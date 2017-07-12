Redis connection and PUBSUB subscription manager for node. Built for performance, powered by ioredis (for now). Maintained by TeamFA.
RediBox is a NodeJS library which interacts with Redis to provide solutions to common use-cases in your application. It features out of the box support for clusters, sentinels or standalone redis servers. RediBox core provides utilities for managing your Redis client including client connection monitoring, advanced subscriptions via PUBSUB, lua script management and more.
The additional features RediBox offers are provided as extensible hooks which can be used on a per project level:
Install via npm:
npm install redibox --save
If you're looking to integrate this with SailsJS, we've got a hook for that.
And include in your project:
// ES6
import Redibox from 'redibox';
const RediBox = new Redibox({
redis: {
port: 7777
}
}); // optional callback for bootstrap ready status or use events:
RediBox.on('ready', clientStatus => {
RediBox.log.info(clientStatus); // internal redibox instance of winston if needed.
// use cache module to set a cached value with a 60 second validity time.
RediBox.hooks.cache.set('myKey', 'myVal', 60); // use a callback or a promise
});
RediBox.on('error', error => {
RediBox.log.error(error); // internal redibox instance of winston if needed.
});
For an example of connecting to a cluster see the Cluster Hook documentation.
See the default config for all available configuration options.
Full contributing guidelines are to be written, however please ensure you follow these points when sending in PRs:
npm run lint.
Note: For debugging purposes you may want to enable verbose logging via the config:
new RediBox({
log: {
level: 'verbose'
}
});
MIT