Provides a streaming interface to the Redis *SCAN commands.
Replaces the SCAN, SSCAN, HSCAN, and ZSCAN methods on the node_redis client with streaming versions.
You can read more about SCAN here.
var redis = require("redis")
// replace the methods for any clients
require("redis-scanstreams")(redis)
var client = redis.createClient()
var tail = require("terminus").tail
client.scan()
.pipe(tail({objectMode: true}, console.log))
You can use
stream-to-array to concatenate the Redis scan results into a single array.
var redis = require("redis")
// replace the methods for any clients
require("redis-scanstreams")(redis)
var client = redis.createClient()
var toArray = require('stream-to-array')
toArray(client.scan(), function(err, arr) {
if (err)
throw err;
console.log(arr)
})
scanStreams(redis_library)
Replaces the *SCAN methods in the provided library. Assumes
node_redis or a library that similarly exposes the
RedisClient type which has the *SCAN methods.
client.scan(options)
Calls the
scan command, walking the cursor through the entire keyspace. Returns a
stream.Readable containing the Redis keyspace.
Options:
pattern: the pattern to match keys against
count: how many (max estimate) records to return per batch
e.g.
client.scan({pattern: "key:*", count: 1000})
client.sscan(key, options)
Calls the
sscan command on key
key. Key must be a Redis Set. Options are identical to
SCAN. Provides a
stream.Readable containing set members.
client.hscan(key, options)
Calls the
hscan command on key
key. Key must be a Redis Hash. Options are identical to
SCAN. Provides a
stream.Readable containing hash key/value pairs, i.e.:
[
{key: "hash_key_1", value: "value at hash_key_1"},
{key: "hash_key_2", value: "value at hash_key_2"},
...
]
client.zscan(key, options)
Calls the
zscan command on key
key. Key must be a Redis Zset. Options are identical to
SCAN. Provides a
stream.Readable containing hash member/score pairs, i.e.:
[
{key: "zset_member_1", value: "score for zset_member_1"},
{key: "zset_member_2", value: "score for zset_member_2"},
...
]
MIT