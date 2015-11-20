Use redis keyspace notifications to trigger timed events inspired by http://blog.codezuki.com/blog/2013/07/07/redis-queue.
notify-keyspace-events Ex in redis configuration file.
$ npm install redis-scheduler
Create a new scheduler instance
var Scheduler = require('redis-scheduler');
var scheduler = new Scheduler({ host: 'localhost', port: 6379 });
#new Scheduler(options)
Add a timed event.
var expirationTime = 1000;
function eventTriggered(err, key) {
console.log(key + ' triggered');
}
scheduler.schedule({ key: 'test-key', expire: expirationTime, handler: eventTriggered }, function (err) {
// Schedule set
});
#schedule(options, cb)
You can add multiple handlers per event.
scheduler.addHandler({ key: 'test-key', handler: function () {
console.log('another event');
}});
#addHandler(options, fn)
###Rescheduling an Event###
Reschedules a scheduled event. Will take either a new date to trigger or explicit milliseconds.
scheduler.reschedule({ key: 'test-key', expire: 3000 }, function () {
console.log('rescheduled');
});
#reschedule(options, cb)
###Cancel scheduled item###
Cancels a scheduled event and cleans up handlers
scheduler.cancel({ key: 'test-key' }, function () {
console.log('canceled');
});
#cancel(options)
###A event pattern matching ###Close scheduler###
Disconnects and closes all connections to redis and cleans up all existing event handlers
#end()
Clone the repo and run from the project root:
$ npm install
$ npm test
$ cd examples/events
$ npm install
$ node simple.js
$ node multi-handlers.js
$ node loop.js
$ node reschedule.js