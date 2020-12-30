openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rm

redis-mock

by Frank
0.56.3 (see all)

Node.js redis client mock

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

147K

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

78

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Mocking, Node.js Redis

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redis-mock

NPM

Build status node-current mock-completeness GitHub issues

The goal of the redis-mock project is to create a feature-complete mock of node_redis, which may be used interchangeably when writing unit tests for code that depends on redis.

All operations are performed in-memory, so no Redis installation is required.

100% Redis-compatible (see Cross Verification)

Installation

$ npm install redis-mock --save-dev

Usage

node.js/io.js

The below code demonstrates a example of using the redis-mock client in node.js/io.js

var redis = require("redis-mock"),
    client = redis.createClient();

API

Currently implemented are the following redis commands:

General

  • createClient
  • duplicate
  • auth
  • end
  • multi
    • exec
    • discard
    • exec_atomic
  • batch

Events

  • ready
  • connect
  • end
  • quit
  • subscribe
  • unsubscribe
  • message
  • psubscribe
  • punsubscribe
  • pmessage

Publish/subscribe

  • publish
  • subscribe
  • unsubscribe
  • psubscribe
  • punsubscribe

Keys

  • del
  • keys
  • scan
  • exists
  • type
  • expire
  • ttl
  • incr
  • incrby
  • incrbyfloat
  • decr
  • decrby
  • rename
  • dbsize
  • renamenx

Strings

  • get
  • set
  • append
  • getset
  • mget
  • mset
  • msetnx
  • setex
  • setnx
  • ping

Hashing

  • hset
  • hsetnx
  • hget
  • hexists
  • hdel
  • hlen
  • hgetall
  • hscan
  • hmset
  • hmget
  • hkeys
  • hvals
  • hincrby
  • hincrbyfloat

Lists

  • llen
  • lpush
  • rpush
  • lpushx
  • rpushx
  • lpop
  • rpop
  • blpop
  • brpop
  • lindex
  • lrange
  • lrem
  • lset

Sets

  • sadd
  • srem
  • smembers
  • scard
  • sismember
  • sscan

Sorted Sets

  • zadd
  • zcard
  • zcount
  • zincrby
  • zrange
  • zrangebyscore
  • zrank
  • zrem
  • zremrangebyrank
  • zremrangebyscore
  • zrevrange
  • zrevrangebyscore
  • zrevrank
  • zunionstore (Partial: no support for WEIGHTS or AGGREGATE yet)
  • zinterstore (Partial: no support for WEIGHTS or AGGREGATE yet)
  • zscore

Server

  • flushdb
  • flushall
  • time

Cross verification

If you want to add new tests to the test base it is important that they work too on node_redis (we are creating a mock...). You can therefore run the tests using redis instead of redis-mock. To do so:

$ npm test:valid

You will need to have a running instance of redis on you machine and our tests use flushdb a lot so make sure you don't have anything important on it.

Roadmap

redis-mock is work in progress, feel free to report an issue

Example usage

Jest

In order to make sure that your tests use the redis-mock instead of the actual redis implementation, update your jest.config.js, by adding setupFileAfterEnv, as follows:

module.exports = {
    // other properties...
    setupFilesAfterEnv: ['./jest.setup.redis-mock.js'],
};

From this point on, jest will always trigger the content of jest.setup.redis-mock.js before the execution of all tests.

Now, let's create the file jest.setup.redis-mock.js in the same directory as jest.config.js and paste the following content:

jest.mock('redis', () => jest.requireActual('redis-mock'));

This will make sure that the actual redis is never loaded and whenever any file tries to import/require redis, redis-mock will be returned instead.

LICENSE - "MIT License"

Copyright (c) 2012 Kristian Faeldt kristian.faeldt@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

fak
fakerWhat really happened with Aaron Swartz?
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
204
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
24Highly Customizable
mswSeamless REST/GraphQL API mocking library for browser and Node.js.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
818K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
6Bleeding Edge
nockHTTP server mocking and expectations library for Node.js
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
json-schema-fakerJSON-Schema + fake data generators
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
145K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cas
casualFake data generator for javascript
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
74K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
mas
mock-aws-s3Library to mock the AWS SDK for Node.js
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
43K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial