Implements a locking primitive using redis in node.js.
Fully non-blocking and asynchronous, and uses the algorithm described in the redis docs.
Useful for concurrency control. For example, when updating a database record you might want to ensure that no other part of your code is updating the same record at that time.
Used heavily at errorception.
Starting Node 8, you can promisify the lock function
var client = require("redis").createClient(),
lock = require("redis-lock")(client);
lock("myLock", function(done) {
// No one else will be able to get a lock on 'myLock' until you call done()
done();
});
Slightly more descriptive example:
var client = require("redis").createClient(),
lock = require("redis-lock")(client);
lock("myLock", function(done) {
// Simulate a 1 second long operation
setTimeout(done, 1000);
});
lock("myLock", function(done) {
// Even though this function has been scheduled at the same time
// as the function above, this callback will not be executed till
// the function above has called done(). Hence, this will have to
// wait for at least 1 second.
done();
});
$ npm install redis-lock
redis-lock is really simple to use - It's just a function!
To initialize redis-lock, simply call it by passing in a redis client instance, created by calling
.createClient() on the excellent node-redis. This is taken in as a parameter because you might want to configure the client to suit your environment (host, port, etc.), and to enable you to reuse the client from your app if you want to.
You can also provide a second (optional) parameter:
retryDelay. If due to any reason a lock couldn't be acquired, lock acquisition is retried after waiting for a little bit of time.
retryDelay lets you control this delay time. Default: 50ms.
var lock = require("redis-lock")(require("redis").createClient(), 10);
This will return a function called (say)
lock, described below:
lockName: Any name for a lock. Must follow redis's key naming rules. Make this as granular as you can. For example, to get a lock when editing record 1 in the database, call the lock
record1 rather than
database, so that other records in the database can be modified even as you are holding this lock.
timeout: (Optional) The maximum time (in ms) to hold the lock for. If this time is exceeded, the lock is automatically released to prevent deadlocks. Default: 5000 ms (5 seconds).
cb: The function to call when the lock has been acquired. This function gets one argument - a method called (say)
done which should be called to release the lock.
The
done function can optionally take a callback function as an argument, in case you want to be notified when the lock has been really released, though I don't know why you'd want that.
Full example, with
console.log calls to illustrate the flow:
var client = require("redis").createClient(),
lock = require("redis-lock")(client);
console.log("Asking for lock");
lock("myLock", function(done) {
console.log("Lock acquired");
setTimeout(function() { // Simulate some task
console.log("Releasing lock now");
done(function() {
console.log("Lock has been released, and is available for others to use");
});
}, 2000);
});
Starting node 8.x, you can use
util.promisify to promisify the lock.
const client = require('redis').createClient();
const { promisify } = require('util');
const lock = promisify(require('redis-lock')(client));
lock('lockString').then(unlock => {
// Perform your task
unlock();
});
Or even better, with
async/
await:
const client = require('redis').createClient();
const { promisify } = require('util');
const lock = promisify(require('redis-lock')(client));
const unlock = await lock('lockString');
// Perform your task;
unlock();
The
unlock function is internally promisified, so you can
await for when the lock is released.
Possible pattern for use with
async/
await, with error bubbling, and reliable unlocking:
const unlock = await lock('lockString');
try {
// Perform you task
} catch (e) {
throw e;
} finally {
unlock();
}
The promisified version might become the default in future versions, depending on adoption of promises and async/await. For now, though this module handles promises correctly internally, the act of promisifying is left to the caller.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2012 Rakesh Pai rakeshpai@errorception.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.