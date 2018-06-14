redis-rstream is a node.js redis read stream which streams binary or utf8 data in chunks from a redis key using an existing redis client. (streams2) Tested with mranney/node_redis client.
npm install redis-rstream
You will also need the
redis client (
npm install redis) or other compatible library. You an also optionally install
hiredis along with
redis for additional performance.
redisRStream(client, key, [options]) - Construct a read stream instance by passing in
client, redis
key, and options. Be sure to enable an option in your redis client to return Buffers for the data, like
detect_buffers: true so that binary data will be read properly. The default
options.chunkSize (the size of the data packets in the stream) is 64KB, this is ignored if using the streams2 read(chunkSize) since the provided chunkSize will be used instead. You can limit how many pending reads are allowed for this read stream, by specifying
options.maxPendingReads which defaults to 2. You also have the option to specify a range with
options.startOffset (inclusive) and
options.endOffset (non-inclusive), streaming only the chosen segment.
var redis = require('redis');
var redisRStream = require('redis-rstream'); // factory
var client = redis.createClient(null, null, {detect_buffers: true}); // create client using your options and auth
redisRStream(client, 'keyToStreamFrom') // create instance of read stream w/default 64KB chunk size
.pipe(...)
Tested with mranney/node_redis client, but should work with any client that implements:
getrange(key, start, stop, cb) - where key is a Buffer and the data returned is a Buffer
mranney/node_redis does not have direct ability to read a key as a stream, so rather than writing this logic again and again, wrap this up into a read stream so we simply point it to a key and it streams.
Other redis stream implementations use their own direct network connections to redis, but I would prefer to use an existing connection for all my redis work which makes authentication and things lke failover easier to deal with.
If you have input or ideas or would like to get involved, you may: