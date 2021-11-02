Add color to your JavaScript!
Takes JavaScript code, along with a config and returns the original code with tokens wrapped and/or replaced as configured.
One usecase is adding metadata to your code that can then be used to apply syntax highlighting.
undefined of each token you want to configure with one of the following
'before:after'
wraps the token inside before/after
{ _before: 'before', _after: 'after' }
wraps token inside before/after
For the
{String} and
{Object} configurations, 'before' or 'after' may be omitted:
{String}:
'before:' (omitting 'after')
':after' (omitting 'before')
{Object}:
{ _before: 'before' } (omitting '_after')
{ _after: 'after' } (omitting '_before')
In these cases the missing half is resolved as follows:
parent._default (i.e.,
Keyword._default) if found
config._default if found
'' (empty string)
function (tokenString, info) { return {String}|{Object}; }
{
// {Int}
// the index of the token being processed inside tokens
tokenIndex
// {Array}
// all tokens that are being processed including comments
// (i.e. the result of merging esprima tokens and comments)
, tokens
// {Object}
// the abstract syntax tree of the parsed code
, ast
// {String}
// the code that was parsed (same string as the one passed to redeyed(code ..)
, code
}
In most cases the
tokenString is all you need. The extra info object is passed in case you need to gather more
information about the
token's surroundings in order to decide how to transform it.
See: replace-log-example
You can return a {String} or an {Object} from a {Function} config.
{
// {String}
// the string that should be substituted for the value of the current and all skipped tokens
replacement
// {Object} (Token)
// the token after which processing should continue
// all tokens in between the current one and this one inclusive will be ignored
, skipPastToken
}
redeyed(code, config[, opts])
Invoke redeyed with your configuration, a code snippet and maybe opts as in the below example:
var redeyed = require('redeyed')
, config = require('./path/to/config')
, code = 'var a = 3;'
, result;
// redeyed will throw an error (caused by the esprima parser) if the code has invalid javascript
try {
result = redeyed(code, config);
console.log(result.code);
} catch(err) {
console.error(err);
}
opts:
{ // {Boolean}
// if true `result.ast` property contains the abstract syntax tree of the code
// if false (default) `result.ast` is not assigned and therefore `undefined`
buildAst: true|false
// {Boolean}
// if `true`, jsx syntax is supported, default `false`
// due to how esprima works, the AST is built when this option is `true`, even if
// `buildAST` is `false`
, jsx: true|false
// {Boolean}
// if true `result.code` is not assigned and therefore `undefined`
// if false (default) `result.code` property contains the result of `split.join`
nojoin: true|false
// {Object}
// overrides default parser `esprima-fb` and needs to be compatible with it
parser: require('esprima')
}
return value:
{ ast
, tokens
, comments
, splits
, code
}
{Array}: abstract syntax tree as returned by esprima
parse
{Array}: tokens provided by esprima (excluding
comments)
{Array}: block and line comments as provided by esprima
{Array}: code pieces split up, some of which where transformed as configured
{String}: transformed code, same as
splits.join('') unless this step has been skipped (see opts)
Ensure to include esprima as one of your dependencies
define(['redeyed'], function (redeyed) {
[ .. ]
});
The
redeyed {Function} will be exposed globally as
window.redeyed - big surprise!
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/esprima"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/redeyed"></script>
npm explore redeyed; npm demo will let you try the browser example
npm explore redeyed; npm demo-log will let you try the replace log example