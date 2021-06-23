openbase logo
redis-rejson

by Kyle J. Davis
1.0.0 (see all)

Node.js bindings for the ReJSON Redis module

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Actions Status npm version

RedisJSON Module plugin for node_redis

This package allows node_redis (2.8+) to interface with the Redis module RedisJSON.

To use this module, you will need Redis 4.0 or higher and the rejson module installed.

Usage

const
  redis = require('redis'),
  rejson = require('redis-rejson');

rejson(redis); /* important - this must come BEFORE creating the client */

let client = redis.createClient();
let my_json_key = 'my_json';
client.json_set(my_json_key, '.', '{"test":1234}', function (err) {
  if (err) { throw err; }
  console.log('Set JSON at key ' + my_json_key + '.');
  client.json_get(my_json_key, '.test', function (err, value) {
    if (err) { throw err; }
    console.log('value of test:', value); //outputs 1234
    client.quit();
  });
});

The RedisJSON commands will be mapped to javascript-friendly names (JSON.GET becomes client.json_get).

