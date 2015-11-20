Use redis keyspace notifications to trigger timed events inspired by http://blog.codezuki.com/blog/2013/07/07/redis-queue.

Features

Listen for expiring events by registering handlers to simple redis keys.

Multiple handlers can be set per key.

Events can be rescheduled or cancelled with automatic handler cleanup.

Can listen for patterns with one or many handlers using regular expressions.

Requirements

Redis 2.8.0 or higher.

Enabling keyspace notification by either setting notify-keyspace-events Ex in redis configuration file.

Installation

npm install redis-scheduler

Usage

Initialization

Create a new scheduler instance

var Scheduler = require ( 'redis-scheduler' ); var scheduler = new Scheduler({ host : 'localhost' , port : 6379 });

#new Scheduler(options)

options - Can be object or null. If null defaults to host: 'localhost', port: 6579 and db: 0 host (string) - Redis connection host. port (number) - Redis connection port. db (number) - Redis zero-based numeric database index path (string) - Redis pid file password (string) - Redis password redisOptions (object) - Redis options



Scheduling event

Add a timed event.

var expirationTime = 1000 ; function eventTriggered ( err, key ) { console .log(key + ' triggered' ); } scheduler.schedule({ key : 'test-key' , expire : expirationTime, handler : eventTriggered }, function ( err ) { });

#schedule(options, cb)

options key (string) - The key of event to store. expire (date/number) - Date/number of milliseconds until expiration. handler (function) - Function to call when scheduled time occurs.

cb - Function to call after schedule set.

Adding event handler

You can add multiple handlers per event.

scheduler .addHandler ({ key : 'test-key' , handler: function () { console. log ( 'another event' ); }});

#addHandler(options, fn)

options key (string) - The event key to add the handler for (can be simple string or regex string in case of patterns). handler (function) - The extra handler to add when the event is triggered. pattern (boolean) - Designates whether key is a regular expression.



###Rescheduling an Event###

Reschedules a scheduled event. Will take either a new date to trigger or explicit milliseconds.

scheduler.reschedule({ key : 'test-key' , expire : 3000 }, function ( ) { console .log( 'rescheduled' ); });

#reschedule(options, cb)

options key (string) - Event to reschedule. expire (number) - Milliseconds/date to reset expiration to.

cb (function) - Function to call after rescheduling is complete.

###Cancel scheduled item###

Cancels a scheduled event and cleans up handlers

scheduler.cancel({ key : 'test-key' }, function ( ) { console .log( 'canceled' ); });

#cancel(options)

options key (string) - Key to remove event for. If a regular expression will cancel all pattern matching handlers.



Disconnects and closes all connections to redis and cleans up all existing event handlers

#end()

Testing

Clone the repo and run from the project root:

npm install npm test

Examples