An in-memory redis-compatible implementation written in pure javascript. Part of the Rarefied Redis Project.
$ npm install redis-js
There are minified files available on github. These files currently represent the latest version. To use in the browser, add the following script tag:
<script src="https://github.com/wilkenstein/redis-mock-min.js">
The below code demonstrates a toy example of using the client in node.js/io.js. The toy example sets a key, gets it, then deletes it.
var redisClient = require('redis-js');
var async = require('async');
var Q = require('q');
// Return blocking style.
var reply = redisClient.set('key', 'value');
if (reply === 'OK') {
var value = redisClient.get('key');
if (value === 'value') {
redisClient.del('key');
}
}
// Callback style (pyramid).
function setGetDel(callback) {
redisClient.set('key', 'value', function (err, reply) {
if (err || reply !== 'OK') {
return callback(err, reply);
}
redisClient.get('key', function (err2, reply2) {
if (err2 || reply2 !== 'value') {
return callback(err2, reply2);
}
redisClient.del('key', function (err3, reply3) {
if (err3) {
return callback(err3);
}
return callback(err3, reply3);
});
});
});
}
setGetDel(function (err) { if (err) throw err; });
// Async style.
function setGetDelAsync(callback) {
async.waterfall([
function (cb) {
redisClient.set('key', 'value', cb);
},
function (reply, cb) {
if (reply !== 'OK') {
return cb(new Error('reply not OK'));
}
redisClient.get('key', cb);
},
function (reply, cb) {
if (reply !== 'value') {
return cb(new Error('reply !== value'));
}
redisClient.del('key', cb);
}
], function (err, reply) {
callback(err, reply);
});
}
setGetDelAsync(function (err) { if (err) throw err; });
// Promise style with q.
function setGetDelQ() {
return Q
.nfcall(redisClient.set, 'key', 'value')
.then(function (reply) {
if (reply !== 'OK') {
throw new Error('reply not OK');
}
return Q.nfcall(redisClient.get, 'key');
}, function (err) {
throw err;
})
.then(function (reply) {
if (reply !== 'value') {
throw new Error('reply !== value');
}
return Q.nfcall(redisClient.del, 'key');
}, function (err) {
throw err;
});
}
setGetDelQ()
.fail(function (err) { throw err; })
.done();
The redis-mock object is exported onto the global
window object as
window.redismock. Example toy usage:
(function () {
var redis = this.redismock;
redis.set('key', 'value');
console.log(redis.get('key')); // Logs 'value' to the console.
})();
redismock supports the
createClient function. Currently, it ignores any arguments given to it,
and returns a copy hooked up to the same database as the instatiating
redismock object.
Example usage in node.js/io.js:
var redis = require('redis-js');
redisClient = redis.createClient();
redisClient.set("key", "value");
console.log(redisClient.get("key"));
// "value" appears on the console.
redismock supports all redis pub/sub commands. It models its subscription usage after the
node_redis package. Unlike redis,
redismock currently
does not care if we put a client into subscriber mode. That may change in the future, though
it shouldn't affect testing, since we shouldn't be issuing other commands in subscriber mode
anyways!
When in subscriber mode,
message,
pmessage,
subscribe,
psubscribe,
unsubscribe, and
punsubscribe
events are issued on the
redismock instance (or client instance). Example usage:
(function () {
var redis = this.redismock;
var subscriber = redis.createClient();
subscriber
.on('subscribe', function (channel) {
console.log('subscribed to ' + channel);
})
.on('message', function (channel, message) {
console.log('message ' + message + ' from ' + channel);
})
.subscribe('channel');
var publisher = redis.createClient();
publisher.publish('channel', 'message');
// On the console,
// 'subscribed to channel'
// 'message message from channel'
// should be logged on execution of this script.
})();
It seems silly to write a bunch of unit tests using redismock, then
create a separate path for integration testing against a real redis
server, no? That's where
toNodeRedis comes in!
toNodeRedis allows you to convert the redismock into an actual redis
client using the node_redis package. This function will do nothing in
a non-CommonJS environment, and throw an error if the
redis package
is not installed. To facilitate automatic switching, the environment
variable
REDIS_JS_TO_NODE_REDIS can be set to
1. If you need to
connect to a specific redis server with specific options, pass the same
arguments to
toNodeRedis as you would to
redis.createClient. When
automatically switching with environment variables, use
REDIS_JS_NODE_REDIS_PORT,
REDIS_JS_NODE_REDIS_HOST, and
REDIS_JS_NODE_REDIS_OPTIONS. These environment variables will be
passed onto
redis.createClient.
