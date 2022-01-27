Redis web management tool written in node.js
$ npm install -g redis-commander
$ redis-commander
Installation via
yarn is currently not supported. Please use
npm as package manager.
Or run Redis Commander as Docker image
rediscommander/redis-commander (instructions see below).
Web-UI to display and edit data within multiple different Redis servers.
It has support for the following data types to view, add, update and delete data:
$ redis-commander --help
Options:
--redis-port The port to find redis on. [string]
--redis-host The host to find redis on. [string]
--redis-socket The unix-socket to find redis on. [string]
--redis-password The redis password. [string]
--redis-db The redis database. [string]
--redis-label The label to display for the connection. [string]
--redis-tls Use TLS for connection to redis server or sentinel. [boolean] [default: false]
--redis-optional Set to true if no permanent auto-reconnect shall be done if server is down [boolean] [default: false]
--sentinel-port The port to find redis sentinel on. [string]
--sentinel-host The host to find redis sentinel on. [string]
--sentinels Comma separated list of sentinels with host:port. [string]
--sentinel-name The redis sentinel group name to use. [string] [default: mymaster]
--sentinel-password The password for sentinel instance. [string]
--http-auth-username, --http-u The http authorisation username. [string]
--http-auth-password, --http-p The http authorisation password. [string]
--http-auth-password-hash, --http-h The http authorisation password hash. [string]
--address, -a The address to run the server on. [string] [default: 0.0.0.0]
--port, -p The port to run the server on. [string] [default: 8081]
--url-prefix, -u The url prefix to respond on. [string] [default: ""]
--root-pattern, --rp The root pattern of the redis keys. [string] [default: "*"]
--read-only Start app in read-only mode. [boolean] [default: false]
--trust-proxy App is run behind proxy (enable Express "trust proxy") [boolean|string] [default: false]
--nosave, --ns Do not save new connections to config file. [boolean] [default: true]
--noload, --nl Do not load connections from config. [boolean] [default: false]
--use-scan, --sc Use scan instead of keys. [boolean] [default: false]
--clear-config, --cc clear configuration file.
--migrate-config migrate old configuration file in $HOME to new style.
--scan-count, --sc The size of each seperate scan. [integer] [default: 100]
--no-log-data Do not log data values from redis store. [boolean] [default: false]
--open Open web-browser with Redis-Commander. [boolean] [default: false]
--folding-char, --fc Character to fold keys at in tree view. [character] [default: ":"]
--test, -t test final configuration (file, env-vars, command line)
The connection can be established either via direct connection to redis server or indirect via a sentinel instance. Most of this command line parameters map onto configuration params read from the config file - see docs/configuration.md and docs/connections.md.
Redis Commander can be configured by configuration files, environment variables or using command line parameters. The different types of config values overwrite each other, only the last (most important) value is used.
For configuration files the
node-config module (https://github.com/lorenwest/node-config) is used, with default to json syntax.
The order of precedence for all configuration values (from least to most important) is:
Configuration files
default.json - this file contains all default values and SHOULD NOT be changed
local.json - optional file, all local overwrites for values inside default.json should be placed here as well
as a list of redis connections to use at startup
local-<NODE_ENV>.json - Do not add anything else than connections to this file! Redis Commander will overwrite this whenever a
connection is added or removed via user interface. Inside docker container this file is used to store
all connections parsed from REDIS_HOSTS env var.
This file overwrites all connections defined inside
local.json
There are some more possible files available to use - please check the node-config Wiki for an complete list of all possible file names (https://github.com/lorenwest/node-config/wiki/Configuration-Files)
Environment variables - the full list of env vars possible (except the docker specific ones)
can be get from the file
config/custom-environment-variables.json together with their mapping
to the respective configuration key.
Command line parameters - Overwrites everything
To check the final configuration created from files, env-vars set and command line param overwrites start redis commander with additional param "--test". All invalid configuration keys will be listed in the output. The config test does not check if hostnames or ip addresses can be resolved.
More information can be found in the documentation at docs/configuration.md and docs/connections.md.
