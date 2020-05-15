redfour

A small library that implements a binary semaphore using Redis. See our blog post introducing this library.

This is useful if you'd like to restrict access to one part of your code such that only one resource (the one with the lock) can access it at a time. Then, if another resource wants to access it, it will have to wait until the first resource is finished.

Other redis-based locks implement the 'wait' behavior using polling. Redfour's implemention is MUCH faster, as it relies on Redis pubsub notifications to get notified when the lock is released.

For example, say you have code that checks to see if an access token is expired, and then if it is, refreshes it. You don't want two parallel processes trying to check for expiration - both will consider the token expired and refresh at the same time. Instead, you can use this module to ensure only one resource has access to that codepath at a time.

Install

npm install redfour

or

yarn add redfour

Usage example

const Lock = require ( 'redfour' ); const testLock = new Lock({ redis : 'redis://localhost:6381' , namespace : 'mylock' }); const id = Math .random(); let firstLock; try { firstLock = await testLock.acquireLock(id, 60 * 1000 ); if (!firstLock.success) { console .log( 'lock exists' , firstLock); } else { console .log( 'lock acquired initially' ); } } catch (err) { console .log( 'error acquiring' , err); } setTimeout( async () => { let lock; try { lock = await testLock.waitAcquireLock(id, 60 * 1000 , 10 * 1000 ); if (!lock.success) { console .log( 'wait expired without acquiring lock' ); } else { console .log( 'lock acquired after wait!' , lock); } } catch (err) { console .log( 'error wait acquiring' , err); } }); setTimeout( async () => { try { await testLock.releaseLock(firstLock); console .log( 'released lock (after several seconds)' ); } catch (err) { console .log( 'error releasing' , err); } }, 3 * 1000 );

Barring errors, the above example will print something like

lock acquired initially { id: 0.7904874225813969 , success: true , index: 3 , ttl: 60000 } released lock (after several seconds) lock acquired after wait! { id: 0.7904874225813969 , success: true , index: 4 , ttl: 60000 }

Contributing

We welcome pull requests! Please lint your code.

Etymology

Shortened (and easier to pronounce) version of "Redis Semaphore"