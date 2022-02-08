openbase logo
redis

by redis
4.0.1 (see all)

A high-performance Node.js Redis client.

Readme

Node-Redis

Tests Coverage License LGTM alerts Chat

node-redis is a modern, high performance Redis client for Node.js with built-in support for Redis 6.2 commands and modules including RediSearch and RedisJSON.

Packages

NameDescription
redisDownloads Version
@node-redis/clientDownloads Version Docs
@node-redis/bloomDownloads Version Docs Redis Bloom commands
@node-redis/graphDownloads Version Docs Redis Graph commands
@node-redis/jsonDownloads Version Docs Redis JSON commands
@node-redis/searchDownloads Version Docs Redis Search commands
@node-redis/time-seriesDownloads Version Docs Redis Time-Series commands

Installation

npm install redis

⚠️ The new interface is clean and cool, but if you have an existing codebase, you'll want to read the migration guide.

Usage

Basic Example

import { createClient } from 'redis';

(async () => {
  const client = createClient();

  client.on('error', (err) => console.log('Redis Client Error', err));

  await client.connect();

  await client.set('key', 'value');
  const value = await client.get('key');
})();

The above code connects to localhost on port 6379. To connect to a different host or port, use a connection string in the format redis[s]://[[username][:password]@][host][:port][/db-number]:

createClient({
  url: 'redis://alice:foobared@awesome.redis.server:6380'
});

You can also use discrete parameters, UNIX sockets, and even TLS to connect. Details can be found in the client configuration guide.

Redis Commands

There is built-in support for all of the out-of-the-box Redis commands. They are exposed using the raw Redis command names (HSET, HGETALL, etc.) and a friendlier camel-cased version (hSet, hGetAll, etc.):

// raw Redis commands
await client.HSET('key', 'field', 'value');
await client.HGETALL('key');

// friendly JavaScript commands
await client.hSet('key', 'field', 'value');
await client.hGetAll('key');

Modifiers to commands are specified using a JavaScript object:

await client.set('key', 'value', {
  EX: 10,
  NX: true
});

Replies will be transformed into useful data structures:

await client.hGetAll('key'); // { field1: 'value1', field2: 'value2' }
await client.hVals('key'); // ['value1', 'value2']

Buffers are supported as well:

await client.hSet('key', 'field', Buffer.from('value')); // 'OK'
await client.hGetAll(
  commandOptions({ returnBuffers: true }),
  'key'
); // { field: <Buffer 76 61 6c 75 65> }

Unsupported Redis Commands

If you want to run commands and/or use arguments that Node Redis doesn't know about (yet!) use .sendCommand():

await client.sendCommand(['SET', 'key', 'value', 'NX']); // 'OK'

await client.sendCommand(['HGETALL', 'key']); // ['key1', 'field1', 'key2', 'field2']

Transactions (Multi/Exec)

Start a transaction by calling .multi(), then chaining your commands. When you're done, call .exec() and you'll get an array back with your results:

await client.set('another-key', 'another-value');

const [setKeyReply, otherKeyValue] = await client
  .multi()
  .set('key', 'value')
  .get('another-key')
  .exec(); // ['OK', 'another-value']

You can also watch keys by calling .watch(). Your transaction will abort if any of the watched keys change.

To dig deeper into transactions, check out the Isolated Execution Guide.

Blocking Commands

Any command can be run on a new connection by specifying the isolated option. The newly created connection is closed when the command's Promise is fulfilled.

This pattern works especially well for blocking commands—such as BLPOP and BLMOVE:

import { commandOptions } from 'redis';

const blPopPromise = client.blPop(
  commandOptions({ isolated: true }),
  'key',
  0
);

await client.lPush('key', ['1', '2']);

await blPopPromise; // '2'

To learn more about isolated execution, check out the guide.

Pub/Sub

Subscribing to a channel requires a dedicated stand-alone connection. You can easily get one by .duplicate()ing an existing Redis connection.

const subscriber = client.duplicate();

await subscriber.connect();

Once you have one, simply subscribe and unsubscribe as needed:

await subscriber.subscribe('channel', (message) => {
  console.log(message); // 'message'
});

await subscriber.pSubscribe('channe*', (message, channel) => {
  console.log(message, channel); // 'message', 'channel'
});

await subscriber.unsubscribe('channel');

await subscriber.pUnsubscribe('channe*');

Publish a message on a channel:

await publisher.publish('channel', 'message');

There is support for buffers as well:

await subscriber.subscribe('channel', (message) => {
  console.log(message); // <Buffer 6d 65 73 73 61 67 65>
}, true);

await subscriber.pSubscribe('channe*', (message, channel) => {
  console.log(message, channel); // <Buffer 6d 65 73 73 61 67 65>, <Buffer 63 68 61 6e 6e 65 6c>
}, true);

Scan Iterator

SCAN results can be looped over using async iterators:

for await (const key of client.scanIterator()) {
  // use the key!
  await client.get(key);
}

This works with HSCAN, SSCAN, and ZSCAN too:

for await (const { field, value } of client.hScanIterator('hash')) {}
for await (const member of client.sScanIterator('set')) {}
for await (const { score, value } of client.zScanIterator('sorted-set')) {}

You can override the default options by providing a configuration object:

client.scanIterator({
  TYPE: 'string', // `SCAN` only
  MATCH: 'patter*',
  COUNT: 100
});

Lua Scripts

Define new functions using Lua scripts which execute on the Redis server:

import { createClient, defineScript } from 'redis';

(async () => {
  const client = createClient({
    scripts: {
      add: defineScript({
        NUMBER_OF_KEYS: 1,
        SCRIPT:
          'local val = redis.pcall("GET", KEYS[1]);' +
          'return val + ARGV[1];',
        transformArguments(key: string, toAdd: number): Array<string> {
          return [key, toAdd.toString()];
        },
        transformReply(reply: number): number {
          return reply;
        }
      })
    }
  });

  await client.connect();

  await client.set('key', '1');
  await client.add('key', 2); // 3
})();

Disconnecting

There are two functions that disconnect a client from the Redis server. In most scenarios you should use .quit() to ensure that pending commands are sent to Redis before closing a connection.

