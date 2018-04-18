Save JSON representation of objects to redis when using node_redis

why

I basically always save JSON objects to redis. As far as I can tell there isn't a way to make @mranney's node_redis implicitly convert objects and arrays to JSON before they are sent off to redis. So I would always to have to wrap my set and get calls with JSON.parse/stringify nonsense.

how

This module exports a function which when passed a RedisClient instance will proxy the send_command method and convert anything that is not a Buffer to and from JSON. I considered modifying the RedisClient prototype automatically when this module is included in your project, but decided against it because you may not want this behavior on all of your redis clients.

compatibility

This module is compatible with most versions of node_redis from 0.6.7 to 2.8.0 except 2.4.2 and 2.3.1.

install

with npm...

npm install redis-jsonify

or with git...

git clone git://github.com/wankdanker/node-redis-jsonify.git

example

var redis = require ( 'redis' ) , jsonify = require ( 'redis-jsonify' ) , client = jsonify(redis.createClient()) ; client.set( 'asdf' , { foo : "bar" }, function ( err, result ) { client.get( 'asdf' , function ( err, result ) { console .log(result); client.quit( function ( ) { }); }); });

extras

I'm not a huge redis buff yet, so there may be certain commands for which this is not a good idea. One example would be the list command. The value returned by the list command is not JSON. To disable the JSON processing for certain commands there is a command blacklist array exported by the module. It currently only contains the list command. If you know of other commands that should be blacklisted by default or there should be special processing, let me know and I'll add them. Pull requests welcome also.

var jsonify = require ( 'redis-jsonify' ); jsonify.blacklist.push( 'somecommand' ); console .log(jsonify.blacklist);

license

