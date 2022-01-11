$ npm install -g redis-cli
$ rdcli
// which is default connect to 127.0.0.1:6379
$ rdcli -h 10.4.23.235
// which will connect to 10.4.23.235
$ rdcli -c
// works in cluster mode, which will follow cluster redirection
$ rdcli --help
rdcli [OPTIONS] [cmd [arg [arg ...]]]
Options:
--help Show help [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
-h, --host Server hostname (default: 127.0.0.1).
[string] [default: "127.0.0.1"]
-p, --port Server port (default: 6379). [number] [default: 6379]
-s, --socket Server socket (overrides hostname and port). [string]
-a, --auth Server password. [string]
-u Server URI. [string]
-m, --mode Server Type, only redis available now.
[choices: "redis"] [default: "redis"]
-c, --cluster Enable cluster mode (follow -ASK and -MOVED redirections).
[boolean] [default: false]
--tls Establish a secure TLS connection. [boolean] [default: false]
MIT