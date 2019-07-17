Use redis as pubsub using a simple eventemitter.
npm install redis-eventemitter
var redis = require('redis-eventemitter');
var pubsub = redis({
prefix: 'production:',
url: 'redis://myuser:mypass@localhost:6379/'
// port: 6379,
// host: '127.0.0.1',
// auth_pass: 'mypassword'
// in case you want to control Redis clients
// creation you can specify pub/sub clients pair:
// pub: pubClient,
// sub: subClient
});
// Listen for messages on the *:newuser channel
pubsub.on('*:newuser', function(channel, user) {
console.log(channel); // prints "myservice:newuser"
console.log(user); // user is a json map as expected
});
// Publish an event "production:myservice:newuser" to the redis pubsub
pubsub.emit('myservice:newuser', { id:'a1b2c3', email:'foo@example.com' });
var redis = require('redis-eventemitter');
var pubsub = redis({ prefix: 'production:', host: 'localhost', port: 6379 });
pubsub.emit('myservice:newuser', { id:'a1b2c3' });
var redis = require('redis-eventemitter');
var pubsub = redis({ scope: 'production:', host: 'localhost', port: 6379 });
pubsub.on('*:newuser', function(channel, message) {
console.log(channel); // myservice:newuser
console.log(message); // { id:'a1b2c3' }
});
To be able to handle errors (like when the redis server is down)
.on('error', ...) should be used.
Note that this means that you can't listen for messages on the
error channel.
Removes listener.
Removes all listeners.
Port for the redis server.
Host for the redis server.
Url for the redis server.
Password for the redis server. Defaults to not being set.
A prefix that is added to the channel name, when publishing events to the redis pubsub. Useful for separating services or environments, e.g.
production,
development, and
staging.
It is also removed when the listeners is invoked.
Redis client instance used for
publish.
Redis client instance used for
subscribe.