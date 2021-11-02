redeyed

Add color to your JavaScript!

Takes JavaScript code, along with a config and returns the original code with tokens wrapped and/or replaced as configured.

server side using nodejs

in the browser

What for?

One usecase is adding metadata to your code that can then be used to apply syntax highlighting.

copy the config.js and edit it in order to specify how certain tokens are to be surrounded/replaced

replace the undefined of each token you want to configure with one of the following

{String} config

'before:after'

wraps the token inside before/after

{Object} config

{ _before: 'before', _after: 'after' }

wraps token inside before/after

Missing before and after resolution for {String} and {Object} config

For the {String} and {Object} configurations, 'before' or 'after' may be omitted:

{String} : 'before:' (omitting 'after') ':after' (omitting 'before')

: {Object} : { _before: 'before' } (omitting '_after') { _after: 'after' } (omitting '_before')

:

In these cases the missing half is resolved as follows:

from the parent._default (i.e., Keyword._default ) if found

(i.e., ) if found otherwise from the config._default if found

if found otherwise '' (empty string)

{Function} config

function (tokenString, info) { return {String}|{Object}; }

Inputs

tokenString: the content of the token that is currently being processed

info: an object with the following structure

{ tokenIndex , tokens , ast , code }

In most cases the tokenString is all you need. The extra info object is passed in case you need to gather more information about the token 's surroundings in order to decide how to transform it. See: replace-log-example

Output

You can return a {String} or an {Object} from a {Function} config.

when returning a {String}, the token value will be replaced with it

when returning an {Object}, it should be of the following form:

{ replacement , skipPastToken }

Transforming JavaScript code

redeyed(code, config[, opts])

Invoke redeyed with your configuration, a code snippet and maybe opts as in the below example:

var redeyed = require ( 'redeyed' ) , config = require ( './path/to/config' ) , code = 'var a = 3;' , result; try { result = redeyed(code, config); console .log(result.code); } catch (err) { console .error(err); }

opts:

{ buildAst : true | false , jsx : true | false nojoin : true | false parser : require ( 'esprima' ) }

return value:

{ ast , tokens , comments , splits , code }

ast {Array} : abstract syntax tree as returned by esprima parse

: abstract syntax tree as returned by esprima parse tokens {Array} : tokens provided by esprima (excluding comments)

: tokens provided by esprima (excluding comments) comments {Array} : block and line comments as provided by esprima

: block and line comments as provided by esprima splits {Array} : code pieces split up, some of which where transformed as configured

: code pieces split up, some of which where transformed as configured code {String} : transformed code, same as splits.join('') unless this step has been skipped (see opts)

Browser Support

AMD

Ensure to include esprima as one of your dependencies

define([ 'redeyed' ], function ( redeyed ) { [ .. ] });

Attached to global window object

The redeyed {Function} will be exposed globally as window.redeyed - big surprise!

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/esprima" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/redeyed" > </ script >

