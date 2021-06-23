RedisJSON Module plugin for node_redis

This package allows node_redis (2.8+) to interface with the Redis module RedisJSON.

To use this module, you will need Redis 4.0 or higher and the rejson module installed.

Usage

const redis = require ( 'redis' ), rejson = require ( 'redis-rejson' ); rejson(redis); let client = redis.createClient(); let my_json_key = 'my_json' ; client.json_set(my_json_key, '.' , '{"test":1234}' , function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'Set JSON at key ' + my_json_key + '.' ); client.json_get(my_json_key, '.test' , function ( err, value ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'value of test:' , value); client.quit(); }); });