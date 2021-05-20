A node.js connection pool for Redis.
node-redis-connection-pool is a high-level redis management object. It manages a number of connections in a pool, using them as needed and keeping all aspects of releasing active connections internal to the object, so the user does not need to worry about forgotten connections leaking resources.
npm install redis-connection-pool
var redisPool = require('redis-connection-pool')('myRedisPool', {
host: '127.0.0.1', // default
port: 6379, //default
// optionally specify full redis url, overrides host + port properties
// url: "redis://username:password@host:port"
max_clients: 30, // defalut
perform_checks: false, // checks for needed push/pop functionality
database: 0, // database number to use
options: {
auth_pass: 'password'
} //options for createClient of node-redis, optional
});
redisPool.set('test-key', 'foobar', function (err) {
redisPool.get('test-key', function (err, reply) {
console.log(reply); // 'foobar'
});
});
get(key, cb)
set(key, value, callback)
expire(key, value, callback)
del(key, callback)
hget(key, field, callback)
hgetall(key, callback)
hset(key, field, value, callback)
hdel(key, [fields], callback)
brpop(key, cb)
brpoplpush(key1, key2, callback)
blpop(key, cb)
rpush(key, value, callback)
lpush(key, value, callback)
node-redis-connection-pool uses jsdoc-to-markdown to generate the API.md from the source code.