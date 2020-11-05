npm install reddit
This package is used by BitMidi to post MIDI files to the /r/BitMidi subreddit.
First, create a Reddit App.
Now, let's take an action on Reddit:
const Reddit = require('reddit')
const reddit = new Reddit({
username: 'TODO',
password: 'TODO',
appId: 'TODO',
appSecret: 'TODO',
userAgent: 'MyApp/1.0.0 (http://example.com)'
})
// Submit a link to the /r/BitMidi subreddit
const res = await reddit.post('/api/submit', {
sr: 'WeAreTheMusicMakers',
kind: 'link',
resubmit: true,
title: 'BitMidi – 100K+ Free MIDI files',
url: 'https://bitmidi.com'
})
console.log(res)
// Prints:
// {
// json: {
// errors: [],
// data: {
// url: 'https://www.reddit.com/r/WeAreTheMusicMakers/comments/96ak55/',
// drafts_count: 0,
// id: '96ak55',
// name: 't3_96ak55'
// }
// }
// }
reddit = new Reddit(opts)
Create a new Reddit API client.
You must provide
opts, an object with the following required properties:
username - Username of the reddit user
password - Password of the reddit user
appId - Reddit App ID
appSecret - Reddit App Secret
The following
opts properties are optional:
opts.userAgent - String to use as the
User-Agent header in http requests
reddit.get(url, [data])
Invoke the Reddit API using the
GET HTTP method.
The
url parameter is used to specify which API to invoke. For example,
/api/submit or
/api/vote. A complete listing of possible APIs is available in the Reddit API documentation.
The optional
data parameter is used to specify relevant data for the selected API. The necessary data varies depending on which API is being used. Again, see the Reddit API documentation.
reddit.post(url, [data])
Invoke the Reddit API using the
POST HTTP method.
reddit.patch(url, [data])
Invoke the Reddit API using the
PATCH HTTP method.
reddit.put(url, [data])
Invoke the Reddit API using the
PUT HTTP method.
reddit.delete(url, [data])
Invoke the Reddit API using the
DELETE HTTP method.
The Prosperity Public License. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.
To obtain a commercial license, visit feross.org/commercial.
I used this in a project where I would track the top posts of certain sub reddits. It was easy to use. My only issue is I feel like it lacks features compared to Reddit API clients in other programming languages. It still does the job and allows you to access all end points.