openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rs

redis-scanstreams

by Bryce Baril
1.0.3 (see all)

A streaming interface for the Redis *SCAN commands, for use with node_redis

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redis-scanstreams

NPM

david-dm david-dm

Provides a streaming interface to the Redis *SCAN commands.

Replaces the SCAN, SSCAN, HSCAN, and ZSCAN methods on the node_redis client with streaming versions.

You can read more about SCAN here.

Example: Use with terminus

var redis = require("redis")

// replace the methods for any clients
require("redis-scanstreams")(redis)

var client = redis.createClient()
var tail = require("terminus").tail

client.scan()
  .pipe(tail({objectMode: true}, console.log))

Example: Use with stream-to-array

You can use stream-to-array to concatenate the Redis scan results into a single array.

var redis = require("redis")

// replace the methods for any clients
require("redis-scanstreams")(redis)

var client = redis.createClient()
var toArray = require('stream-to-array')

toArray(client.scan(), function(err, arr) {
  if (err)
    throw err;

  console.log(arr)
})

API

scanStreams(redis_library)

Replaces the *SCAN methods in the provided library. Assumes node_redis or a library that similarly exposes the RedisClient type which has the *SCAN methods.

client.scan(options)

Calls the scan command, walking the cursor through the entire keyspace. Returns a stream.Readable containing the Redis keyspace.

Options:

  • pattern: the pattern to match keys against
  • count: how many (max estimate) records to return per batch

e.g.

client.scan({pattern: "key:*", count: 1000})

client.sscan(key, options)

Calls the sscan command on key key. Key must be a Redis Set. Options are identical to SCAN. Provides a stream.Readable containing set members.

client.hscan(key, options)

Calls the hscan command on key key. Key must be a Redis Hash. Options are identical to SCAN. Provides a stream.Readable containing hash key/value pairs, i.e.:

[
  {key: "hash_key_1", value: "value at hash_key_1"},
  {key: "hash_key_2", value: "value at hash_key_2"},
  ...
]

client.zscan(key, options)

Calls the zscan command on key key. Key must be a Redis Zset. Options are identical to SCAN. Provides a stream.Readable containing hash member/score pairs, i.e.:

[
  {key: "zset_member_1", value: "score for zset_member_1"},
  {key: "zset_member_2", value: "score for zset_member_2"},
  ...
]

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial