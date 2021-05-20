A node.js connection pool for Redis.

About

node-redis-connection-pool is a high-level redis management object. It manages a number of connections in a pool, using them as needed and keeping all aspects of releasing active connections internal to the object, so the user does not need to worry about forgotten connections leaking resources.

Installation

npm install redis-connection-pool

Usage

var redisPool = require ( 'redis-connection-pool' )( 'myRedisPool' , { host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 6379 , max_clients : 30 , perform_checks : false , database : 0 , options : { auth_pass : 'password' } }); redisPool.set( 'test-key' , 'foobar' , function ( err ) { redisPool.get( 'test-key' , function ( err, reply ) { console .log(reply); }); });

Implemented methods

get

get (key, cb)

set

set (key, value, callback)

expire

expire(key, value, callback)

del

del(key, callback)

hget

hget(key, field, callback)

hgetall

hgetall(key, callback)

hset

hset(key, field, value, callback)

hdel

hdel(key, [fields], callback)

brpop

brpop(key, cb)

brpoplpush

brpoplpush(key1, key2, callback)

blpop

blpop(key, cb)

rpush

rpush(key, value, callback)

lpush

lpush(key, value, callback)

API Documentation

node-redis-connection-pool uses jsdoc-to-markdown to generate the API.md from the source code.

License

MIT