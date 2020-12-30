The goal of the
redis-mock project is to create a feature-complete mock of node_redis, which may be used interchangeably when writing unit tests for code that depends on
redis.
All operations are performed in-memory, so no Redis installation is required.
100% Redis-compatible (see Cross Verification)
$ npm install redis-mock --save-dev
The below code demonstrates a example of using the redis-mock client in node.js/io.js
var redis = require("redis-mock"),
client = redis.createClient();
Currently implemented are the following redis commands:
If you want to add new tests to the test base it is important that they work too on node_redis (we are creating a mock...).
You can therefore run the tests using
redis instead of
redis-mock. To do so:
$ npm test:valid
You will need to have a running instance of
redis on you machine and our tests use flushdb a lot so make sure you don't have anything important on it.
redis-mock is work in progress, feel free to report an issue
In order to make sure that your tests use the
redis-mock instead of the actual
redis implementation,
update your
jest.config.js, by adding
setupFileAfterEnv, as follows:
module.exports = {
// other properties...
setupFilesAfterEnv: ['./jest.setup.redis-mock.js'],
};
From this point on, jest will always trigger the content of
jest.setup.redis-mock.js before the execution of all tests.
Now, let's create the file
jest.setup.redis-mock.js in the same directory as
jest.config.js and paste the following
content:
jest.mock('redis', () => jest.requireActual('redis-mock'));
This will make sure that the actual
redis is never loaded and whenever any file tries to import/require
redis,
redis-mock will be returned instead.
Copyright (c) 2012 Kristian Faeldt kristian.faeldt@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.