REDIS_JS_NODE_REDIS_OPTIONS must
be a valid JSON string, or the script will throw an error.
toPromiseStyle is still available on the newly-formed redismock ->
node redis client, and is compatible with node redis.
Example usage:
var Q = require('q');
var client = require('redis-js').toNodeRedis().toPromiseStyle(Q.defer);
client
.set('k', 'v')
.then(function (reply) {
console.log(reply);
return redis.get('k');
})
.then(function (reply) {
console.log(reply);
return redis.del('k');
})
.then(function (reply) {
console.log(reply);
})
.fail(function (err) {
throw err;
})
.done();
// Result of this script should be console logs of
// 'OK'
// 'v'
// 1
A convenience function exists on the redismock object to turn all the
redis commands into a Promise style. This function takes a Factory
Function that creates deferred objects, e.g.,
Q.defer or
jQuery.Deferred. Example usage:
var Q = require('q');
var redis = require('redis-js').toPromiseStyle(Q.defer);
function setGetAsPromise() {
return redis
.set('key', 'value')
.then(function () {
return redis.get('key');
})
.then(function (value) {
console.log(value);
})
.fail(function (err) {
// Should not be exercised.
console.log(err);
})
.done();
}
setGetAsPromise() // On console, 'value' should be logged.
The goal is to have one-to-one feature parity with all redis commands, so that this implementation can simply be dropped into an existing redis-backed codebase. Redis has a lot of commands! Some of them are easy, and some are quite complex.
Version 0.1.0 should have support for almost all redis commands, minus the hyperloglog commands and the key-movement commands, such as migrate.
To find out what commands a particular version of redis-js supports, run the following commands:
$ npm run implemented
$ npm run unimplemented
Theses two commands will print out all the implemented and unimplemented commands, respectively.
Since premature optimization is the root of all evil, and since this project is aimed at being written in pure JavaScript, and since this project started as a library for unit testing, performance has not been a primary concern. However, there have been some efforts to ensure at least decent performance. For instance, the set diff/inter/union commands, and sorted sets.
Going forward, load tests are in
test/load. Currently, there are
some load tests for sets and sorted sets to ensure decent
performance. We are in JavaScript, so memory consumption can vary
wildly depending on the particular load, time of day, and how many
sugars the Queen of England put in her tea this afternoon.
The load tests can be run via
npm run load-test. YMMV.
All contributions welcome! The best places to contribute right now are command implementations and unit tests. We're closing in on a 0.1.0 release, only a few more commands to go!
Issues or Pull Requests. For PRs,
npm test,
npm run test-phantomjs, and
npm run build-min && npm run test-min must
all succeed and test the new code before the PR will be considered.
If you'd like to become even more active in the project, drop @wilkenstein a line!
This project uses jshint, istanbul, karma + mocha + chai, and plato.
To run the full test suite from source, issue the standard npm command:
$ npm test
This will run jshint against all the source files, run the full mocha
suite with a coverage report, and finally run a complexity report
against all the source files. Currently, the only source file is
redis-mock.js. Note that you have to be running a local
redis-server
at the default port for the
toNodeRedis tests to succeed
To run the mocha tests within a particular browser using karma, issue the following npm commands:
$ npm run test-phantomjs
$ npm run test-firefox
$ npm run test-chrome
$ npm run test-safari
$ npm run test-opera
$ npm run test-ie
These tests use the various karma-*-launcher projects to launch the browsers. If the browser is not installed on the system, the corresponding test command will print an error and hang.
test-phantomjs is the only test command that does not rely on external dependencies. test-phantomjs will install the latest compatible version of phantomjs in a tmp directory, and use that binary to run the tests.
Creating a test is as easy as adding a new test file in
test/mocha/. In order for the test to run across different
JavaScript engines, a somewhat specific style is required:
(function() {
var redismock = typeof require === 'function' ? require('../../redis-mock.js') : window.redismock;
if (typeof chai === 'undefined') {
var chai = typeof require === 'function' ? require('chai') : window.chai;
}
chai.config.includeStack = true;
var expect = chai.expect;
/* Put describe & it blocks here */
}).call(this);