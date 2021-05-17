Connect/Express middleware to enforce https using is-https.
Install package:
yarn add redirect-ssl
# or
npm install redirect-ssl
Require and use
redirect-ssl. Make sure to use this middlware as the first in your middleware chain (if using express see middleware chain:
import redirectSSL from 'redirect-ssl'
// or
const redirectSSL = require('redirect-ssl')
// Add middleware
app.use(redirectSSL)
// Using custom options
app.use(redirectSSL.create({ redirectPort: 8443 }))
If you want to disable on
localhost, use the exclude option:
app.use(redirectSSL.create({
exclude: ['localhost']
}))
Only enable in production environments:
app.use(redirectSSL.create({
enabled: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
}))
true
Trust and check
x-forwarded-proto header for HTTPS detection.
true
443
Redirect users to this port for HTTPS. (
:443 is omitted from URL as is default for
https:// schema)
req.headers.host
Redirects using this value as host, if omitted will use request host for redirects.
NOTE It should not contain schema or trailing slashes. (Example:
google.com)
true
Redirect when no SSL detection method is available too. disable this option if you encounter redirect loops.
307 Temporary Redirect
Status code when redirecting. The reason of choosing
307 for default is:
POST TO
GET by user agents. (If you don't care, use
302 Found)
308 Permanent Redirect or
301 Moved Permanently)
[]
An array of routes patterns for which redirection should be disabled.
Add the
redirect-ssl to the
serverMiddleware array within in the nuxt.config.js file is the preferred usage:
import redirectSSL from 'redirect-ssl'
export default {
serverMiddleware: [
redirectSSL.create({
enabled: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
}),
]
}
You will still need to install this package within your project for it work.
MIT. Made with 💖