This package allows node_redis (2.8+) to interface with the Redis module RedisJSON.
To use this module, you will need Redis 4.0 or higher and the rejson module installed.
const
redis = require('redis'),
rejson = require('redis-rejson');
rejson(redis); /* important - this must come BEFORE creating the client */
let client = redis.createClient();
let my_json_key = 'my_json';
client.json_set(my_json_key, '.', '{"test":1234}', function (err) {
if (err) { throw err; }
console.log('Set JSON at key ' + my_json_key + '.');
client.json_get(my_json_key, '.test', function (err, value) {
if (err) { throw err; }
console.log('value of test:', value); //outputs 1234
client.quit();
});
});
The RedisJSON commands will be mapped to javascript-friendly names (
JSON.GET becomes
client.json_get).