These environment variables can be used starting Redis Commander as normal
application or inside docker container (defined inside file
config/custom-environment-variables.json)
and at docs/configuration.md:
HTTP_USER
HTTP_PASSWORD
HTTP_PASSWORD_HASH
ADDRESS
PORT
READ_ONLY
URL_PREFIX
ROOT_PATTERN
NOSAVE
NO_LOG_DATA
FOLDING_CHAR
VIEW_JSON_DEFAULT
USE_SCAN
SCAN_COUNT
FLUSH_ON_IMPORT
REDIS_CONNECTION_NAME
REDIS_LABEL
CLIENT_MAX_BODY_SIZE
BINARY_AS_HEX
All environment variables listed at "Environment Variables" can be used running image with Docker. The following additional environment variables are available too (defined inside docker startup script):
HTTP_PASSWORD_FILE
HTTP_PASSWORD_HASH_FILE
REDIS_PORT
REDIS_HOST
REDIS_SOCKET
REDIS_TLS
REDIS_PASSWORD
REDIS_PASSWORD_FILE
REDIS_DB
REDIS_HOSTS
REDIS_OPTIONAL
SENTINEL_PORT
SENTINEL_HOST
SENTINEL_NAME
SENTINEL_PASSWORD
SENTINEL_PASSWORD_FILE
SENTINELS
K8S_SIGTERM
A (partial) description for the mapping onto the cli params and into the config files can be found at the docs/connections.md file.
The
K8S_SIGTERM variable (default "0") can be set to "1" to work around kubernetes specifics
to allow pod replacement with zero downtime. More information on how kubernetes handles termination of old pods and the
setup of new ones can be found within the thread [https://github.com/kubernetes/contrib/issues/1140#issuecomment-290836405]
Hosts can be optionally specified with a comma separated string by setting the
REDIS_HOSTS environment variable.
After running the container,
redis-commander will be available at localhost:8081.
the
REDIS_HOSTS environment variable is a comma separated list of host definitions,
where each host should follow one of these templates:
hostname
label:hostname
label:hostname:port
label:hostname:port:dbIndex
label:hostname:port:dbIndex:password
Connection strings defined with
REDIS_HOSTS variable do not support TLS connections.
If remote redis server needs TLS write all connections into a config file instead
of using
REDIS_HOSTS (see docs/connections.md at the end
within the more complex examples).
version: '3'
services:
redis:
container_name: redis
hostname: redis
image: redis
redis-commander:
container_name: redis-commander
hostname: redis-commander
image: rediscommander/redis-commander:latest
restart: always
environment:
- REDIS_HOSTS=local:redis:6379
ports:
- "8081:8081"
If you're running redis on
localhost:6379, this is all you need to get started.
docker run --rm --name redis-commander -d \
-p 8081:8081 \
rediscommander/redis-commander:latest
docker run --rm --name redis-commander -d \
--env REDIS_HOSTS=10.10.20.30 \
-p 8081:8081 \
rediscommander/redis-commander:latest
docker run --rm --name redis-commander -d \
--env REDIS_HOSTS=local:localhost:6379,myredis:10.10.20.30 \
-p 8081:8081 \
rediscommander/redis-commander:latest
An example deployment can be found at k8s/redis-commander/deployment.yaml.
If you already have a cluster running with
redis in the default namespace, deploy
redis-commander with
kubectl apply -f k8s/redis-commander. If you don't have
redis running yet, you can deploy a simple pod with
kubectl apply -f k8s/redis.
Alternatively, you can add a container to a deployment's spec like this:
containers:
- name: redis-commander
image: rediscommander/redis-commander
env:
- name: REDIS_HOSTS
value: instance1:redis:6379
ports:
- name: redis-commander
containerPort: 8081
known issues with Kubernetes:
You can install the application on any Kubernetes cluster using Helm. There is no helm repo available currently, therefore local checkout of helm sources inside this repo is needed:
helm -n myspace install redis-web-ui ./k8s/helm-chart/redis-commander
More Documentation about this Helm chart and its values.
To use the stock Node.js image builder do the following.
advanced options link
REDIS_HOST environment variable whose value is the name of the redis service - e.g.,
redis
REDIS_PORT environment variable whose value is the port exposed of the redis service - e.g.,
6379
REDIS_PASSWORD
redis
database-password
appl=redis-commander-dev1
oc delete all --selector appl=redis-commander-dev1
Redis commander allows setting either a plain text password for http authentication or an already bcrypted
password hash.
To generate a hashed password the script
bin/bcrypt-password.js can be used. The parameter "-p" to set password should be given.
Usage example:
$ git clone https://github.com/joeferner/redis-commander.git
$ cd redis-commander/bin
$ node bcrypt-password.js -p myplainpass
$2b$10BQPbC8dlxeEqB/nXOkyjr.tlafGZ28J3ug8sWIMRoeq5LSVOXpl3W
This generated hash can be set inside the config file as "server.httpAuth.passwordHash", as env var "HTTP_PASSWORD_HASH"
or on the command line as
--http-auth-password-hash.
Running inside docker image a file containing this password hash can be set via env var
HTTP_PASSWORD_HASH_FILE
To use this images as a base image for other images you need to call "apk update" inside your Dockerfile before adding other apk packages with "apk add foo". Afterwards, to reduce your image size, you may remove all temporary apk configs too again as this Dockerfile does.