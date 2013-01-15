Blog post coming.
npm install redis-node
// See ./examples/tour.js
var sys = require("sys");
var redis = require("redis-node");
var client = redis.createClient(); // Create the client
client.select(2); // Select database 2
// Assign the string "world" to the "hello" key.
// You can provide a callback to handle the response from Redis
// that gets asynchronously run upon seeing the response.
client.set("hello", "world", function (err, status) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(status); // true
});
// ... but you don't have to provide a callback.
client.set("hello", "world");
// We may or may not be connected yet, but that's ok, since
// the client queues up any commands.
// The commands are also idiomatic
client.hmset("hash", { t: "rex", steg: "asaurus" }, function (err, status) {
if (err) throw err;
sys.log(status); // true
});
// Support for transactions
console.log("Transfer from checking to savings.");
client.transaction( function () {
client.decrby("checking", 100, function (err, balance) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("Checking Balance: " + balance);
});
client.incrby("savings", 100, function (err, balance) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("Savings Balance: " + balance);
});
});
// With automatic transaction discard if there are any syntactic errors
client.transaction( function () {
client.set("I'm missing a 2nd argument"); // Our client with automatically discard the transaction
});
// Close the connection
setTimeout( function () {
client.close();
}, 1000);
See test/ for examples of each command.
Creates a new Client instance connected to the Redis server running on host:port.
host defaults to
127.0.0.1
port defaults to
6379
You can pass in an options hash, too. They default to:
maxReconnectionAttempts (10) The number of times to try reconnecting to the Redis server before giving up.
reconnectionDelay (500) How many milliseconds to wait before the 1st reconnection attempt. Using the strategy of exponential backoff, the delay doubles with every re-connection attempt.
The redis-node client emits important events related to the connection with the Redis server. You can bind an event handler to any of the following events:
connected
Emitted when the client successfully makes a connection FOR THE FIRST TIME.
You usually will not need to bind an event handler to
connected because the
client takes care of queueing up any commands you send it and flushes them
to the Redis server once it is connected.
disconnected
Emitted when we drop a connection with the Redis server. This can happen if the connection times out due to no recent activity from the client.
reconnecting
Emitted just before the client attempts to reconnect to the Redis server.
reconnected
Emitted when the client successfully makes a successful reconnection.
noconnection
Emitted when the client gives up its connection attempts.
connection error
Emitted when the there is an error that is a result of the connection with the
Redis server. The error object is passed to
callback. If you do not register
a listener with this event, then the error is thrown and the program exits.
Test if a key exists.
Passes
true to callback if it exists.
Passes
false to callback if it does not.
client.exists("some-key", function (err, doesExist) {
console.log(doesExist);
});
Delete a key.
Passes the number of keys that were deleted to
callback.
client.del("key1", "key2", function (err, numRemoved) {
console.log(numRemoved); // 2
});
Passes the type of value stored at key to
callback. One of:
none if the key does not exist
string if the key contains a
String value
list if the key contains a
List value
set if the key contains a
Set value
zset if the key contains a
Sorted Set value
hash if the key contains a
Hash value
client.type("key-with-string", function (err, type) {
console.log(type); // Either: 'none', 'string', 'list', 'set', 'zset', or 'hash'
});
Passes all the keys matching a given pattern to
callback.
// The * pattern returns an array of all keys
client.keys("*", function (err, arrayOfKeys) {
arrayOfKeys.forEach( function (key) {
console.log(key);
});
});
// .* patterns
client.keys("key*", function (err, arrayOfKeys) {
arrayOfKeys.forEach( function (key) {
console.log(key);
});
});
// ? patterns
client.keys("?ar", function (err, arrayOfKeys) {
arrayOfKeys.forEach( function (key) {
console.log(key); // e.g., 'car', 'bar', 'far'
});
});
Passes a random key from the key space to
callback.
client.randomkey( function (err, key) {
console.log(key);
});
Renames the old key name
oldName to the new key name
newName
Passes
true to
callback.
client.rename("old", "new", function (err, didSucceed) {
console.log(didSucceed); // true
});
Renames the old key name
oldName to the new key name
newName,
if the
newName key does not already exist.
