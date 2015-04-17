Provides a streaming interface to the Redis *SCAN commands.

Replaces the SCAN, SSCAN, HSCAN, and ZSCAN methods on the node_redis client with streaming versions.

You can read more about SCAN here.

Example: Use with terminus

var redis = require ( "redis" ) require ( "redis-scanstreams" )(redis) var client = redis.createClient() var tail = require ( "terminus" ).tail client.scan() .pipe(tail({ objectMode : true }, console .log))

You can use stream-to-array to concatenate the Redis scan results into a single array.

var redis = require ( "redis" ) require ( "redis-scanstreams" )(redis) var client = redis.createClient() var toArray = require ( 'stream-to-array' ) toArray(client.scan(), function ( err, arr ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(arr) })

API

Replaces the *SCAN methods in the provided library. Assumes node_redis or a library that similarly exposes the RedisClient type which has the *SCAN methods.

Calls the scan command, walking the cursor through the entire keyspace. Returns a stream.Readable containing the Redis keyspace.

Options:

pattern : the pattern to match keys against

: the pattern to match keys against count : how many (max estimate) records to return per batch

e.g.

client.scan({ pattern : "key:*" , count : 1000 })

Calls the sscan command on key key . Key must be a Redis Set. Options are identical to SCAN . Provides a stream.Readable containing set members.

Calls the hscan command on key key . Key must be a Redis Hash. Options are identical to SCAN . Provides a stream.Readable containing hash key/value pairs, i.e.:

[ { key : "hash_key_1" , value : "value at hash_key_1" }, { key : "hash_key_2" , value : "value at hash_key_2" }, ... ]

Calls the zscan command on key key . Key must be a Redis Zset. Options are identical to SCAN . Provides a stream.Readable containing hash member/score pairs, i.e.:

[ { key : "zset_member_1" , value : "score for zset_member_1" }, { key : "zset_member_2" , value : "score for zset_member_2" }, ... ]

LICENSE

MIT