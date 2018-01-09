An in-memory redis-compatible implementation written in pure javascript. Part of the Rarefied Redis Project.

Status

Installation

npm

$ npm install redis-js

Browser

There are minified files available on github. These files currently represent the latest version. To use in the browser, add the following script tag:

< script src = "https://github.com/wilkenstein/redis-mock-min.js" >

Usage

Basic Usage

The below code demonstrates a toy example of using the client in node.js/io.js. The toy example sets a key, gets it, then deletes it.

var redisClient = require ( 'redis-js' ); var async = require ( 'async' ); var Q = require ( 'q' ); var reply = redisClient.set( 'key' , 'value' ); if (reply === 'OK' ) { var value = redisClient.get( 'key' ); if (value === 'value' ) { redisClient.del( 'key' ); } } function setGetDel ( callback ) { redisClient.set( 'key' , 'value' , function ( err, reply ) { if (err || reply !== 'OK' ) { return callback(err, reply); } redisClient.get( 'key' , function ( err2, reply2 ) { if (err2 || reply2 !== 'value' ) { return callback(err2, reply2); } redisClient.del( 'key' , function ( err3, reply3 ) { if (err3) { return callback(err3); } return callback(err3, reply3); }); }); }); } setGetDel( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); function setGetDelAsync ( callback ) { async .waterfall([ function ( cb ) { redisClient.set( 'key' , 'value' , cb); }, function ( reply, cb ) { if (reply !== 'OK' ) { return cb( new Error ( 'reply not OK' )); } redisClient.get( 'key' , cb); }, function ( reply, cb ) { if (reply !== 'value' ) { return cb( new Error ( 'reply !== value' )); } redisClient.del( 'key' , cb); } ], function ( err, reply ) { callback(err, reply); }); } setGetDelAsync( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); function setGetDelQ ( ) { return Q .nfcall(redisClient.set, 'key' , 'value' ) .then( function ( reply ) { if (reply !== 'OK' ) { throw new Error ( 'reply not OK' ); } return Q.nfcall(redisClient.get, 'key' ); }, function ( err ) { throw err; }) .then( function ( reply ) { if (reply !== 'value' ) { throw new Error ( 'reply !== value' ); } return Q.nfcall(redisClient.del, 'key' ); }, function ( err ) { throw err; }); } setGetDelQ() .fail( function ( err ) { throw err; }) .done();

Browser

Basic Usage

The redis-mock object is exported onto the global window object as window.redismock . Example toy usage:

( function ( ) { var redis = this .redismock; redis.set( 'key' , 'value' ); console .log(redis.get( 'key' )); })();

createClient

redismock supports the createClient function. Currently, it ignores any arguments given to it, and returns a copy hooked up to the same database as the instatiating redismock object. Example usage in node.js/io.js:

var redis = require ( 'redis-js' ); redisClient = redis.createClient(); redisClient.set( "key" , "value" ); console .log(redisClient.get( "key" ));

redismock supports all redis pub/sub commands. It models its subscription usage after the node_redis package. Unlike redis, redismock currently does not care if we put a client into subscriber mode. That may change in the future, though it shouldn't affect testing, since we shouldn't be issuing other commands in subscriber mode anyways!

When in subscriber mode, message , pmessage , subscribe , psubscribe , unsubscribe , and punsubscribe events are issued on the redismock instance (or client instance). Example usage:

( function ( ) { var redis = this .redismock; var subscriber = redis.createClient(); subscriber .on( 'subscribe' , function ( channel ) { console .log( 'subscribed to ' + channel); }) .on( 'message' , function ( channel, message ) { console .log( 'message ' + message + ' from ' + channel); }) .subscribe( 'channel' ); var publisher = redis.createClient(); publisher.publish( 'channel' , 'message' ); })();

toNodeRedis

It seems silly to write a bunch of unit tests using redismock, then create a separate path for integration testing against a real redis server, no? That's where toNodeRedis comes in!

toNodeRedis allows you to convert the redismock into an actual redis client using the node_redis package. This function will do nothing in a non-CommonJS environment, and throw an error if the redis package is not installed. To facilitate automatic switching, the environment variable REDIS_JS_TO_NODE_REDIS can be set to 1 . If you need to connect to a specific redis server with specific options, pass the same arguments to toNodeRedis as you would to redis.createClient . When automatically switching with environment variables, use REDIS_JS_NODE_REDIS_PORT , REDIS_JS_NODE_REDIS_HOST , and REDIS_JS_NODE_REDIS_OPTIONS . These environment variables will be passed onto redis.createClient . REDIS_JS_NODE_REDIS_OPTIONS must be a valid JSON string, or the script will throw an error.

toPromiseStyle is still available on the newly-formed redismock -> node redis client, and is compatible with node redis.

