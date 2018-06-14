redis-rstream is a node.js redis read stream which streams binary or utf8 data in chunks from a redis key using an existing redis client. (streams2) Tested with mranney/node_redis client.

Installation

npm install redis-rstream

You will also need the redis client ( npm install redis ) or other compatible library. You an also optionally install hiredis along with redis for additional performance.

Usage

redisRStream(client, key, [options]) - Construct a read stream instance by passing in client , redis key , and options. Be sure to enable an option in your redis client to return Buffers for the data, like detect_buffers: true so that binary data will be read properly. The default options.chunkSize (the size of the data packets in the stream) is 64KB, this is ignored if using the streams2 read(chunkSize) since the provided chunkSize will be used instead. You can limit how many pending reads are allowed for this read stream, by specifying options.maxPendingReads which defaults to 2. You also have the option to specify a range with options.startOffset (inclusive) and options.endOffset (non-inclusive), streaming only the chosen segment.

var redis = require ( 'redis' ); var redisRStream = require ( 'redis-rstream' ); var client = redis.createClient( null , null , { detect_buffers : true }); redisRStream(client, 'keyToStreamFrom' ) .pipe(...)

Tested with mranney/node_redis client, but should work with any client that implements:

getrange(key, start, stop, cb) - where key is a Buffer and the data returned is a Buffer

Goals

Simple read stream which can use existing redis client (and especially mranney/node_redis)

Remove all the complexity of managing a stream and reading in chunks from a redis key

Create normal pausable node.js read stream which can be piped or used as any other stream

uses streams2 from node 0.10+.

Why

mranney/node_redis does not have direct ability to read a key as a stream, so rather than writing this logic again and again, wrap this up into a read stream so we simply point it to a key and it streams.

Other redis stream implementations use their own direct network connections to redis, but I would prefer to use an existing connection for all my redis work which makes authentication and things lke failover easier to deal with.

Get involved

If you have input or ideas or would like to get involved, you may:

contact me via twitter @jeffbski - http://twitter.com/jeffbski

open an issue on github to begin a discussion - https://github.com/jeffbski/redis-rstream/issues

fork the repo and send a pull request (ideally with tests) - https://github.com/jeffbski/redis-rstream

License