.QUIT()/.quit()

Gracefully close a client's connection to Redis, by sending the QUIT command to the server. Before quitting, the client executes any remaining commands in its queue, and will receive replies from Redis for each of them.

const [ping, get, quit] = await Promise.all([
  client.ping(),
  client.get('key'),
  client.quit()
]); // ['PONG', null, 'OK']

try {
  await client.get('key');
} catch (err) {
  // ClosedClient Error
}

.disconnect()

Forcibly close a client's connection to Redis immediately. Calling disconnect will not send further pending commands to the Redis server, or wait for or parse outstanding responses.

await client.disconnect();

Auto-Pipelining

Node Redis will automatically pipeline requests that are made during the same "tick".

client.set('Tm9kZSBSZWRpcw==', 'users:1');
client.sAdd('users:1:tokens', 'Tm9kZSBSZWRpcw==');

Of course, if you don't do something with your Promises you're certain to get unhandled Promise exceptions. To take advantage of auto-pipelining and handle your Promises, use Promise.all().

await Promise.all([
  client.set('Tm9kZSBSZWRpcw==', 'users:1'),
  client.sAdd('users:1:tokens', 'Tm9kZSBSZWRpcw==')
]);

Clustering

Check out the Clustering Guide when using Node Redis to connect to a Redis Cluster.

Events

The Node Redis client class is an Nodejs EventEmitter and it emits an event each time the network status changes:

Event nameScenesArguments to be passed to the listener
connectThe client is initiating a connection to the server.No argument
readyThe client successfully initiated the connection to the server.No argument
endThe client disconnected the connection to the server via .quit() or .disconnect().No argument
errorWhen a network error has occurred, such as unable to connect to the server or the connection closed unexpectedly.1 argument: The error object, such as SocketClosedUnexpectedlyError: Socket closed unexpectedly or Error: connect ECONNREFUSED [IP]:[PORT]
reconnectingThe client is trying to reconnect to the server.No argument

The client will not emit any other events beyond those listed above.

Supported Redis versions

Node Redis is supported with the following versions of Redis:

VersionSupported
6.2.z✔️
6.0.z✔️
5.y.z✔️
< 5.0

Node Redis should work with older versions of Redis, but it is not fully tested and we cannot offer support.

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute, check out the contributing guide.

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Node Redis!

Contributors

License

This repository is licensed under the "MIT" license. See LICENSE.

3 months ago
3 months ago
Great Documentation

I really recommend you use this implementation of the Redis driver for Node.js, as of this review's time of writing, V4 is not yet released but I suggest you install the pre-release version of it since it drastically improves the API and makes it much easier to communicate with Redis DBs. I've used it a couple of times while implementing the backend of some Cryptocurrency investment sites and it really means a lot to have a fast storage system in this case, I recommend you use it alongside another database system though (MongoDB, PostgreSQL, etc...), so you store all the real-time (or "hot") data in Redis and use MongoDB as a backup (or a "cold" storage system) just so you don't lose all of your stored data in case a server outage occurs

0
10 months ago
10 months ago
Bleeding Edge
Performant
Great Documentation

Redis is the best and easy to use queue which has a lot of use cases. This node js client helps to connect and do operations on redis so easily. I am currently using redis to implement a lock for one of my long running tasks to ensure that my older task doesn't get overwritten by the new one. Also I used redis to cache some of my API response and uses a cron job to clear the data every day at a particular time. Also sometimes I use redis as a simple key value store to store some intermediate results in the memory.

0
3 months ago
3 months ago
Easy to Use

It is a No-SQL in-memory database. It is a flexible data structures as it supports almost all. It is fast and simple and the main reason of using this is due to its caching. The documentation is good and you can also find other resources to know about this, and the community is also good. Just a con I'll say is that the whole memory is stored on your RAM, so it will cost you. Rather than, it's good and I'll do recommend it.

0
Abhijith Vijayan~/ India / Kerala91 Ratings78 Reviews
npx abhijithvijayan
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I use redis all the time to keep volatile data like session data or api response cache. This Nodejs module is easy to use to connect to Redis DB. For every project that I use redis, I use this client to communicate with it. I usually write a wrapper over this to use it generically for particular use cases. The documentation as well the API the module exposes are so easy and simple.

0
Ravinder62 Ratings45 Reviews
Exploring the new technologies and frameworks
8 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Poor Documentation

our first goto option for cache management. for each and every request hitting the DB for the same data is very costly and decrease the performance, we use Redis to store out frequently used data so that we can retrieve the data very fastly because it will maintain the hole response object against to the key and key lookup. Easy to implement Documentation needs to imporve.

0

