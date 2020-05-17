Nodejs library to store/retrieve JSON Objects in RedisDB without loosing type information, i.e. WYSIWYG (What You Store Is What You Get)
Every time
set is called JSON object is flattened(embeded objects are converted to path keys) and then stored in Redis(just like a normal hashset), on
get the hashset is unflattened and converted back to the original JSON object(with the same types as was in the original object).
set object.
Simple
import Redis from 'ioredis';
import JSONCache from 'redis-json';
const redis = new Redis() as any;
const user = {
name: 'redis-json',
age: 25,
address: {
doorNo: '12B',
locality: 'pentagon',
pincode: 123456
},
cars: ['BMW 520i', 'Audo A8']
}
const jsonCache = new JSONCache<typeof user>(redis, {prefix: 'cache:'});
await jsonCache.set('123', user)
await jsonCache.get('123')
// output
// {
// name: 'redis-json',
// age: 25,
// address: {
// doorNo: '12B',
// locality: 'pentagon',
// pincode: 123456
// },
// cars: ['BMW 520i', 'Audo A8']
// }
await jsonCache.set('123', {gender: 'male'})
await jsonCache.get('123')
// output
// {
// name: 'redis-json',
// age: 25,
// address: {
// doorNo: '12B',
// locality: 'pentagon',
// pincode: 123456
// },
// cars: ['BMW 520i', 'Audo A8']
// gender: 'male'
// }
await jsonCache.get('123', 'name', 'age');
// output
// {
// name: 'redis-json',
// age: 25,
// }
await jsonCache.get('123', 'name', 'address.doorNo');
// {
// name: 'redis-json',
// address: {
// doorNo: '12B'
// }
// }
await jsonCache.clearAll();
await jsonCache.get('123');
// undefined
await jsonCache.incr('123', {age: 1}) // increments age by 1
With custom stringifier and parser:
const jsonCache = new JSONCache(redis, {
stringifier: {
Date: (val: Date) => val.toISOString()
},
parser: {
Date: (str: string) => new Date(str)
}
})
const date = new Date()
await jsonCache.set('test', {
date: date
})
// Redis hashset
> hgetall jc:test /// data
1) "date"
2) "2020-05-17T14:41:45.861Z"
> hgetall jc:test_t /// type info
1) "date"
2) "Date"
const result = await jsonCache.get('test')
result.date == date /// true
With transactions:
const transaction = redisClient.multi();
transaction
.set('name', 'foo')
.set('bar', 'baz')
await jsonCache.set('test', {name: 'testing'}, {transaction})
await jsonCache.del('test1', {transaction})
await jsonCache.rewrite('test2', {name: 'testing', age: 25}, {transaction})
transaction
.exec(function(err, replies) => {
/// your logic here after
})
Please note that only
set(),
rewrite(),
del() &
incr() supports transaction, where as
get() &
clearAll() do NOT support transaction because we process those results before returning it to the calling function. Moreover there is no real usecase in supporting transaction in
get() &
clearAll() methods!
npm run coverage
This is open-source, which makes it obvious for any PRs, but I would request you to add necessary test-cases for the same.
Run your redis-server and then point the same client to the same.
An easier way to start redis-server, provided you've already installed
docker (else visit this page) is by running this command:
docker run --rm -it --name redis -p 6379:6379 redis
We follow TDD approach, so write your test cases first and then run the same paralelly during development by running the following command:
npm run test:dev
MIT License