The goal of the redis-mock project is to create a feature-complete mock of node_redis, which may be used interchangeably when writing unit tests for code that depends on redis .

All operations are performed in-memory, so no Redis installation is required.

100% Redis-compatible (see Cross Verification)

Installation

$ npm install redis-mock --save-dev

Usage

The below code demonstrates a example of using the redis-mock client in node.js/io.js

var redis = require ( "redis-mock" ), client = redis.createClient();

API

Currently implemented are the following redis commands:

General

createClient

duplicate

auth

end

multi exec discard exec_atomic

batch

Events

ready

connect

end

quit

subscribe

unsubscribe

message

psubscribe

punsubscribe

pmessage

publish

subscribe

unsubscribe

psubscribe

punsubscribe

Keys

del

keys

scan

exists

type

expire

ttl

incr

incrby

incrbyfloat

decr

decrby

rename

dbsize

renamenx

Strings

get

set

append

getset

mget

mset

msetnx

setex

setnx

ping

Hashing

hset

hsetnx

hget

hexists

hdel

hlen

hgetall

hscan

hmset

hmget

hkeys

hvals

hincrby

hincrbyfloat

Lists

llen

lpush

rpush

lpushx

rpushx

lpop

rpop

blpop

brpop

lindex

lrange

lrem

lset

Sets

sadd

srem

smembers

scard

sismember

sscan

Sorted Sets

zadd

zcard

zcount

zincrby

zrange

zrangebyscore

zrank

zrem

zremrangebyrank

zremrangebyscore

zrevrange

zrevrangebyscore

zrevrank

zunionstore (Partial: no support for WEIGHTS or AGGREGATE yet)

or yet) zinterstore (Partial: no support for WEIGHTS or AGGREGATE yet)

or yet) zscore

Server

flushdb

flushall

time

Cross verification

If you want to add new tests to the test base it is important that they work too on node_redis (we are creating a mock...). You can therefore run the tests using redis instead of redis-mock . To do so:

$ npm test :valid

You will need to have a running instance of redis on you machine and our tests use flushdb a lot so make sure you don't have anything important on it.

Roadmap

redis-mock is work in progress, feel free to report an issue

Example usage

Jest

In order to make sure that your tests use the redis-mock instead of the actual redis implementation, update your jest.config.js , by adding setupFileAfterEnv , as follows:

module .exports = { setupFilesAfterEnv : [ './jest.setup.redis-mock.js' ], };

From this point on, jest will always trigger the content of jest.setup.redis-mock.js before the execution of all tests.

Now, let's create the file jest.setup.redis-mock.js in the same directory as jest.config.js and paste the following content:

jest.mock( 'redis' , () => jest.requireActual( 'redis-mock' ));

This will make sure that the actual redis is never loaded and whenever any file tries to import/require redis , redis-mock will be returned instead.

LICENSE - "MIT License"

Copyright (c) 2012 Kristian Faeldt kristian.faeldt@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.