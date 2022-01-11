Install

npm install -g redis-cli

Usage

rdcli // which is default connect to 127.0.0.1:6379 rdcli -h 10.4.23.235 // which will connect to 10.4.23.235 rdcli -c // works in cluster mode, which will follow cluster redirection

$ rdcli --help rdcli [OPTIONS] [cmd [arg [arg ...]]] Options: --help Show help [ boolean ] --version Show version number [ boolean ] -h, --host Server hostname ( default : 127.0 .0 .1 ). [ string ] [ default : "127.0.0.1" ] -p, --port Server port ( default : 6379 ). [ number ] [ default : 6379 ] -s, --socket Server socket (overrides hostname and port). [ string ] -a, --auth Server password. [ string ] -u Server URI. [ string ] -m, --mode Server Type, only redis available now. [choices: "redis" ] [ default : "redis" ] -c, --cluster Enable cluster mode (follow -ASK and -MOVED redirections). [ boolean ] [ default : false ] --tls Establish a secure TLS connection. [ boolean ] [ default : false ]

Roadmap

more available cli params like official redis-cli

handle cluster-like redis (PaaS) which do not support ALL CMD

CMD support MEMCACHE protocol

LICENSE

MIT