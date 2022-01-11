openbase logo
rc

redis-cli

by Jiajing LU
2.1.1 (see all)

A Redis-Cli Tool written in typescript for terminal

Readme

Redis-Cli

Install

$ npm install -g redis-cli

Usage

$ rdcli
// which is default connect to 127.0.0.1:6379
$ rdcli -h 10.4.23.235
// which will connect to 10.4.23.235
$ rdcli -c
// works in cluster mode, which will follow cluster redirection

$ rdcli --help
rdcli [OPTIONS] [cmd [arg [arg ...]]]

Options:
      --help     Show help                                             [boolean]
      --version  Show version number                                   [boolean]
  -h, --host     Server hostname (default: 127.0.0.1).
                                                 [string] [default: "127.0.0.1"]
  -p, --port     Server port (default: 6379).           [number] [default: 6379]
  -s, --socket   Server socket (overrides hostname and port).           [string]
  -a, --auth     Server password.                                       [string]
  -u             Server URI.                                            [string]
  -m, --mode     Server Type, only redis available now.
                                           [choices: "redis"] [default: "redis"]
  -c, --cluster  Enable cluster mode (follow -ASK and -MOVED redirections).
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
      --tls      Establish a secure TLS connection.   [boolean] [default: false]

Roadmap

  • more available cli params like official redis-cli
  • handle cluster-like redis (PaaS) which do not support ALL CMD
  • support MEMCACHE protocol

LICENSE

MIT