Example usage:

var Q = require ( 'q' ); var client = require ( 'redis-js' ).toNodeRedis().toPromiseStyle(Q.defer); client .set( 'k' , 'v' ) .then( function ( reply ) { console .log(reply); return redis.get( 'k' ); }) .then( function ( reply ) { console .log(reply); return redis.del( 'k' ); }) .then( function ( reply ) { console .log(reply); }) .fail( function ( err ) { throw err; }) .done();

toPromiseStyle

A convenience function exists on the redismock object to turn all the redis commands into a Promise style. This function takes a Factory Function that creates deferred objects, e.g., Q.defer or jQuery.Deferred . Example usage:

var Q = require ( 'q' ); var redis = require ( 'redis-js' ).toPromiseStyle(Q.defer); function setGetAsPromise ( ) { return redis .set( 'key' , 'value' ) .then( function ( ) { return redis.get( 'key' ); }) .then( function ( value ) { console .log(value); }) .fail( function ( err ) { console .log(err); }) .done(); } setGetAsPromise()

Supported Commands

The goal is to have one-to-one feature parity with all redis commands, so that this implementation can simply be dropped into an existing redis-backed codebase. Redis has a lot of commands! Some of them are easy, and some are quite complex.

Version 0.1.0 should have support for almost all redis commands, minus the hyperloglog commands and the key-movement commands, such as migrate.

To find out what commands a particular version of redis-js supports, run the following commands:

$ npm run implemented $ npm run unimplemented

Theses two commands will print out all the implemented and unimplemented commands, respectively.

Performance

Since premature optimization is the root of all evil, and since this project is aimed at being written in pure JavaScript, and since this project started as a library for unit testing, performance has not been a primary concern. However, there have been some efforts to ensure at least decent performance. For instance, the set diff/inter/union commands, and sorted sets.

Going forward, load tests are in test/load . Currently, there are some load tests for sets and sorted sets to ensure decent performance. We are in JavaScript, so memory consumption can vary wildly depending on the particular load, time of day, and how many sugars the Queen of England put in her tea this afternoon.

The load tests can be run via npm run load-test . YMMV.

Contributing

All contributions welcome! The best places to contribute right now are command implementations and unit tests. We're closing in on a 0.1.0 release, only a few more commands to go!

Issues or Pull Requests. For PRs, npm test , npm run test-phantomjs , and npm run build-min && npm run test-min must all succeed and test the new code before the PR will be considered.

If you'd like to become even more active in the project, drop @wilkenstein a line!

Testing

This project uses jshint, istanbul, karma + mocha + chai, and plato.

To run the full test suite from source, issue the standard npm command:

$ npm test

This will run jshint against all the source files, run the full mocha suite with a coverage report, and finally run a complexity report against all the source files. Currently, the only source file is redis-mock.js . Note that you have to be running a local redis-server at the default port for the toNodeRedis tests to succeed

To run the mocha tests within a particular browser using karma, issue the following npm commands:

$ npm run test -phantomjs $ npm run test -firefox $ npm run test -chrome $ npm run test -safari $ npm run test -opera $ npm run test -ie

These tests use the various karma-*-launcher projects to launch the browsers. If the browser is not installed on the system, the corresponding test command will print an error and hang.

test-phantomjs is the only test command that does not rely on external dependencies. test-phantomjs will install the latest compatible version of phantomjs in a tmp directory, and use that binary to run the tests.

Creating a test is as easy as adding a new test file in test/mocha/ . In order for the test to run across different JavaScript engines, a somewhat specific style is required:

( function ( ) { var redismock = typeof require === 'function' ? require ( '../../redis-mock.js' ) : window .redismock; if ( typeof chai === 'undefined' ) { var chai = typeof require === 'function' ? require ( 'chai' ) : window .chai; } chai.config.includeStack = true ; var expect = chai.expect; }).call( this );

Roadmap

0.1.3 Browser testing and compatibility determination.

1.0.0 Support for different versions of mock redis that mimic different redis versions. Support for multiple redis databases in redis mock.

1.1.0 Server support.

1.2.0 Support for migrating data between mock redis instances.

2.0.0 Support for migrating data from a mock redis instance to a real redis instance. HyperLogLog support.

2.1.0 Support for persisting a mock redis instance.

2.2.0 Lua scripting support.



Versions