Passes
1 if
newName key did not already exist, to
callback.
Passes
0 if
newName key did already exist, to
callback.
client.renamenx("old", "new", function (err, didSucceed) {
console.log(!!didSucceed); // true
});
Passes the number of keys in the current db.
client.dbsize( function (err, numKeys) {
console.log(numKeys);
});
Tells Redis to delete the
key after
ttl seconds.
If we are using Redis < 2.1.3 and if a
ttl was already set with
another prior
client.expire invocation, then the new
ttl does
NOT override the old
ttl.
If we are using Redis >= 2.1.3 and if a
ttl was already set with
another prior
client.expire invocation, then the new
ttl DOES
override the old
ttl.
The expiry can be removed from the key if the key is set to a new value using
the
client.set(key, value) command or when a key is destroyed via the
client.del(key) command.
Passes
1 to
callback if
key has no current
ttl expiry.
Passes
0 to
callback if
key does not exist or if we
are using Redis < 2.1.3, and
key already has a current
ttl expiry.
client.expire("key", 2, function (err, didSetExpiry) {
console.log(!!didSetExpiry);
});
Tells Redis to delete the
key at the
unixtime datetime in the future.
Works similarly to
client.expire(key, ttl, callback)
client.expireat("key", parseInt((+new Date) / 1000, 10) + 2, function (err, didSetExpiry) {
console.log(didSetExpiry);
});
Gets the time to live (i.e., how many seconds before
key expires) in seconds
of
key.
Passes the number of seconds before
key expires to
callback.
Passes
-1 to
callback if
key has no ttl expiry.
client.ttl("key", function (err, ttl) {
console.log(ttl);
});
Selects the DB with the specified
dbIndex.
Passes
true to
callback.
client.select(2, function (err, didSucceed) {
console.log(didSucceed); // true
});
Moves
key from the currently selected DB to the
dbIndex DB.
You can use
client.move as a locking primitive.
Passes
1 to
callback if
key was moved successfully.
Passes
0 if the target
key was already there or if the source
key
was not found at all.
client.move("key", 3, function (err, didSucceed) {
console.log(!!didSucceed);
});
Deletes all the keys of the currently selected DB. The command never fails.
Passes
true to
callback.
client.flushdb( function (err, didSucceed) {
console.log(didSucceed); // true
});
Deletes all the keys of all the existing databases, not just the currently
selected one. This command never fails.
Passes
true to
callback.
client.flushall( function (didSucceed) {
console.log(didSucceed); // true
});
Sets
key to
value.
value can be a String, Number, or Buffer.
Passes
true to
callback.
client.set("key", "value", function (err, didSet) {
console.log(didSet); // true
});
Passes the Buffer value at
key to callback if the key exists.
Passes null to
callback if
key does not exist.
Sends commands inside the function
transactionBlock as a transaction. Behind the scenes, we precede the commands inside
transactionBlock with a MULTI command and commit the commands with an EXEC command. If there is a syntax error with any of the commands sent in the transaction, EXEC will never be called; instead a DISCARD command will be sent to the Redis server to roll back the transaction.
client.transaction( function () {
client.rpush("txn", 1);
client.rpush("txn", 2);
client.rpush("txn", 3, function (err, count) {
console.log(count); // 3
});
});
See ./test/ for the list of tests. Currently, the tests are implemented via the Vows. However, the tests will only work with my fork of vows, so install my branch to see the tests pass: git clone git://github.com/bnoguchi/vows.git git checkout teardownFix npm install Then, to run the tests from the command line. make test You can also run the tests directly with the vows binary from the command line. vows test/*.vows.js
MIT License
Brian Noguchi