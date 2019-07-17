Use redis as pubsub using a simple eventemitter.

npm install redis-eventemitter

Usage

var redis = require ( 'redis-eventemitter' ); var pubsub = redis({ prefix : 'production:' , url : 'redis://myuser:mypass@localhost:6379/' }); pubsub.on( '*:newuser' , function ( channel, user ) { console .log(channel); console .log(user); }); pubsub.emit( 'myservice:newuser' , { id : 'a1b2c3' , email : 'foo@example.com' });

API

var redis = require ( 'redis-eventemitter' ); var pubsub = redis({ prefix : 'production:' , host : 'localhost' , port : 6379 }); pubsub.emit( 'myservice:newuser' , { id : 'a1b2c3' });

var redis = require ( 'redis-eventemitter' ); var pubsub = redis({ scope : 'production:' , host : 'localhost' , port : 6379 }); pubsub.on( '*:newuser' , function ( channel, message ) { console .log(channel); console .log(message); });

To be able to handle errors (like when the redis server is down) .on('error', ...) should be used.

Note that this means that you can't listen for messages on the error channel.

Removes listener.

Removes all listeners.

Options

port

Port for the redis server.

host

Host for the redis server.

url

Url for the redis server.

Password for the redis server. Defaults to not being set.

prefix

A prefix that is added to the channel name, when publishing events to the redis pubsub. Useful for separating services or environments, e.g. production , development , and staging .

It is also removed when the listeners is invoked.

pub

Redis client instance used for publish .

sub