rcp

redis-connection-pool

by Nick Jennings
1.7.4 (see all)

A node.js connection manager for Redis

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

node-redis-connection-pool

A node.js connection pool for Redis.

Build Status license downloads

About

node-redis-connection-pool is a high-level redis management object. It manages a number of connections in a pool, using them as needed and keeping all aspects of releasing active connections internal to the object, so the user does not need to worry about forgotten connections leaking resources.

Installation

npm install redis-connection-pool

Usage

var redisPool = require('redis-connection-pool')('myRedisPool', {
    host: '127.0.0.1', // default
    port: 6379, //default
    // optionally specify full redis url, overrides host + port properties
    // url: "redis://username:password@host:port"
    max_clients: 30, // defalut
    perform_checks: false, // checks for needed push/pop functionality
    database: 0, // database number to use
    options: {
      auth_pass: 'password'
    } //options for createClient of node-redis, optional
  });

redisPool.set('test-key', 'foobar', function (err) {
  redisPool.get('test-key', function (err, reply) {
    console.log(reply); // 'foobar'
  });
});

Implemented methods

  • get
get(key, cb)
  • set
set(key, value, callback)
  • expire
expire(key, value, callback)
  • del
del(key, callback)
  • hget
hget(key, field, callback)
  • hgetall
hgetall(key, callback)
  • hset
hset(key, field, value, callback)
  • hdel
hdel(key, [fields], callback)
  • brpop
brpop(key, cb)
  • brpoplpush
brpoplpush(key1, key2, callback)
  • blpop
blpop(key, cb)
  • rpush
rpush(key, value, callback)
  • lpush
lpush(key, value, callback)

API Documentation

node-redis-connection-pool uses jsdoc-to-markdown to generate the API.md from the source code.

License

MIT

