expire: expirationTime, handler: eventTriggered }, function (err) {
  // Schedule set
});

#schedule(options, cb)

  • options
    • key (string) - The key of event to store.
    • expire (date/number) - Date/number of milliseconds until expiration.
    • handler (function) - Function to call when scheduled time occurs.
  • cb - Function to call after schedule set.

Adding event handler

You can add multiple handlers per event.

scheduler.addHandler({ key: 'test-key', handler: function () {
  console.log('another event');
}});

#addHandler(options, fn)

  • options
    • key (string) - The event key to add the handler for (can be simple string or regex string in case of patterns).
    • handler (function) - The extra handler to add when the event is triggered.
    • pattern (boolean) - Designates whether key is a regular expression.

###Rescheduling an Event###

Reschedules a scheduled event. Will take either a new date to trigger or explicit milliseconds. 

scheduler.reschedule({ key: 'test-key', expire: 3000 }, function () {
  console.log('rescheduled');
});

#reschedule(options, cb)

  • options
    • key (string) - Event to reschedule.
    • expire (number) - Milliseconds/date to reset expiration to.
  • cb (function) - Function to call after rescheduling is complete.

###Cancel scheduled item###

Cancels a scheduled event and cleans up handlers

scheduler.cancel({ key: 'test-key' }, function () {
  console.log('canceled');
});

#cancel(options)

  • options
    • key (string) - Key to remove event for. If a regular expression will cancel all pattern matching handlers.

###A event pattern matching ###Close scheduler###

Disconnects and closes all connections to redis and cleans up all existing event handlers

#end()

Testing

Clone the repo and run from the project root:

$ npm install
$ npm test

Examples

$ cd examples/events
$ npm install
$ node simple.js
$ node multi-handlers.js
$ node loop.js
$ node reschedule.js

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial