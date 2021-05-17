Connect/Express middleware to enforce https using is-https.

Usage

Install package:

yarn add redirect-ssl npm install redirect-ssl

Require and use redirect-ssl . Make sure to use this middlware as the first in your middleware chain (if using express see middleware chain:

import redirectSSL from 'redirect-ssl' const redirectSSL = require ( 'redirect-ssl' ) app.use(redirectSSL) app.use(redirectSSL.create({ redirectPort : 8443 }))

Disable for non-production or localhost

If you want to disable on localhost , use the exclude option:

app.use(redirectSSL.create({ exclude : [ 'localhost' ] }))

Only enable in production environments:

app.use(redirectSSL.create({ enabled : process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' }))

Options

trustProxy

Default: true

Trust and check x-forwarded-proto header for HTTPS detection.

enabled

Default: true

redirectPort

Default: 443

Redirect users to this port for HTTPS. ( :443 is omitted from URL as is default for https:// schema)

redirectHost

Default: req.headers.host

Redirects using this value as host, if omitted will use request host for redirects.

NOTE It should not contain schema or trailing slashes. (Example: google.com )

redirectUnknown

Default: true

Redirect when no SSL detection method is available too. disable this option if you encounter redirect loops.

statusCode

Default: 307 Temporary Redirect

Status code when redirecting. The reason of choosing 307 for default is:

It prevents changing method from POST TO GET by user agents. (If you don't care, use 302 Found)

TO by user agents. (If you don't care, use Found) Is temporary so if for any reason HTTPS disables on server clients won't hurt. (If you need permanent, use 308 Permanent Redirect or 301 Moved Permanently)

Permanent Redirect or Moved Permanently) See This question, 307 on MDN, and RFC 7231 section 6.4.7 for more info.

exclude

Default: []

An array of routes patterns for which redirection should be disabled.

Add the redirect-ssl to the serverMiddleware array within in the nuxt.config.js file is the preferred usage:

import redirectSSL from 'redirect-ssl' export default { serverMiddleware : [ redirectSSL.create({ enabled : process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' }), ] }

You will still need to install this package within your project for it work.

License

MIT. Made with 💖